More existing homes were sold in 2020 than in any other year since 2006, according to the National Association of Realtors. Key word: existing. In other words, people are buying homes that another family (or families) had previously lived in. These weren’t sales of new construction homes. And that means these homes probably weren’t in perfect, tip-top shape. Have you bought a home recently? Most likely, there were some things you asked the previous homeowners to fix before you closed, but there very well could be a few issues that have popped up since you moved in (or things that you simply missed) that require real expertise.