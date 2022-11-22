ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

These Are the Best Cyber Monday 2022 Sales and Deals to Expect

By Tim Chan, Brandt Ranj, John Lonsdale and Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwnFu_0NT2linN00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is here, but thousands of retailers are offering even bigger deals for Cyber Monday 2022. Even though a lot of the same discounts and deals for Black Friday will carry over to Cyber Monday, there are a bunch of great Cyber Week deals you can get right now (and a few surprise deals you’ll want to look out for over Thanksgiving Weekend). Here’s what to expect from Cyber Monday 2022 this year, as well as the best deals you should look out for over the next week.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was initially meant for online-exclusive merchants to piggyback off of the Black Friday shopping holiday rush and offer similar deals to brick-and-mortar retailers. More people have since transitioned to shopping online as opposed to shopping in person — a recent study showed that 2021 and 2022, about 57 percent of U.S. shoppers intended to get their shopping done online during the holiday season.

Nowadays, most of the major retailers, such as Walmart , Target , and Best Buy participate in Cyber Monday sales, with online stores like Amazon offering these sales throughout the entire week leading up to Thanksgiving, and through the weekend before Cyber Monday. That’s why Cyber Monday is now frequently referred to as “Cyber Week”.

When Is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 will be taking place on Monday, November 28 this year. Traditionally, Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and when online retailers offer the best Cyber Monday deals. However, for retailers like Walmart and Target who are offering week-long Black Friday discounts, their deals on Monday might be pretty similar to their Black Friday deals, so expect there to be some overlap. There are some hard deadlines though — Amazon is kicking off their three-day Cyber Monday event on Saturday, November 26.

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: How Are They Different?

The difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is that (usually) Cyber Monday features deals exclusively offered online, instead of in stores. That being said, the majority of retailers have online platforms, so their deals might be the same in-store as they are online. You can still find Cyber Monday sales online that you can’t get in-person, like if you’re doing your holiday shopping on Amazon or looking for last-minute digital gifts .

What Stores Have Cyber Monday Sales?

Not matter where you shop for Cyber Monday, we can expect steep discounts across the board on gaming consoles and TVs, headphones, sound bars, cameras, smart home accessories and more. The best Apple Cyber Monday deals also made our list, and there are surprising price drops on popular streaming services as well.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals will officially go live on Saturday, November 26 , with new deals dropping over the weekend. Based on their press release , we’ll see big price drops on smart home tech like Alexa-enabled devices and Ring security cameras, as well as headphone and earbud deals from top brands like Bose and Sony. Coffee makers, air fryers, and other popular home and kitchen appliances will also be getting discounted.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals will start on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m. ET . While they haven’t made a statement about specific sales, we can expect a variety of tech sales on TVs, soundbars, Apple products, and audio gear. Historically, we’ve also seen the lowest prices on robot vacuums and kitchen products like air fryers at Walmart, too.

Target’s Black Friday sale started early this year with deals on laptops, Nintendo, Playstation and Xbox games, and streaming devices, but their Cyber Monday deals officially start Monday, November 28 . Not only can you expect “Deals of the Day” like this Keurig K-Express Bundle, but Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee will carry through Cyber Monday — Target purchases made between 10/6 and 12/24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before 12/24.

Best Buy will start their Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, November 27 , but just for My Best Buy members. That being said, you can already shop the electronics retailer’s best Black Friday deals right now, with discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, 4K TVs, Apple devices, and more. We can expect these sales will continue through Cyber Monday.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Pete Davidson Is Out, Dolly Parton Is in as Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve Party Co-Host

There’s a new co-host in town, and her name is Dolly Parton. The country icon will join Miley Cyrus live from Miami on December 31 for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted last year with Pete Davidson. The special will air on NBC from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and getting your best,” Cyrus shared in a video sitting alongside Parton, who added: “Well we do that everyday, don’t we Miley?” In response, the singer quipped: “You taught...
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing is obviously...
Rolling Stone

Lisa Murkowski Wins Reelection in Alaska, Defeating Trump-Backed Rival

Lisa Murkowski won a fourth full term in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. Murkowski, a centrist Republican who broke party ranks last year, fended off a challenge from Trump-endorsed Republican, Kelly Tshibaka. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the August primary and backed Tshibaka. Last year, Murkowski overcame conservative backlash after calling on President Trump to resign and saying she was questioning her future with the Republican Party days after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. She was the only Senate Republican up for...
ALASKA STATE
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
CNET

Win a Sweet $20 Amazon Credit for Black Friday. How to Start Now

If you're already planning on shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, then make sure you play Amazon's new Spin & Win game via the Amazon app. The wheel consists of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says Colorado Victims Reaping Consequences of ‘Eternal Damnation’

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q. The shooter was disarmed and taken down by heroic patrons, including an army veteran who went into “combat mode” and helped saved “dozens and dozens of lives.” Tragically, the attack killed at least five people and injured 25 more and was described by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers as having “all the trappings of a hate crime,” though he added that an official motive is “still under investigation.” In the aftermath of the shooting, conservatives have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including former legal adviser to Donald...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TechRadar

Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more

All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Sale: Get the Apple AirPods Pro for 20% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but now you can get the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for a rare discount, just in time for the biggest shopping event of the season: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As of this writing, you can get them for a 20% discount — saving you about $49 at...
NBC News

The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one

If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy