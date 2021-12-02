The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 Are (Still) Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances
Table of Contents
It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week. That’s good news for any procrastinators and anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the Best Buy.
Even if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still pick up some great deals during Cyber Week. And these aren’t just leftovers like the turkey in your fridge (it’s probably time to toss that, by the way); some serious savings are still going on well into the week.
We’ve been hard at work collecting all of the top Cyber Week deals of 2021, and this is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s top deals. If this isn’t quiet enough, there are still great new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Cyber Week deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).
Keep scrolling to find the best Cyber Week deals of 2021 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.
It’s time to start memorizing your credit card numbers — your next favorite purchase awaits! Keep scrolling and smash that “Add To Cart” button to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021.
Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals
There are some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. Right now, you can get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorites below.
Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket
Buy: Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket $149.90 (orig. $250.00) 40% OFF
Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs
Buy: Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs $36.12 (orig. $42.50) 15% OFF
Matouk Cairo Terry Robe
Buy: Matouk Cairo Terry Robe $168.75 (orig. $225.00) 25% OFF
Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker
Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker $71.25 (orig. $95.00) 25% OFF
UGG Fluff You Slipper
Buy: UGG Fluff You Slipper $59.50 (orig. $100.00) 41% OFF
AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans
Buy: AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans $90.00 (orig. $150.00) 40% OFF
Asystem Performance Skin Care KitEDITOR TESTED
Buy: Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit $41.25 (orig. $55.00) 25% OFF
Amazon Cyber Week Deals
The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.
Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:
- 28% off Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- 23% off Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones with AppleCare+ Bundle
- 50% off Fire TV Stick 4K
- Save $40 on All-New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)
- Save over $300 on the Sony X90J 75 Inch TV
- Save over $317 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- 38% off on the Lenovo Chromebook
- Get 57% off the LifeStraw Personal Filter
- Get $50 off JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Review: Are Sony’s New XM4 Headphones the Best Ever?
Buy: Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones $248.00 (orig. $349.99) 29% OFF
New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)SAVE $40
Buy: All-New Echo Show 5 $44.99 (orig. $84.99) 47% OFF
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $174.99 (orig. $299.99) 42% OFF
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 (orig. $49.99) 50% OFF
Bose QC45 Headphones
Buy: Bose QC45 Headphones $279.00 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Buy: Vitamix 5200 Blender $386.92 (orig. $449.95) 14% OFF
M1 MacBook Air (2020)$100 OFF!
Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Buy: Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $327.18 (orig. $429.99) 24% OFF
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam$50 OFF!
Buy: Logitech Brio Webcam $149.00 (orig. $199.99) 25% OFF
Apple AirPods Max HeadphonesNEW PRICE DROP!
Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $479.00 (orig. $549.00) 13% OFF
Sony X90J 75 Inch TV$300 OFF!
Buy: Sony X90J 75 Inch TV $1,798.00
Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Clothing
- Up to 20% off Calvin Klein Apparel
- Up to 30% off Men’s & Women’s Fashion from Amazon Brands
- Up to 20% off Accessories from Timberland, Steve Madden, Sketchers, Nautica and more
Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Home Goods
- Save $92 on the eufy Smart Vacuum by Anker
- $40 off the Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid
- Up to 23% Google Nest Thermostats
- 55% off Kasa Smart Bulbs
- 33% off Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch
Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Kitchen
- Save 56% off the Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother
- Save $50 on the Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid
- Get 48% off Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter
- Up to 21% off Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines
Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Tech
- Save over $100 on the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
- Save $220 on the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV
- 13% off the Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer
- Get $50 off the GoPro Hero9
- 41% off TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
Gap Cyber Week Deals
SPONSORED
Oversized Flannel ShirtGIFTS FOR HER
Buy: GAP Oversized Flannel Shirt $47.00 (orig. $59.95) 22% OFF
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Buy: GAP Vintage Soft Hoodie $25.00 (orig. $59.95) 58% OFF
Walmart Cyber Week Deals
Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 LaptopFOR GAMING
Buy: Lenovo Legion 5 17-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop $699.00 (orig. $909.99) 23% OFF
Google Nest ThermostatNEW PRICE DROP
Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 (orig. $129.98) 31% OFF
TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Buy: TCL 55-Inch 4-Series Roku TV $228.00 (orig. $324.30) 30% OFF
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot VacuumNEW PRICE DROP
Buy: iRobot Roomba i1 Smart Vacuum $249.99 (orig. $399.99) 38% OFF
More Walmart Deals
- Save $60 on the BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
- Save $20 on the Ninja® Foodi® 2-Basket Air Fryer
- Save $50 on the Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven
Best Buy Cyber Week Deals
Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Black Friday, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best deals now. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.
SAVE $640
Buy: Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday and Deals
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator
HOME & KITCHEN
Buy: Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator $2,599.99
- Save $640 on the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator
- Save $215 on the Samsung Stackable Front Load Washer
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba
- Save $600 on the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
More Deals…
Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off
SPONSORED
Therabody Sitewide Sale – Theragun PrimeUP TO $200 OFF
Buy: Shop Theragun Black Friday Sale! Check Prices
TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TVONLY $500
Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $498.00
Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $499.99 (orig. $799.99) 38% OFF
Lululemon Traverse Down JacketSAVE $39
Buy: Mark Healey Moon Drift Short Sleeve Shirt $249.00 (orig. $348.00) 28% OFF
LG C1 Series OLED TVsSAVE $700!
Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TVs $1,771.99
Buy: LG C1 OLED TV 55-Inches $1296.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF
Remember, we’ve been shopping all week so we could keep updating this page with the best overall deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. More great deals on laptops , Apple products , mattresses, and more are still going strong.
Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Comments / 0