ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

All the Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 in One Place — Shop Early Deals and See the Top Products To Watch

By Nina Bradley, Taylor Galla and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FkNG_0NPmHGGc00

Table of Contents

It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week, and Amazon is trying to kick off holiday shopping in October with a new Prime Early Access Sale . This is all great news for procrastinators — or anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the local Best Buy.

As in years past, we expect the best Black Friday deals of 2022 to start promptly at midnight on Friday, November 25, with early deals starting around October 11. With inflation putting pressure on many Americans’ budgets, mega-sales like this are the best time of year to buy Christmas gifts , new appliances, and smart TVs.

It’s still too early to reveal any official Black Friday deals, but after obsessively covering the top Black Friday sales in years past, we have a pretty good idea of what’s going to be on sale in 2022. To help shoppers prepare, this page is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s best Black Friday deals (we’ll also update this post with the best Cyber Monday deals when the time comes). Already, we’re hunting down new Amazon deals , discounts on the coolest gadgets , clothing sales, Black Friday earbuds deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals ).

Keep scrolling to find the best Black Friday deals of 2022 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.

Black Friday will be here before you know it, so start memorizing those credit card numbers and prepping your holiday shopping list.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

There are always some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. In 2021, shoppers were able to get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorite early Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. We’ve also included some “Products To Watch”, which aren’t on sale yet, but most likely will be during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.

Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vug90_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs $36.12 (orig. $42.50) 15% OFF

UGG Fluff You Slipper

PRODUCT TO WATCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKTF0_0NPmHGGc00
Buy: UGG Fluff You Slipper $59.50 (orig. $100.00) 41% OFF

Dior Sauvage Cologne for Men

EDITOR’S PICK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEpBo_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Asystem Performance Skin Care Kit Check Prices

Amazon Black Friday Deals

The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0H3p_0NPmHGGc00

Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Review: Are Sony’s New XM4 Headphones the Best Ever?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtDfU_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones $348.00

New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)

SAVE $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCi3m_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: All-New Echo Show 5 $34.99 (orig. $84.99) 59% OFF

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vmKV_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $254.00 (orig. $299.99) 15% OFF

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

PRODUCT TO WATCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEyqe_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Bose QC45 Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178oTI_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Bose QC45 Headphones $329.00

Vitamix 5200 Blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RgEL_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Vitamix 5200 Blender $479.95

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

$100 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaNA7_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: M1 MacBook Air (2020)

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R17uT_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $327.18 (orig. $329.99) 1% OFF

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

$50 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GST9K_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Logitech Brio Webcam $125.00 (orig. $199.99) 37% OFF

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

NEW PRICE DROP!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OzBq_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $479.00 (orig. $549.00) 13% OFF

Sony X90J 75-Inch TV

$300 OFF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWesA_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Sony X90J 75 Inch TV $2,098.00

Amazon Black Friday on Home Goods

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech

Walmart Black Friday Deals

This year, Walmart is working hard to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company is offering a better return policy, hiring more truck drivers, and, of course, rolling back prices. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we expect to see at Walmart in 2022.

Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

FOR GAMING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6ouT_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Lenovo Legion 5 17-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop $699.00 (orig. $909.99) 23% OFF

Google Nest Thermostat

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsgOq_0NPmHGGc00
Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 (orig. $129.98) 31% OFF

TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X1Vx_0NPmHGGc00
Buy: TCL 55-Inch 4-Series Roku TV $228.00 (orig. $324.30) 30% OFF

iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum

NEW PRICE DROP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SuaQ_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: iRobot Roomba i1 Smart Vacuum $249.99 (orig. $399.99) 38% OFF

More Walmart Deals

Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best discounts. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biOrm_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Shop Best Buy’s Black Friday and Deals

SAVE $640

Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QD7ad_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator $2,599.99

HOME & KITCHEN

More Deals…

Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off

SPONSORED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0ApY_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Crocs Black Friday Sale

Therabody Black Friday Sales

PRODUCT TO WATCH!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdckG_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Shop Theragun Black Friday Sale! Check Prices

TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV

ONLY $500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGbOF_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $498.00

Buy: TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV $788.96

Lululemon Traverse Down Jacket

SAVE $39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyqFn_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: Mark Healey Moon Drift Short Sleeve Shirt $249.00 (orig. $348.00) 28% OFF

LG C1 Series OLED TVs

SAVE $700!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9Z4x_0NPmHGGc00

Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TVs $2,199.99

Buy: LG C1 OLED TV 55-Inches $1296.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF

Remember, we’ve been shopping all week so we could keep updating this page with the best overall deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. More great deals on laptops , Apple products , mattresses, and more are still going strong.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 That You Can Still Shop Right Now

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over two months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself. Better still? Amazon recently confirmed that a second Prime Day event will be coming on October 11-12. Officially, it’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, and according to Amazon, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. The Prime Early Access Sale is only a week away, but Amazon is...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 13 Best Prime Day TV Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Although Prime Day 2022 has ended, you can still shop many of the TV sales below. To help SPY readers save all year long, we’ve gathered the best Prime Day TV deals into one place, and many of these discounts are still available as of September 2022. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, a second Amazon Prime Day is officially on its way! (Technically, this shopping event has been dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, not second Prime Day.) The Prime Early Access Sale is a new shopping event designed to give shoppers the perfect opportunity to do their Christmas shopping early. Considering...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Deals on Surge Protectors Start at Just $8 and Keep All Your Devices Powered and Protected

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough. They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Just Released Tons of Early Deals for Prime Day, the Sequel: Save 50% on Echo, Blink & Ring Products

We are just a week away before the second Prime Day sales event is slated to start. Dubbed as the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ Amazon wants the event to kick off the impending holiday season. The timing might seem premature, buy SPY has already named the best Christmas gifts of the year. However, you don’t even have to wait until the two-day Prime Early Access Sale event starts to snag incredible deals. Happening right now: Amazon’s slashing the prices on some of its most popular in-ho0use brands. In particular, you can save big on Echo, Blink and Ring devices with savings well...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
SPY

It’s Official: Amazon Will Host Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 To Kickoff Holiday Shopping

Table of Contents What We Know About Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Early Prime Deals We’re Crushing On Now Crocs & Crocs Charms Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Brush Carhartt Apparel and Accessories Danjor Linens Sheet Sets ChuckIt Ball Launcher Well, the rumors about a second Prime Day proved mostly true. Amazon announced on September 26 that it will be hosting its second major shopping event of the year in October. Dubbed the ‘Prime Early Access Sale, the event gives consumers an earlier start to the upcoming holiday season. This two-day event running October 11 to October 12 will be filled with exclusive deals from Amazon’s first ever Top 100...
INTERNET
SPY

This $29 Samsung Portable SD Card Can Record 15 Hours of 4K Video

Do you like to record the clearest, crispest video possible? If yes, then you know it takes up a lot of space on a memory card, and most cards just don’t stack up for extended recording sessions. The Samsung Pro Plus might be just what you’ve been looking for: a 256GB card that can hold up to 15 hours of 4K video, all for the low price of $29. This isn’t it’s normal price. It usually runs around $55, and it comes with an adapter. If your device can’t handle a 256GB card, don’t worry; the smaller, 128GB cousin is also available...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Reviews: These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy in 2022

In 2022, there are more smartphones than ever, making it even more challenging to determine which ones are the absolute best of the best. Investing in a smartphone still costs a lot of money, so it’s important to figure out which will be the best for you and your needs. They also cover the gamut, ranging from affordable models that are easy on the pockets to drool-worthy flagships showing off the incredible range of today’s technology. There are even innovations, such as foldable smartphones, that are transforming the phone’s utility. Luckily for you, SPY has rigorously tested the best smartphones of...
CELL PHONES
SPY

I Test the Best Air Purifiers for a Living, and These Are the 18 That Really Work

I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 13th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 14% of adults smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the only thing that can negatively affect indoor air quality. Dust, pollen and animal dander can also make the air inside of your home more polluted than the air outdoors. According to the U.S....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday Black#Black Friday Deals#Black Friday Sale#Household Deals#Amazon#Americans
SPY

The 20 Best Alexa Devices for Turning Your House Into a Smart Home

It’s 2022. If you haven’t already, it’s time to upgrade your “normal home” into a “smart home,” Alexa devices are one of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this goal. Smart home devices allow you to control everyday electronics and appliances like your coffee maker, doorbell and air conditioner through a central smart speaker, digital voice assistant, a smart home hub, an app on your phone, or all of the above. Of course, creating a smart home has numerous benefits other than creating a futuristic space. With a digital assistant and the best Alexa devices, you’ll enjoy perks like: A more...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Travel Coffee Makers For a Better Brew, Anywhere You Go

Getting your fix on the go can be tough if you’re a coffee obsessive. Patronizing the local cafes is always a great idea, but sometimes, you need a cup of coffee before your first cup of coffee. And if you’re camping or staying in a remote cabin, your morning Blue Bottle run might be out of the question. If that sounds like you, then you’ve probably wondered what the best ways to make coffee on the go are. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite travel coffee makers, based on research and personal experience. The kind of travel coffee maker that’s...
TRAVEL
SPY

Amazon Find of the Day: This #1 Best-Selling Vegetable Chopper Is 40% Off This Weekend

Are you searching for a multipurpose cutting tool to chop your foods and alleviate long-standing in the kitchen? Well, we have just the solution for you. It’s called Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Designed to revolutionize your kitchen, this all-in-one appliance is a game changer for dishes that require lots of cutlery work. The premium gadget makes it easier and quicker to meal prep with durable blade components and interchangeable features. To use it is simple. You must place your vegetable of choice on top of the blade and press down the lid. The chopped food pieces will then deposit directly into a...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Nintendo Switch OLED Gets Its Biggest Discount Yet on Amazon To Make It Under $285

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest model of the best handheld device the world has ever seen, and a solid improvement over the base model switch. With a better battery life, slightly larger (and significantly brighter) screen, there are plenty of reasons for a Switch owner to want to upgrade, or for someone to want to make this their first Switch ever. There’s no wonder why it’s one of the best gaming consoles around. Right now, there’s a sale on Amazon where you can snag a UK version of the Switch OLED for just $284 through Amazon. That’s notable given...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The 25+ Best iPhone Accessories To Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

Just like MacBook Pro accessories or Kindle accessories, pairing your iPhone with the best iPhone accessories raises the bar on a device that is already undeniably awesome. The Apple ecosystem of products also includes top-rated earbuds, headphones and cases that allow for seamless integration between one device and another. For instance, put in your AirPods and they automatically pair with your new iPhone 14. Or wirelessly charge your smartphone through your MagSafe protective phone case. And while it’s pretty amazing what Apple has accomplished with its line of official iPhone accessories, some of the best iPhone accessories actually come from...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Our Place Just Released Its Biggest Collection to Date & We Want All Of It

It’s official: it’s Our Place‘s year and we’re just living in it. After a long list of releases in early 2022 that include an Ovenware collection, a new drop of Mini Always Pans and Perfect Pots in addition to much, much more, Our Place continues to be one of our favorite home goods brands with their newly released Tableware Ecosystem — the most visually striking dinnerware collection we’ve laid our eyes on. Buy: Our Place Tableware Ecosystem Starting at $30.00 Today, Tuesday, September 27 marks the official release date of the Tableware Ecosystem. This all-new collection features a glorious of plates in four...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 12 Best Portable Power Stations for 2022, Because Going Off the Grid Is Overrated

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that anything can happen. Another calamity is always just around the corner. We don’t say this to scare you, but rather to emphasize the importance of being prepared for anything. And that’s exactly why we’ve been eagerly reviewing the best portable power stations for SPY readers. For years, campers and RV enthusiasts have used power stations to keep their devices charged, but they’re also gaining popularity in places that experience extreme weather and power blackouts. These electrical appliances are one of our favorite new product categories, and the SPY team has been...
ECONOMY
SPY

17 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in the process. Is your vibe all about the gore or are you looking for something a little punny? Either way,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

First Look: Sleep Number’s New Smart Bed Tries To Justify $10k Price Tag With Built-In Cooling

Known for its line of adjustable mattresses, Sleep Number’s latest smart bed certainly catches our attention for its $9,999 price. It doesn’t come cheap and definitely requires your due diligence to determine if it’s worth buying. However, it does address one of the biggest trends we’re seeing in the sleeping space — staying cool while you sleep. What’s really neat about the Sleep Number Climate 360 smart bed is that it addresses the issue of being too warm or cold while sleeping. It may not seem problematic, especially how the market has been flooded by cooling sheets, pillows, and even mattress...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Hurry, the $45 Tablet Is Back In Stock at Amazon This Weekend

We recently wrote about the $279 iPad, the cheapest Apple tablet you can buy in 2022. However, we know that Apple tablets aren’t in everyone’s price range. Fortunately, Amazon has dropped prices on its popular lineup of Fire tablets, part of the early deals for Prime Day part two, which officially kicks off on October 11. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these tablets on sale. Typically, these 50% discounts last for three to four days. While the sale lasts, the Fire 7 Tablet is 25% off and just $45, a pretty serious bargain for a tablet originally released in 2022....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

5 Things From Amazon’s Fall Hardware Event Still Geeking Out About

Now that the dust has settled, we’re still soaking up all the juicy announcements Amazon made during its annual fall hardware event. Even though it wasn’t entirely surprising to hear about a refreshed line of Echo smart speakers, Amazon did manage to sneak in a few surprises that expands its smart home product portfolio. Don’t get us wrong, the hardware certainly gets us really excited, but there were new services and software features unveiled across its portfolio that were equally compelling. In fact, one of them has those life saving implications under emergency situations — a quality that we can’t overlook. We’re...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Here’s How to Prevent and Get Rid of Moths in Your Clothes

If you’ve ever gone to your wardrobe to grab your favorite silk shirt or merino wool sweater, only to find that it’s full of tiny holes and covered in bugs, you already know that a moth infestation in your clothes is no fun. So whether you had to learn the hard way or you want to avoid living through this lesson, here’s an easy-to-follow guide for how to prevent moths from eating your clothes in the first place. Plus, we’ll also cover how to get rid of moths in clothes if they’ve already moved in. As with any property damaging issue,...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy