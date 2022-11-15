ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Black Friday 2022 TV Deals Will Make You a Christmas Hero (Updated)

By Jonathan Knoder and Taylor Galla
 4 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

We’re still weeks away from Black Friday 2022 — November 25, to be precise — but it’s definitely not too early to begin gameplanning the big buys on the big day. One of the best tech gifts out there? A brand new, shiny, flat screen TV. They make excellent family gifts and you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your purchase for years to come.

We’ve put on our prognosticator caps to forecast the best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we’re expecting to see, and we’ll keep updating this list as more deals go live. A lot of these deals are on huge TVs –– 65 inches to a whopping 85 inches –– and have monster discounts on the price tag. This year, you can relax after that giant turkey dinner and win Christmas from the comfort of your couch by shopping online.

These deals are already changing by the day, and we’ll update this page as often as we can as discounts change or products sell out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VU7gj_0NRVou5400

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B

If you’re the type to stay a few steps ahead of the curve, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K , new for 2022, is a great way to do that. Content hasn’t kept up with TVs in terms of picture quality, and 8K is still a ways away from becoming a standard. But when it does arrive, this TV will be ready. Plus, the processor upscales HD and 4K for a detailed picture.

You can also count on all of the smart TV features you depend on, including built-in voice controls. Plus, OneConnect allows you to connect your devices and consoles to your TV with one cable, making for a cleaner look for your media stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgBxY_0NRVou5400

Samsung 65” Class QN90B

When we reviewed Samsung’s QN90B, we called it the best overall QLED TV to buy in 2022, and we’re already seeing some discounts on the TV. While Samsung’s all-new Neo QLED tech producing over 1 billion colors and incredible 4K resolution may be slightly north of many budgets, it’s exactly the kind of high-end TV people look to Black Friday deals to make accessible. And Samsung usually delivers on those hopes. The 65″ model of this TV is $400 off right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2C16_0NRVou5400

Sony XR65A90J 65" A90J Series BRAVIA XR

Picture quality is paramount for TVs, but Sony knows audio quality is key, too. It’s no surprise from the brand that’s consistently delivered in the audio department. Sony’s XR TV uses Acoustic Surface Audio+, turning the center of the screen into the speaker. That means the sound more closely matches the picture.

As for the picture, Sony’s Cognitive Processer XR brings out the best possible picture quality. XR Triluminous Pro brings out vibrant colors, while XR OLED Contrast Pro delivers true blacks and a bright picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWYxC_0NRVou5400

TCL 40" Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV

TCL continues to deliver in the budget TV department. If you want a no-frills smart TV, this is one of your best bets. At 1080p, you’re not getting the top of the line 4K or 8K picture quality, but it’s still a great bet for everyday users. The already wallet-friendly pick is less than $200 for Black Friday. This TCL TV comes with Roku built in, so you can quickly and easily find original content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aJat_0NRVou5400

SPY TESTED

LG C2 Series 4K OLED Smart TVs

Last year there were deep Black Friday discounts on LG’s C1 Series OLED TVs, to the tune of up to $900 off. It was the best overall Black Friday deal of 2021, which is why we’re tightly crossing our fingers for a repeat this year on LG’s upgraded C2 series TVs.

We reviewed these TVs and loved them, so the potential of another 28% deal will have us watching these prices very closely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022. Our reviewer sang the praises of the LG C2 Series as a smart TV, a gaming monitor, and a WebOS-based streaming machine. Currently, this TV is only slightly discounted, but you can still take $100 off. We’re expecting a bigger price drop for Black Friday


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7bKP_0NRVou5400

Amazon Fire TV 50"

Amazon is never shy about rolling out massive TV deals, especially during the holiday shopping season. The Omni Fire TV is made with a stunning 4K screen and has a Fire TV Alexa voice remote so you can navigate entertainment using just your voice.

It’s perfect for accessing all your favorite movies and TV shows on a variety of streaming platforms from Netflix to Prime Video, Disney+ and more, and it’s got Alexa skills and smart home capabilities as well. If you’re a fan of Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, then this TV will be intuitive to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxj4i_0NRVou5400

LG G2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED

Prime Day saw some steep savings on LG TVs, and we’re expecting to see discounts on LG TVs for Black Friday, too. The G2 TV was included in our roundup of the best 65″ TVs. This impressive TV features LG’s Evo panel for a brighter screen.

As part of LG’s Gallery series, this TV was made with your home in mind. The TV has an extra thin screen to sit closer to the wall, so it’ll add to, not detract from, your home’s interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqKn1_0NRVou5400

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series

For 2022, Samsung upgraded its Q60 TV with the Q60B. The Q60B is ultra slim to sit flush with the wall when mounting. And this new TV allows you to play XBOX games, even without an XBOX. It’s an impressive step forward in streamlining your home TV setup.

And if you’re buying this TV for, well, TV, the Q60B will more than have you covered. The Smart TV’s voice assistant makes it easy to find your favorite content, and the Quantum processor upscales content to 4K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOUeR_0NRVou5400

Hisense R6 Series Smart TV

Hisense continues to deliver in the affordable TV department, and this already affordable option is an even better value ahead of Black Friday. Even as affordable as it is, Hisense’s 65″ R6 Series Smart TV doesn’t skimp when it comes to features. The 4K TV boasts Dolby Vision, is compatible with Alexa and has Roku built-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7CTM_0NRVou5400

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Best Buy’s house brand Insignia is a consistently great value for TVs. Even as TVs have gotten bigger (and bigger), if you’re in the market for a smaller screen TV, consider this option. At 39″, it’s a good pick for a small space or a guest room.

Like pretty much any TV on the market today, this option is a smart TV, and it includes an Alexa-compatible voice remote. The picture specs won’t impress, but for less than $175, it’s a great value for a basic smart TV.

