The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 Are (Still) Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FkNG_0NPmHGGc00

Table of Contents

It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week. That’s good news for any procrastinators and anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the Best Buy.

Even if you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still pick up some great deals during Cyber Week. And these aren’t just leftovers like the turkey in your fridge (it’s probably time to toss that, by the way); some serious savings are still going on well into the week.

We’ve been hard at work collecting all of the top Cyber Week deals of 2021, and this is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s top deals. If this isn’t quiet enough, there are still great new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Cyber Week deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).

Keep scrolling to find the best Cyber Week deals of 2021 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.

It’s time to start memorizing your credit card numbers — your next favorite purchase awaits! Keep scrolling and smash that “Add To Cart” button to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2021.

Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals

There are some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. Right now, you can get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorites below.

Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv5SF_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Barbour Biddel Quilted Nylon Jacket $149.90 (orig. $250.00) 40% OFF

Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vug90_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs $36.12 (orig. $42.50) 15% OFF

Matouk Cairo Terry Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9WFl_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Matouk Cairo Terry Robe $168.75 (orig. $225.00) 25% OFF

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BDOb_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage Sneaker $71.25 (orig. $95.00) 25% OFF

UGG Fluff You Slipper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKTF0_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: UGG Fluff You Slipper $59.50 (orig. $100.00) 41% OFF

AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGGRL_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: AllSaints Cigarette Skinny Jeans $90.00 (orig. $150.00) 40% OFF

Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit

EDITOR TESTED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqkD3_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit $41.25 (orig. $55.00) 25% OFF

Amazon Cyber Week Deals

The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0H3p_0NPmHGGc00

Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Review: Are Sony’s New XM4 Headphones the Best Ever?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtDfU_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones $248.00 (orig. $349.99) 29% OFF

New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)

SAVE $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCi3m_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: All-New Echo Show 5 $44.99 (orig. $84.99) 47% OFF

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vmKV_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $174.99 (orig. $299.99) 42% OFF

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEyqe_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $24.99 (orig. $49.99) 50% OFF

Bose QC45 Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178oTI_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Bose QC45 Headphones $279.00 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

Vitamix 5200 Blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RgEL_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Vitamix 5200 Blender $386.92 (orig. $449.95) 14% OFF

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

$100 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzqa2_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: M1 MacBook Air (2020)

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R17uT_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $327.18 (orig. $429.99) 24% OFF

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

$50 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GST9K_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Logitech Brio Webcam $149.00 (orig. $199.99) 25% OFF

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

NEW PRICE DROP!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0fSg_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $479.00 (orig. $549.00) 13% OFF

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV

$300 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWesA_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Sony X90J 75 Inch TV $1,798.00

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Clothing

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Home Goods

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Kitchen

Amazon Cyber Week Deals on Tech

Gap Cyber Week Deals

SPONSORED

Oversized Flannel Shirt

GIFTS FOR HER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gixaV_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: GAP Oversized Flannel Shirt $47.00 (orig. $59.95) 22% OFF

Vintage Soft Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZLsM_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: GAP Vintage Soft Hoodie $25.00 (orig. $59.95) 58% OFF

Walmart Cyber Week Deals

Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

FOR GAMING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qT6qW_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Lenovo Legion 5 17-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop $699.00 (orig. $909.99) 23% OFF

Google Nest Thermostat

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FaLn_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 (orig. $129.98) 31% OFF

TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2iKJ_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: TCL 55-Inch 4-Series Roku TV $228.00 (orig. $324.30) 30% OFF

iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bi2RJ_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: iRobot Roomba i1 Smart Vacuum $249.99 (orig. $399.99) 38% OFF

More Walmart Deals

Best Buy Cyber Week Deals

Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Black Friday, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best deals now. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biOrm_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday and Deals

SAVE $640

Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD7ad_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator $2,599.99

HOME & KITCHEN

More Deals…

Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off

SPONSORED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0ApY_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Crocs Black Friday Sale

Therabody Sitewide Sale – Theragun Prime

UP TO $200 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdckG_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Shop Theragun Black Friday Sale! Check Prices

TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV

ONLY $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGbOF_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $498.00


Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $499.99 (orig. $799.99) 38% OFF

Lululemon Traverse Down Jacket

SAVE $39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQ65V_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: Mark Healey Moon Drift Short Sleeve Shirt $249.00 (orig. $348.00) 28% OFF

LG C1 Series OLED TVs

SAVE $700!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9Z4x_0NPmHGGc00


Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TVs $1,771.99


Buy: LG C1 OLED TV 55-Inches $1296.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF

Remember, we’ve been shopping all week so we could keep updating this page with the best overall deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. More great deals on laptops , Apple products , mattresses, and more are still going strong.

