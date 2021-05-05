Zimbabwe needs solution to board failures

Highvie Hamududu is complaining about the failure of the local government system in Zambia. “All councils in Zambia have failed the people. We need a performance-based system to compel efficiency and effectiveness among public service workers. In Rwanda, the government started the performance-based system beginning with the councils. Why? Because the council is the nearest government to the people. Tell me any council in Zambia governed by party A, B or C which is doing well? They have all failed,” says Highvie. “Why is there a general collapse in the provision of socio-services in the country? We have a systemic problem in this country which can only be resolved by right policies and the right systems…This shows that there is a problem in this country which we have to resolve. It seems failure has become cross-cutting. There’s need for right political discourse to address solutions which affect service delivery. We can’t just be saying vote for me. We need to be conversational. Where do councils take the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for them to fail to fund the construction of feeder roads? CDF is enough to buy a grader to maintain a road, isn’t it? CDF amounts to K1.6 million per constituency. So why are the rural roads bad? The solution does not lie in central government. Central government’s job through RDA [Road Development Agency] is to do inter-track roads which connect towns.”