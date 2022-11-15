Find All of the Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 in One Place — Early Deals Are Live!
It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week, and Amazon is trying to kick off holiday shopping in October with a new Prime Early Access Sale . This is all great news for Black Friday resistors — or anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the local Best Buy.
As in years past, we expect the best Black Friday deals of 2022 to start promptly at midnight on Friday, November 25, with early deals having started back in early October. With inflation putting pressure on many Americans’ budgets, early Black Friday sales have become the best time of year to buy Christmas gifts , new appliances, and smart TVs.
After obsessively covering the top Black Friday sales in years past, SPY editors have a pretty good idea of what’s going to be on sale during the holiday season in 2022. To help shoppers prepare, this page is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s best Black Friday deals (we’ll also update this post with the best Cyber Monday deals when the time comes). Already, we’re hunting down new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Black Friday earbuds deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).
Keep scrolling to find the best Black Friday deals of 2022 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.
Black Friday will be here before you know it, so start memorizing those credit card numbers and prepping your holiday shopping list.
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
There are always some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. In 2021, shoppers were able to get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorite early Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. We’ve also included some “Products To Watch”, which aren’t on sale yet, but most likely will be during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Why We Chose It: There’s no better time of year than the holiday season to replenish someone you love’s underwear collection. Trust us, no one wants to rock around town with holes in their undies.
UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
Why We Chose It: Every single year, the UGG Fluff Yeah Slingbacks are at the top of every woman’s Christmas list. Now, they’re up to 50% off — one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a pair.
Nordstrom Grow with Me Organic Cotton Overalls
Why We Chose It: Baby clothes can get expensive, but this 60% off deal says otherwise. Plus, we can only imagine these looking absolutely adorable on your kiddo.
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers
Why We Chose It: There’s no doubt that Zella makes some of the coziest joggers of all time, but what we’re really geeking about here is that 69% price drop. Our jaws are currently on the floor.
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Home Goods
- 20% off the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
- 34% off the Our Place Always Pan
- 45% off the Thompson Street Studio Caspian Linen & Cotton Quilt
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Beauty
- 25% off the Jack Black Jack & Carry Skincare Set
- 25% off the Le Polish Micro-Surfacing Treatment
- 25% off the Drybar Cure Liqueur Set
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Clothing
- 69% off the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers
- Up to 40% off the Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
- 40% off the UGG Biltmore Waterproof Boot
Amazon Black Friday Deals
The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.
Crockpot Electric Lunch Box
Why We Chose It: We’ve been obsessed with the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box as of late — and so has TikTok. A fully-cookable meal at the comfort of your own desk? It’s a huge yes from us.
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell
Why We Chose It: The Bowflex Adjustable Kettlebell adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs, replacing 6 kettlebells in total. It has an ergonomic handle and a convenient weight selection dial.
Ring Video Doorbell
Why We Chose It: The Ring Video Doorbell has been a longtime favorite gift of ours here at SPY and will continue to be for years to come. Plus, 40% savings isn’t too shabby either.
Powrui USB Wall Charger, Surge Protector
Why We Chose It: This USB wall outlet features two USB fast charging ports, a three-sided power strip, with six outlets, and an LED night light around the edges.
Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Why We Chose It: Designed with a bright, easy-to-read touchscreen for convenience, the Honeywell Smart Thermostat is an amazing upgrade to your current thermostat. It operates with most heating and cooling oil furnace systems and install easily.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Why We Chose It: It works with Alexa, has personalized cleaning options, can connect with Wi-Fi, self-charges and can work on any floor type. Need we say more?
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Why We Chose It: This is the laptop of all laptops to purchase right now. It’s ideal for anyone from high school students to office-dwellers.
SAMSUNG 34-Inch SJ55W Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Why We Chose It: Featuring one of the widest screens with WQHD resolution, this is a game-changer for gamers. These are also some of the most vivid colors you’ll ever see on a screen.
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
Why We Chose It: Expect the best quality you can imagine in a webcam with this option from Logitech. Plus, this cam offers noise-canceling technology for some of the strongest sound ever.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Why We Chose It: Because why wouldn’t you want to immerse yourself in all of your favorite tunes with noise-canceling qualities at a lower price from Apple?
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Goods
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen
- Save 41% off the Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother
- Save $10 on the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box
- Get 6% off Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech
- Save over $100 on the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
- 29% off the SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series
- 13% off the Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer
- 24% off + a $4 coupon on the TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
Walmart Black Friday Deals
This year, Walmart is working hard to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company is offering a better return policy, hiring more truck drivers, and, of course, rolling back prices. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we expect to see at Walmart in 2022.
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
Why We Chose It: If you know SPY, you’ll know we’re obsessed with everything BISSELL . This wet/dry vac is certainly on our radar this year as one of the best Christmas gifts , so be sure to get yours before it’s full price again.
Skull Shaver Pitbull Silver PRO Electric Head and Face Shaver
Why We Chose It: SPY’s favorite shaver, the Skull Shaver Pitbull Pro , is already being discounted for Black Friday. It provides a fresh clean shave and can be used in or out of the shower for ultimate convenience.
iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum
Why We Chose It: While the iRobot Roomba i1 isn’t always on sale, we’re taking advantage of this $100 off deal just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Apple AirPods Pro
Why We Chose It: While the newest AirPods Pros are taking the world by storm right now, the Gen 1s are still worth your pretty penny.
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Why We Chose It: JBL creates one of the leading portable speakers on the planet. Plus, this one is completely waterproof. Winter beach day, anyone?
Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer
Why We Chose It: Stop! Going! To! Staples! Print everything you need to print at home with this great deal on a fully cartridge-free printer.
Walmart Black Friday Deals on Home Goods
- Get the Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine for just $199
- Save $100 on the iRobot Roomba i1
- Save $35 on the ChimneyFree Rolling Mantel
Walmart Black Friday Deals on Kitchen
- Get the Gourmia 6 Qt Digital Air Fryer for just $38
- Save $25 on the Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker
- Get the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Oven for $10 off
Walmart Black Friday Deals on Tech
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen)
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2
- Save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick
- Save $31 on the Google Nest Mini
Target Black Friday Deals
You already know you’re obsessed with Target . And, what’s better than Target? Black Friday deals at Target. That’s right, we’re talking savings at your favorite local spot. Target recently released some stellar Black Friday deals you can’t miss right now. Check out some of our favorite deals below.
HP Victus Gaming Laptop
Why We Chose It: Gamers, this one’s for you. HP is a massively important brand to the gaming community and this laptop is sure to make one of the best Christmas gifts for any gamer.
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Why We Chose It: Get up to 22 full hours of all of your favorite tunes with active noise-canceling sound you’re going to fall in love with.
Graphic Tees
Why We Chose It: Right now, you can pick up graphic tees at Target for the whole family at up to 40% off. Sounds like a solid deal to us!
Target Black Friday Deals on Kitchen
Target Black Friday Deals on Tech
- Save $240 on the HP Victus Gaming Laptop
- $50 off the GoPro HERO10 Action Camera
- 46% off the TCL 50″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best discounts. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator
Why We Chose It: Do you need a new fridge? Well, this option from Samsung is just about a grand off traditional retail price. Plus, she’s a true beauty.
Segway G30Max KickScooter
Why We Chose It: We’re expecting electric scooters will take over as one of the top Christmas gifts of the year. If you know somebody living in a city in need of a transportation method, this is a great option.
LG OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Why We Chose It: An LG TV at 30% off is something you can’t overlook. This mid-range TV has great image quality, high color accuracy and gorgeous color contrast.
Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A
Why We Chose It: While we’re about to head into the depths of winter, sometimes your house can still get a little hot. This bladeless Dyson fan will help cool you down and even purifies air at the same time.
Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Kitchen
- Save $101 on the GE Profile Portable Ice Maker
- Save $50 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender
- Save $70 on the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Tech
- Save $50 on the JBL Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones
- Save up to $900 on select OLED TVs
- Save up to $200 on select MacBook models
More Black Friday Deals We’re Crushing On
While we wanted to prioritize some of our favorite retailers, a number of our go-to brands are offering sales that you might not be able to find on Amazon, Target and the like. If you want some stellar deals on a little bit more, find some go-to’s below.
Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off
Crocs is already offering some impressive Black Friday deals on a surplus of styles.
Therabody Black Friday Sale
While we’re not seeing too many deals available at Therabody right now, we’re sure tons are to come soon.
TUSHY Black Friday Deals
Early deals are officially live at TUSHY with more deals likely coming during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.More from SPY
