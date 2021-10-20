CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About the Best Deals During Nike Black Friday Sales

By Vanessa L. Powell
Footwear News
 7 days ago
The most anticipated shopping holiday of the year is just around the corner. While Amazon Prime Day , Nike Air Max Day and Labor Day are in the running, nothing quite touches the retail readiness of Black Friday weekend. But what exactly is Black Friday and where did it come from? For a quick history lesson, Black Friday was coined in 1966 and refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving that officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. It’s when consumers would take off work to get a jumpstart on their shopping, and was (and still is) one of the most profitable days of the year.

Flash forward to 2021, and you’ll find doorbuster deals that start during Thanksgiving dessert time (sorry, mom!), early bird specials beginning before sunrise on Friday morning and extended discount days during Cyber week that commence the following Monday. All that to say, every year Black Friday proves to bring the best deals and the most sales of the entire year. While you can expect prices slashed on home appliances, 4K TVs and the latest tech gadgets, it’s also a big day for us folks in the footwear space. And you’re bound to find the best Nike deals this Black Friday.

Is it worth shopping Black Friday sales on Nike shoes?

Die-hard Nike fans know that scoring a major discount on either new styles or the OGs (see the best Nike shoes of all time ) can be extremely rare. Black Friday is an exception to this, making it absolutely worth shopping. Nike tends to start its Black Friday sale Thanksgiving night and extend it through the weekend and into Cyber week. But don’t let that slow your decision making down. We can pretty much guarantee that these the stellar deals mean the most coveted items will sell out fast — especially in popular sizes.

What type of Nike deals can I expect to see this Black Friday?

In years past, Nike dropped promo codes that offered up to 25% off everything on the site — including newly launched styles and classics — with an extra 30% off clearance items. So whether you’re in the market for some Nike running shoes , the perfect pair for all your workouts or the best Nike walking shoes to get your steps in, Black Friday week is the time to shop for all the top Nike sneakers with prices below $100 . Even if you’re looking for a fresh pair of men’s socks from The Swoosh, you can count on those being discounted, too.

Where can I find the best Black Friday Nike deals for 2021?

While you can buy the latest and greatest directly from Nike.com , tons of retailers carry other amazing deals on Nike shoes during this time — both in store and online. We recommend scoping Zappos, Nordstrom, Footlocker and Finish Line for up to 60% off on all things Nike. So start prepping that wish list. Just like the holidays, Black Friday will be here before you know it.

In the meantime, go ahead and shop these must-have Nike deals, ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eelNJ_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom


Buy:
Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker
$90
$67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsKHH_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom


Buy:
Nike Crater Impact Sneaker
$100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W33Yj_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike


Buy:
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit
$180
$153

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HR4Jc_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike


Buy:
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120
$92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBsbD_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike


Buy:
Jordan Why Not? Zer0.4
$130
$110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7mmT_0NQG55nm00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack


Buy:
Nike Revolution 5 Sneaker
$65
$43-$49

