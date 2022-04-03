Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles

Family goals! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their daughter, Luna, and son, Miles, since becoming parents in 2016.

The Cravings author gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

The EGOT winner added with a post of his own: “Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn’t be happier!”

Luna was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization after the couple's infertility struggle, and they chose her sex ahead of time . “I am not mad at anyone’s beliefs, but I don’t really actively seek out people to make them feel bad about their decisions either,” the model tweeted when she was criticized for her and Legend’s decision.

Nearly three years after their bundle of joy arrived, the Bring the Funny judge told Us Weekly exclusively that her eldest was “an angel.” She explained, “We just met with her teachers and they said great things about her.”

The Utah native went on to say that Luna was “a great older sister” from the get-go when Miles was born in May 2018 . As for the baby boy, he reminded Teigen so much of her husband in his early days.

“Miles is a clone of John in so many ways,” she told Us in November 2018. “He literally has his personality type and face. … Even when Miles is sick and has a running nose and isn’t feeling good, he still smiles and is so happy, just like John. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood in all six months. He is a little version of John.”

By August 2019, Teigen had changed her tune, telling Us exclusively, “I thought he’d be super quiet. I thought he’d be a little John and I thought he’d be very chill, romantic and lovey — but no. He’s insane. You just never know!”

Keep scrolling to see Teigen and Legend’s best moments with their brood over the years, from family vacations to school photos.