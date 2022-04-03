ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Family goals! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their daughter, Luna, and son, Miles, since becoming parents in 2016.

The Cravings author gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

The EGOT winner added with a post of his own: “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

Luna was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization after the couple's infertility struggle, and they chose her sex ahead of time . “I am not mad at anyone’s beliefs, but I don’t really actively seek out people to make them feel bad about their decisions either,” the model tweeted when she was criticized for her and Legend’s decision.

Nearly three years after their bundle of joy arrived, the Bring the Funny judge told Us Weekly exclusively that her eldest was “an angel.” She explained, “We just met with her teachers and they said great things about her.”

The Utah native went on to say that Luna was “a great older sister” from the get-go when Miles was born in May 2018 . As for the baby boy, he reminded Teigen so much of her husband in his early days.

“Miles is a clone of John in so many ways,” she told Us in November 2018. “He literally has his personality type and face. … Even when Miles is sick and has a running nose and isn’t feeling good, he still smiles and is so happy, just like John. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood in all six months. He is a little version of John.”

By August 2019, Teigen had changed her tune, telling Us exclusively, “I thought he’d be super quiet. I thought he’d be a little John and I thought he’d be very chill, romantic and lovey — but no. He’s insane. You just never know!”

Keep scrolling to see Teigen and Legend’s best moments with their brood over the years, from family vacations to school photos.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
KGUN 9

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her and husband Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their wedding last year. The 52-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimme Live Thursday, where she spoke all about her July 2021 nuptials to Shelton, 45. Stefani said that she is "in love" and loves "being married" to the country crooner, adding, "It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Egot
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy