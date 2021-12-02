All 40 of Britney Spears’ Singles Ranked, From ‘…Baby One More Time’ to ‘Slumber Party’

Since the release of her debut album, …Baby One More Time, Britney Spears has changed pop music forever. Now, more than two decades later, she has nine studio albums and countless accolades under her belt, earning her place among the genre’s elite.

To celebrate Spears’ illustrious career, Us Weekly attempted the impossible and ranked all 40 singles that she has released in the U.S. to date. Scroll down to see the complete list and find out where your favorite songs placed!