These Are the Best Cyber Monday 2022 Sales and Deals to Expect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is here, but thousands of retailers are offering even bigger deals for Cyber Monday 2022. Even though a lot of the same discounts and deals for Black Friday will carry over to Cyber Monday, there are a bunch of great Cyber Week deals you can get right now (and a few surprise deals you’ll want to look out for over Thanksgiving Weekend). Here’s what to expect from Cyber Monday 2022 this year, as well as the best deals you should look out for over the next week.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was initially meant for online-exclusive merchants to piggyback off of the Black Friday shopping holiday rush and offer similar deals to brick-and-mortar retailers. More people have since transitioned to shopping online as opposed to shopping in person — a recent study showed that 2021 and 2022, about 57 percent of U.S. shoppers intended to get their shopping done online during the holiday season.

Nowadays, most of the major retailers, such as Walmart , Target , and Best Buy participate in Cyber Monday sales, with online stores like Amazon offering these sales throughout the entire week leading up to Thanksgiving, and through the weekend before Cyber Monday. That’s why Cyber Monday is now frequently referred to as “Cyber Week”.

When Is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday 2022 will be taking place on Monday, November 28 this year. Traditionally, Cyber Monday is always the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and when online retailers offer the best Cyber Monday deals. However, for retailers like Walmart and Target who are offering week-long Black Friday discounts, their deals on Monday might be pretty similar to their Black Friday deals, so expect there to be some overlap. There are some hard deadlines though — Amazon is kicking off their three-day Cyber Monday event on Saturday, November 26.

Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: How Are They Different?

The difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is that (usually) Cyber Monday features deals exclusively offered online, instead of in stores. That being said, the majority of retailers have online platforms, so their deals might be the same in-store as they are online. You can still find Cyber Monday sales online that you can’t get in-person, like if you’re doing your holiday shopping on Amazon or looking for last-minute digital gifts .

What Stores Have Cyber Monday Sales?

Not matter where you shop for Cyber Monday, we can expect steep discounts across the board on gaming consoles and TVs, headphones, sound bars, cameras, smart home accessories and more. The best Apple Cyber Monday deals also made our list, and there are surprising price drops on popular streaming services as well.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals will officially go live on Saturday, November 26 , with new deals dropping over the weekend. Based on their press release , we’ll see big price drops on smart home tech like Alexa-enabled devices and Ring security cameras, as well as headphone and earbud deals from top brands like Bose and Sony. Coffee makers, air fryers, and other popular home and kitchen appliances will also be getting discounted.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals will start on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m. ET . While they haven’t made a statement about specific sales, we can expect a variety of tech sales on TVs, soundbars, Apple products, and audio gear. Historically, we’ve also seen the lowest prices on robot vacuums and kitchen products like air fryers at Walmart, too.

Target’s Black Friday sale started early this year with deals on laptops, Nintendo, Playstation and Xbox games, and streaming devices, but their Cyber Monday deals officially start Monday, November 28 . Not only can you expect “Deals of the Day” like this Keurig K-Express Bundle, but Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee will carry through Cyber Monday — Target purchases made between 10/6 and 12/24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before 12/24.

Best Buy will start their Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, November 27 , but just for My Best Buy members. That being said, you can already shop the electronics retailer’s best Black Friday deals right now, with discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, 4K TVs, Apple devices, and more. We can expect these sales will continue through Cyber Monday.