Find All of the Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 in One Place — Early Deals Are Live!

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Tyler Schoeber
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuzlY_0NPmHGGc00

It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week, and Amazon is trying to kick off holiday shopping in October with a new Prime Early Access Sale . This is all great news for Black Friday resistors — or anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the local Best Buy.

As in years past, we expect the best Black Friday deals of 2022 to start promptly at midnight on Friday, November 25, with early deals having started back in early October. With inflation putting pressure on many Americans’ budgets, early Black Friday sales have become the best time of year to buy Christmas gifts , new appliances, and smart TVs.

After obsessively covering the top Black Friday sales in years past, SPY editors have a pretty good idea of what’s going to be on sale during the holiday season in 2022. To help shoppers prepare, this page is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s best Black Friday deals (we’ll also update this post with the best Cyber Monday deals when the time comes). Already, we’re hunting down new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Black Friday earbuds deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).

Keep scrolling to find the best Black Friday deals of 2022 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.

Black Friday will be here before you know it, so start memorizing those credit card numbers and prepping your holiday shopping list.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

There are always some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. In 2021, shoppers were able to get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorite early Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. We’ve also included some “Products To Watch”, which aren’t on sale yet, but most likely will be during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSdaQ_0NPmHGGc00

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: There’s no better time of year than the holiday season to replenish someone you love’s underwear collection. Trust us, no one wants to rock around town with holes in their undies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlbhM_0NPmHGGc00

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Every single year, the UGG Fluff Yeah Slingbacks are at the top of every woman’s Christmas list. Now, they’re up to 50% off — one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09arJF_0NPmHGGc00

Nordstrom Grow with Me Organic Cotton Overalls

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Baby clothes can get expensive, but this 60% off deal says otherwise. Plus, we can only imagine these looking absolutely adorable on your kiddo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjmEx_0NPmHGGc00

Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: There’s no doubt that Zella makes some of the coziest joggers of all time, but what we’re really geeking about here is that 69% price drop. Our jaws are currently on the floor.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Home Goods

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Beauty

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals on Clothing

Amazon Black Friday Deals

The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcExf_0NPmHGGc00

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: We’ve been obsessed with the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box as of late — and so has TikTok. A fully-cookable meal at the comfort of your own desk? It’s a huge yes from us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6Fvu_0NPmHGGc00

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell

Buy Now On Amazon $119.00

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: The Bowflex Adjustable Kettlebell adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs, replacing 6 kettlebells in total. It has an ergonomic handle and a convenient weight selection dial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jE99D_0NPmHGGc00

Ring Video Doorbell

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: The Ring Video Doorbell has been a longtime favorite gift of ours here at SPY and will continue to be for years to come. Plus, 40% savings isn’t too shabby either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7ymR_0NPmHGGc00

Powrui USB Wall Charger, Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: This USB wall outlet features two USB fast charging ports, a three-sided power strip, with six outlets, and an LED night light around the edges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ykLt_0NPmHGGc00

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Designed with a bright, easy-to-read touchscreen for convenience, the Honeywell Smart Thermostat is an amazing upgrade to your current thermostat. It operates with most heating and cooling oil furnace systems and install easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flo4q_0NPmHGGc00

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: It works with Alexa, has personalized cleaning options, can connect with Wi-Fi, self-charges and can work on any floor type. Need we say more?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzcyV_0NPmHGGc00

2021 Apple MacBook Pro

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: This is the laptop of all laptops to purchase right now. It’s ideal for anyone from high school students to office-dwellers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZaTT_0NPmHGGc00

SAMSUNG 34-Inch SJ55W Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Featuring one of the widest screens with WQHD resolution, this is a game-changer for gamers. These are also some of the most vivid colors you’ll ever see on a screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR7Wc_0NPmHGGc00

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Expect the best quality you can imagine in a webcam with this option from Logitech. Plus, this cam offers noise-canceling technology for some of the strongest sound ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dpsP_0NPmHGGc00

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Because why wouldn’t you want to immerse yourself in all of your favorite tunes with noise-canceling qualities at a lower price from Apple?

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Goods

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech

Walmart Black Friday Deals

This year, Walmart is working hard to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company is offering a better return policy, hiring more truck drivers, and, of course, rolling back prices. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we expect to see at Walmart in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3v8p_0NPmHGGc00

BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

Why We Chose It: If you know SPY, you’ll know we’re obsessed with everything BISSELL . This wet/dry vac is certainly on our radar this year as one of the best Christmas gifts , so be sure to get yours before it’s full price again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APUe9_0NPmHGGc00

Skull Shaver Pitbull Silver PRO Electric Head and Face Shaver

Buy Now $74.99

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: SPY’s favorite shaver, the Skull Shaver Pitbull Pro , is already being discounted for Black Friday. It provides a fresh clean shave and can be used in or out of the shower for ultimate convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJVFB_0NPmHGGc00

iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: While the iRobot Roomba i1 isn’t always on sale, we’re taking advantage of this $100 off deal just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnB23_0NPmHGGc00

Apple AirPods Pro

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: While the newest AirPods Pros are taking the world by storm right now, the Gen 1s are still worth your pretty penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXlAe_0NPmHGGc00

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: JBL creates one of the leading portable speakers on the planet. Plus, this one is completely waterproof. Winter beach day, anyone?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JcKl_0NPmHGGc00

Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer

Buy Now $179.00

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Stop! Going! To! Staples! Print everything you need to print at home with this great deal on a fully cartridge-free printer.

Walmart Black Friday Deals on Home Goods

Walmart Black Friday Deals on Kitchen

Walmart Black Friday Deals on Tech

Target Black Friday Deals

You already know you’re obsessed with Target . And, what’s better than Target? Black Friday deals at Target. That’s right, we’re talking savings at your favorite local spot. Target recently released some stellar Black Friday deals you can’t miss right now. Check out some of our favorite deals below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePFR2_0NPmHGGc00

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Gamers, this one’s for you. HP is a massively important brand to the gaming community and this laptop is sure to make one of the best Christmas gifts for any gamer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxrH9_0NPmHGGc00

Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Get up to 22 full hours of all of your favorite tunes with active noise-canceling sound you’re going to fall in love with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HffBC_0NPmHGGc00

Graphic Tees

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Right now, you can pick up graphic tees at Target for the whole family at up to 40% off. Sounds like a solid deal to us!

Target Black Friday Deals on Kitchen

Target Black Friday Deals on Tech

Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best discounts. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHsnn_0NPmHGGc00

Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: Do you need a new fridge? Well, this option from Samsung is just about a grand off traditional retail price. Plus, she’s a true beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmvKv_0NPmHGGc00

Segway G30Max KickScooter

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: We’re expecting electric scooters will take over as one of the top Christmas gifts of the year. If you know somebody living in a city in need of a transportation method, this is a great option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqpOv_0NPmHGGc00

LG OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: An LG TV at 30% off is something you can’t overlook. This mid-range TV has great image quality, high color accuracy and gorgeous color contrast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7Zoh_0NPmHGGc00

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A

Buy Now

Buy Now

Why We Chose It: While we’re about to head into the depths of winter, sometimes your house can still get a little hot. This bladeless Dyson fan will help cool you down and even purifies air at the same time.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Kitchen

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Tech

More Black Friday Deals We’re Crushing On

While we wanted to prioritize some of our favorite retailers, a number of our go-to brands are offering sales that you might not be able to find on Amazon, Target and the like. If you want some stellar deals on a little bit more, find some go-to’s below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vFtC_0NPmHGGc00

SPONSORED

Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off

Buy Now

Buy Now

Crocs is already offering some impressive Black Friday deals on a surplus of styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKJwW_0NPmHGGc00

Therabody Black Friday Sale

While we’re not seeing too many deals available at Therabody right now, we’re sure tons are to come soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNLgO_0NPmHGGc00

TUSHY Black Friday Deals

Buy Now

Buy Now

Early deals are officially live at TUSHY with more deals likely coming during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

