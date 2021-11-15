Industry City’s Festive Open-Air Ice Rink Returns To Brooklyn This Week

Industry City in Brooklyn opened its very own outdoor ice skating rink last winter, tucked in between wintery restaurants and holiday markets. And it’s almost back for the season!

The rink will open on Friday, November 19 and will be open Thursdays through Sundays through early 2022, with an outdoor bar right next door. If you haven’t been before, Sunset Park’s innovation complex located located at 220 36th St #2-A, Brooklyn, NY (ice skating is in the main Courtyard 5/6).

Admission is $12 per person, and skate rentals are $10, and helmet rental is $5. They also have “skate aids” to help you keep your balance for $10 per half hour, and a bag check for $5 so you don’t have to lug anything onto the ice.

Ice rink schedule:

Thursday: 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday: 12 – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

You can also grab a drink — The Frying Pan is operating the Wheel House Bar just alongside the rink, so you can easily grab a hot chocolate or a hot toddy (and watch other people slip and fall over!).

Industry City has a rich history as a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution center that started in the 1890s. It had been abandoned from the 1960s until 2013 when it was redeveloped as a business and entertainment epicenter. Now there is everything from office space for countless local businesses to shopping to restaurants and even a Japanese food hall.

The ice rink is only a small addition to a whole slew of winter activities. You can visit their nostalgic game room with arcade games and skee ball, browse and shop The Makers Guild with gift options from local artisans, and hang out by the ski lodge-inspired fire pit.

Each courtyard has large heated breathable tents for outdoor dining, plus swoon-worthy holiday decor!

You can get more details on Industry City’s website.