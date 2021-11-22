Thanksgiving Recipes From Stars and Celeb Chefs: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes and More

Food Network; Christina Slaton; Jamie Orlando Smith

Looking to liven up your Thanksgiving table this year? Try these holiday recipes from an array of stars and celebrity chefs.

Keep things healthy with Gordon Ramsay’s roasted cauliflower, quinoa and pomegranate salad, or wow your guests with Martina McBride‘s versatile green beans with goat cheese and warm bacon dressing. There’s something for everyone Us Weekly’s celeb-approved list.

“What you have here, folks, is a real workhorse of a side dish. I’ve added this to a brunch menu, made it as a side dish for Thanksgiving, taken it to a potluck, and made it in each of the four seasons,” McBride exclusively told Us of her green bean dish. “I love goat cheese and I love dried cranberries, but if your life is dairy-free, these beans are just as delicious without the goat cheese.”

Giada De Laurentiis, on the other hand, revealed the secret to great mashed potatoes while sharing her sweet and salty recipe with Us.

“I think everybody across the board loves mashed potatoes,” the Giada Entertains star said. “The sweet potato adds a nice texture and sweet flavor and the crispy prosciutto gives it a great salty bite.”

Richard Blais, who won Top Chef: All-Stars in 2011, told Us that “salt is key” when it comes to his gluten free cornbread stuffing, which features walnuts and pomegranate as secret ingredients.

“My go-to is Morton fine sea salt to really enhance the flavor of the dish and guarantee you’re not ruining Thanksgiving by showing up with dry and unseasoned stuffing,” Blais explained of his dish which can use store bought or homemade cornbread.

When it comes to dessert, Lorraine Pascale’s apple berry pie is her tried and true recipe — and one you can share with your own Thanksgiving guests.

“There are apple pies and there are Apple Pies! If you want to wow your family and friends on the special day then this one is for you,” the former Holiday Baking Championship judge told Us. “A great pie looks amazing on [the] table, and it brings everyone together. If you like extra cinnamon, then feel free to add more!”

Scroll down for all the celebrity-approved Thanksgiving dishes to try at your feast this year: