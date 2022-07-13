They Woke Up Like This! These Celebs’ Makeup-Free Selfies Remind You to Embrace Your Natural Beauty

Let's face it, putting on makeup takes too much time and effort. Sometimes, it feels good to just rock a clean face. However, that can often be a scary thing to do when you're not used to letting the world see what you may consider "imperfections" or "flaws." Celebs can relate to this as well. Stars often appear confident or like they have everything figured out, but that doesn't mean they don't share the same insecurities as the rest of us. Over time, though, these female stars have learned to fully accept themselves as they are and just embrace their natural beauty , and we can all learn from that.

Just take Ciara , who up until recently would never dare to pose with a bare face. The mom of three said her children played a huge role in why she doesn't always get glam done — mostly because she doesn't have as much time to herself these days. "I think it’s the idea of you wear the makeup, the makeup doesn’t wear you," she previously revealed at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles. "And I had to really grab that idea. I kind of figured it out a little bit later in life."

She continued, “I love getting glammed up and I liked who I was with the makeup. I like getting my makeup done … I can’t lie. I wish I could wake up every day and get my makeup done but that’s not realistic. For me, I got to start feeling good about who I am before any brush is painted on my face." The singer added that she learned to feel good about herself no matter what she looks like or what she's wearing. "That’s the attitude you want to have and I had to work on that to be very honest," she said.

Another celeb who shares the same kind of approach is Tracee Ellis Ross . "I'm not a big makeup girl," she said in a video for Vogue , in which she unveiled her beauty secrets. "I've got a lot of hair and a lot of personality. There's not a ton of makeup for me."

In the clip, Tracee showcased her own version of glam, which doesn't require foundation or concealer. "It doesn't bother me. I feel like I've earned these stripes. I've earned these gentle situations here," she said pointing at some fine lines on her face. "I have so many things to do in my life and worrying about this little thing or that little thing on my face is a waste of time." Preach!

Keep scrolling to see more celebs embracing their natural beauty.