The 35 Best Nike Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Early This Year

The most anticipated shopping holiday of the year is just around the corner. While Amazon Prime Day , Nike Air Max Day and Labor Day are in the running, nothing quite touches the retail readiness of Black Friday weekend. And you’re bound to find the best Nike deals this Black Friday.

Is it worth shopping Black Friday sales on Nike shoes?

Die-hard Nike fans know that scoring a major discount on either new styles or the OGs (see the best Nike shoes of all time ) can be extremely rare. Black Friday is an exception to this, making it absolutely worth shopping. Nike tends to start its Black Friday sale Thanksgiving night and extend it through the weekend and into Cyber week. But don’t let that slow your decision making down. We can pretty much guarantee that these the stellar deals mean the most coveted items will sell out fast — especially in popular sizes.

What type of Nike deals can I expect to see this Black Friday?

In years past, Nike dropped promo codes that offered up to 25% off everything on the site — including newly launched styles and classics — with an extra 30% off clearance items. So whether you’re in the market for some Nike running shoes , the perfect pair for all your workouts or walking shoes to get your steps in, Black Friday week is the time to shop for all the top Nike sneakers with prices below $100 . Even if you’re looking for a fresh pair of men’s socks from The Swoosh, you can count on those being discounted, too.

Where can I find the best Black Friday Nike deals for 2021?

Sneaker enthusiasts, rejoice! To get you in the holiday gifting spirit as you look for cool gifts for men and Christmas gift ideas for women on your list, Nike has low-key kicked off an early Black Friday sale where you can save up to 40% off right now before Cyber week. And we’re not just talking about a few items — Nike is heavily discounting tons of Swoosh goods for everyone, from sleek activewear to their most popular sneakers.

For the runner, there’s no better time to score some of the best running shoes that Nike has to offer. One of the most exciting early Black Friday deals is on the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit shoes, one of the brand’s most tested styles that was released this year with superior cushion, designed to go the distance for everyday training. While this discount is only for 14% off, another popular running shoe that helps to prevent injuries, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 , is also on sale for a slightly better deal of 18% off. This style is known for providing great stability with a wider forefoot for added comfort. Plus, it’s one of the best walking sneakers for women . And one of the most praised running sneakers released this year, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 , is also currently on sale before Black Friday for a solid 24% off, bringing the price down to less than $100. If you’re in the need for speed, you’ll be happy to know Nike has an early Black Friday deal on the Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknits for up to 39% off right now.

Nike.com Black Friday Sale

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

But this sale is not just all about running sneakers, folks. You can get great early Black Friday deals on Nike’s Metcon styles for HIIT workouts and training days at the gym. Depending on the colorway you choose, you can even get the Metcon 6s for less than $100!

Nike Free Metcon 3 Training Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Metcon 6 Training Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If comfort is what you crave, one of the most comfortable sneakers is one sale today for 25% off, too. The Space Hippie 01s have the cool style you’ll proudly flex, especially since they’re made from sustainable materials. And if you prefer something a bit more classic, go for the Air Max 90s , one of the best Nike shoes on sale for less than $100 for 33% off its original price. However, if you’re really just looking for the best Nike walking shoes , the Nike React Miler 2 is on sale for a crazy-good deal with 40% off.

Nike Space Hippie 01 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike React Miler 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Max 90 SE Women’s Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

‘Tis the season to get your holiday shopping done for less, so before you check out at Nike.com, make sure to snag their discounted Shoebox bag as a gift for the sneakerhead on your list, and maybe grab a Nike x Sacai top for the fashionista in your life, especially if you’re looking for a luxury gift for her this year.

Nike Shoebox Bag

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike x Sacai Women’s Top

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Training Shorts for Men

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Pro Short-Sleeve Top for Men

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Longline Sports Bra

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Fast Mid-Rise Running Leggings for Women

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nordstrom Nike Black Friday Deals

Nike.com might have some next-level early Black Friday deals right now, but don’t sleep on Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale that started early, too! See, Nordstrom takes price matching seriously, so for any discounted sneaker styles you see on sale at both retailers, you know Nordstrom has the better price. From the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38s to Air Zoom Tempo Next%s to React Infinity Flyknit 2s , Nordstrom’s Black Friday has some incredible deals with up to 40% off Nike’s most popular shoe styles. One thing to note: both retailers might offer similar deals on the same styles, but it all comes down to the colorways, so it’s worth checking all Black Friday Nike deals to find your perfect pair in the color scheme that works for you. Plus, they have some of the best Nike shoes on sale, including the Air Max 95s , Air Max 97s , Blazer Mid 77s and even the Offline mule sneakers , one of the best men’s slippers to gift to this holiday season.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Crater Impact Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 95 Essential Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Offline 2.0 Mule Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

MyTheresa.com Black Friday Nike Deals

If you’re looking for Nike Black Friday deals on some of the most fashionable sneaker styles, head over to MyTheresa.com where you can score great deals on on cool styles like Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 shoes and Air Zoom-Type SE 3M sneakers .

Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Nike Killshot OG Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Nike Air Zoom-Type SE 3M Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Champs Black Friday Nike Deals

Before you finish your quest for the best Black Friday Nike deals, make sure to check out Champs.com. There you will find the best deals on ZoomX Invincibles and Air Zoom Tempo Next%s . Again, these deals only appeal to certain colorways, so it really comes down to which version you want to flex on with your gym fits.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Nike LeBron 18 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Nike Space Hippie 04 Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs

Remember, friends, this is only the start of the top Nike sales you can shop for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so check back after Turkey Day for some updates on where you can score the best sneaker deals and more for 2021.