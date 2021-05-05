newsbreak-logo
Zimbabwe needs solution to board failures

bulawayo24.com
 now

Due to the prevalence of company failures, there is now a need to establish how directors of listed, public companies and parastatals companies are selected to reduce the high rate of company and board failures in both the private and public sector. Zimbabwe needs to establish a central database of potential board members and directors and create independent institutions and organisations whose role is to monitor who selects directors and what the motive is.

bulawayo24.com
Country
Singapore
Related
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has declined to renew a chrome export permit for leading chrome producer - African Chrome Fields (ACF) - after unearthing serious irregularities in the way the company was conducting business which bordered on looting, The Sunday Mail Business revealed.
ImmigrationFlorida Star

Seen But Not Counted: The Plight Of Immigrants In Zimbabwe

DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe — Elizabeth Jairos, 22, was born in Domboshava, a farming village in the province of Mashonaland East, nearly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. So were her parents. But they are not recognized as Zimbabwean citizens. “My parents were born here in Zimbabwe as children of farm migrants from Malawi, but they were never documented just […]
Businessbulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

Damning comments on the situation in Zimbabwe by the UN and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expose Mnangagwa's government as incompetent, deceitful and corrupt. A bad week for Zimbabwe began with a total cut off of water in Harare and concluded with the tortured doctors' leader Dr Peter Magombeyi having to fight to be allowed to leave for medical attention in South Africa.
AfricaBBC

The Zimbabwe bill that could outlaw 'unpatriotic acts'

Zimbabwe is planning to introduce a law to punish people who are deemed "unpatriotic" because they criticise the country when abroad - and it has left activists feeling nervous. Constitutional lawyer and opposition politician Lovemore Madhuku calls the proposal "dangerous", saying that "no state can define patriotism". People seen as...
PoliticsVoice of America

Zimbabwe Opposition Accuses Government of Trying to Undermine Judiciary

HARARE - Critics are accusing Zimbabwe's ruling party of seeking to undermine the judiciary after lawmakers late Tuesday approved constitutional amendments so the president can hand pick top judges. The amendments, which await President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature to become law, allow him to choose judges for the Constitutional, Supreme and...
Politicsthemastonline.com

The failure of councils

Highvie Hamududu is complaining about the failure of the local government system in Zambia. “All councils in Zambia have failed the people. We need a performance-based system to compel efficiency and effectiveness among public service workers. In Rwanda, the government started the performance-based system beginning with the councils. Why? Because the council is the nearest government to the people. Tell me any council in Zambia governed by party A, B or C which is doing well? They have all failed,” says Highvie. “Why is there a general collapse in the provision of socio-services in the country? We have a systemic problem in this country which can only be resolved by right policies and the right systems…This shows that there is a problem in this country which we have to resolve. It seems failure has become cross-cutting. There’s need for right political discourse to address solutions which affect service delivery. We can’t just be saying vote for me. We need to be conversational. Where do councils take the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for them to fail to fund the construction of feeder roads? CDF is enough to buy a grader to maintain a road, isn’t it? CDF amounts to K1.6 million per constituency. So why are the rural roads bad? The solution does not lie in central government. Central government’s job through RDA [Road Development Agency] is to do inter-track roads which connect towns.”
Metal Miningmining-journal.com

Tharisa acquires Zimbabwe chrome deposit

Located in Zimbabwe's Great Dyke, Salene Chrome is an openpit asset and also includes over 24,000 hectares of exploration licences in the surrounding area, including the Salene Chrome East and Salene. Dig even deeper with a premium subscription for access to annual reports from the Mining Journal Intelligence department. Online...
Women's Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zimbabwe Clinic Helps Couples Overcome Infertility, Stigma

HARARE - In much of Africa, including Zimbabwe, women struggling to have children often face stigma and ridicule. To help overcome the problem, two Zimbabwean doctors in 2017 re-opened the country's only in vitro fertilization clinic. Since the clinic re-opened in 2017, several years after its previous owner retired, IVF...
South Africabulawayo24.com

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

AFTER years of trying, Nigel "Spartan" Maphosa finally took the overall title at the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding Championships held at 7 Arts Theatre on Saturday to be crowned Mr Zimbabwe.
Africabushcenter.org

Nyaradzo, A Nurse and Champion for Women in Zimbabwe

It is just before break of dawn, the streets are awkwardly quiet and traffic is very low in the sleepy small farming town of Marondera, Zimbabwe. There are only few essential workers in sight. Among them is Nyaradzo Mushonga, age 26, who is waiting for transport to Chitungwiza, 43 miles away. Nyaradzo, a married mother of one, commutes every day from Marondera to Chitungwiza where she works as a nurse for the Organization for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID). Despite the distance, Nyaradzo is determined to show up for work every day to offer services to different clients at Seke North Clinic. On International Nurses Day, we celebrate Nyaradzo and all the nurses around the world who are champions for women’s health. This is her story:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Appian Appoints Monica Pinto As Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Monica Pinto as Appian's CFO strengthens the Company's senior leadership team. Monica will support the Executive Team on leading the financial management of the company. Brings 20 years of experience in financial services across Europe, Asia and Latin America and over 25 years of experience in both Emerging...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Sanne Group rejects Cinven's £1.34bn buyout offer

International fund services manager Sanne Group has turned down a £1.34bn ($1.9bn) buyout offer from UK private equity company Cinven. In a stock market statement on 14 May regarding "a possible offer for Sanne Group plc" Cinven noted the recent speculation and confirmed that, on 4 May 2021, Cinven made a potential cash offer for Sanne at 830 pence per share while also allowing eligible Sanne shareholders to retain the right to receive the final dividend of 9.9 pence per share declared on 19 March 2021.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Abhay Tewari appointed MD and Chief Executive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021. Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his...
Immigrationzenger.news

Seen But Not Counted: The Plight Of Immigrants In Zimbabwe

DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe — Elizabeth Jairos, 22, was born in Domboshava, a farming village in the province of Mashonaland East, nearly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. So were her parents. But they are not recognized as Zimbabwean citizens. “My parents were born here in Zimbabwe as children...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Abhay Tewari appointed MD and Chief Executive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021. Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his...