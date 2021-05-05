The Church and Prophet Of Today

Mothers’ Day at Syria will be extra special as photographer Ashley Wilder will be on hand starting at 9 a.m. to take family pictures. Tina Engleking and Suzanne Johnson are accepting donations for Wonder Valley Camp to help purchase food items for camp this summer. Summer campfire time for the jr./sr. high youth group will start on May 5. Vacation Bible School will be held June 7-10. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are now meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.