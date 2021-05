As India struggles against the onslaught of the second wave of COVID, the economy has taken as big a battering as the nation’s healthcare system. Last week, the Union Finance Ministry said it anticipates a pandemic-led downside risk to economic growth in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. For April 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a 28% sequential fall in auto registrations — a key indicator of economic health.