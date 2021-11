At the risk of sounding cliché, I can't help but ask myself, Where did the time go? It's hard to believe that we're already transitioning into winter when my brain still thinks that fall has only just begun. While the onslaught of cold weather and the necessity to hide all my cute outfits underneath a massive puffer coat isn't something I'm jumping for joy at, the silver lining is a fresh slate of winter trends to look at, talk about, and ultimately shop for. And today, I want (no need) to bring your attention to a winter accessory trend that I already know is going to dominate this coming season. Welcome to the reign of shearling.

