The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 Are (Still) Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week. That’s good news for any procrastinators and anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the Best Buy.

Even if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still pick up some great deals during Cyber Week. And these aren’t just leftovers like the turkey in your fridge (it’s probably time to toss that, by the way); some serious savings are still going on well into the week.

We’ve been hard at work collecting all of the top Cyber Week deals of 2021, and this is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s top deals. If this isn’t quiet enough, there are still great new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Cyber Week deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).

Keep scrolling to find the best Cyber Week deals of 2021 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.

It’s time to start memorizing your credit card numbers — your next favorite purchase awaits! Keep scrolling and smash that “Add To Cart” button to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021.

Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals

There are some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. Right now, you can get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorites below.

Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket



Buy: Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket $149.90 (orig. $250.00) 40% OFF

Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs



Buy: Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs $36.12 (orig. $42.50) 15% OFF

Matouk Cairo Terry Robe



Buy: Matouk Cairo Terry Robe $168.75 (orig. $225.00) 25% OFF

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker



Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker $71.25 (orig. $95.00) 25% OFF

UGG Fluff You Slipper





Buy: UGG Fluff You Slipper $59.50 (orig. $100.00) 41% OFF

AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans



Buy: AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans $90.00 (orig. $150.00) 40% OFF

Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit

EDITOR TESTED



Buy: Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit $41.25 (orig. $55.00) 25% OFF

Amazon Cyber Week Deals

The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.

Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Review: Are Sony's New XM4 Headphones the Best Ever?



Buy: Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones $248.00 (orig. $349.99) 29% OFF

New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)





Buy: All-New Echo Show 5 $44.99 (orig. $84.99) 47% OFF

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum



Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $174.99 (orig. $299.99) 42% OFF

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 (orig. $49.99) 50% OFF

Bose QC45 Headphones



Buy: Bose QC45 Headphones $279.00 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

Vitamix 5200 Blender



Buy: Vitamix 5200 Blender $386.92 (orig. $449.95) 14% OFF

M1 MacBook Air (2020)





Buy: M1 MacBook Air (2020)

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor



Buy: Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $327.18 (orig. $429.99) 24% OFF

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam





Buy: Logitech Brio Webcam $149.00 (orig. $199.99) 25% OFF

Apple AirPods Max Headphones





Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $479.00 (orig. $549.00) 13% OFF

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV





Buy: Sony X90J 75 Inch TV $1,798.00

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Clothing

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Home Goods

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Kitchen

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Tech

Gap Cyber Week Deals



Oversized Flannel Shirt

GIFTS FOR HER



Buy: GAP Oversized Flannel Shirt $47.00 (orig. $59.95) 22% OFF

Vintage Soft Hoodie



Buy: GAP Vintage Soft Hoodie $25.00 (orig. $59.95) 58% OFF

Walmart Cyber Week Deals

Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

FOR GAMING



Buy: Lenovo Legion 5 17-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop $699.00 (orig. $909.99) 23% OFF

Google Nest Thermostat







Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 (orig. $129.98) 31% OFF

TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV





Buy: TCL 55-Inch 4-Series Roku TV $228.00 (orig. $324.30) 30% OFF

iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum





Buy: iRobot Roomba i1 Smart Vacuum $249.99 (orig. $399.99) 38% OFF

More Walmart Deals

Best Buy Cyber Week Deals

Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Black Friday, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best deals now. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.



Buy: Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday and Deals

Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator



Buy: Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator $2,599.99

More Deals…

Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off



HOME & KITCHEN



Buy: Crocs Black Friday Sale

Therabody Sitewide Sale – Theragun Prime





Buy: Shop Theragun Black Friday Sale! Check Prices

TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV





Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $498.00



Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $499.99 (orig. $799.99) 38% OFF

Lululemon Traverse Down Jacket





Buy: Mark Healey Moon Drift Short Sleeve Shirt $249.00 (orig. $348.00) 28% OFF

LG C1 Series OLED TVs





Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TVs $1,771.99



Buy: LG C1 OLED TV 55-Inches $1296.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF

Remember, we’ve been shopping all week so we could keep updating this page with the best overall deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. More great deals on laptops , Apple products , mattresses, and more are still going strong.

