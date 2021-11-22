ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving Recipes From Stars and Celeb Chefs: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes and More

By Samantha Leffler
 5 days ago
Food Network; Christina Slaton; Jamie Orlando Smith

Looking to liven up your Thanksgiving table this year? Try these holiday recipes from an array of stars and celebrity chefs.

Keep things healthy with Gordon Ramsay’s roasted cauliflower, quinoa and pomegranate salad, or wow your guests with Martina McBride‘s versatile green beans with goat cheese and warm bacon dressing. There’s something for everyone Us Weekly’s celeb-approved list.

“What you have here, folks, is a real workhorse of a side dish. I’ve added this to a brunch menu, made it as a side dish for Thanksgiving, taken it to a potluck, and made it in each of the four seasons,” McBride exclusively told Us of her green bean dish. “I love goat cheese and I love dried cranberries, but if your life is dairy-free, these beans are just as delicious without the goat cheese.”

Giada De Laurentiis, on the other hand, revealed the secret to great mashed potatoes while sharing her sweet and salty recipe with Us.

“I think everybody across the board loves mashed potatoes,” the Giada Entertains star said. “The sweet potato adds a nice texture and sweet flavor and the crispy prosciutto gives it a great salty bite.”

Richard Blais, who won Top Chef: All-Stars in 2011, told Us that “salt is key” when it comes to his gluten free cornbread stuffing, which features walnuts and pomegranate as secret ingredients.

“My go-to is Morton fine sea salt to really enhance the flavor of the dish and guarantee you’re not ruining Thanksgiving by showing up with dry and unseasoned stuffing,” Blais explained of his dish which can use store bought or homemade cornbread.

When it comes to dessert, Lorraine Pascale’s apple berry pie is her tried and true recipe — and one you can share with your own Thanksgiving guests.

“There are apple pies and there are Apple Pies! If you want to wow your family and friends on the special day then this one is for you,” the former Holiday Baking Championship judge told Us. “A great pie looks amazing on [the] table, and it brings everyone together. If you like extra cinnamon, then feel free to add more!”

Scroll down for all the celebrity-approved Thanksgiving dishes to try at your feast this year:

Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
Gordon Ramsay
Martina Mcbride
Lorraine Pascale
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
The Independent

Heinz’s new ‘Christmas dinner in a can’ sells out within hours of launching

Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
Lifestyle
Recipes
Food & Drinks
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
