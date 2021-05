An anonymous communiqué reads: To the war criminals at the Oakland Police Department who occupy so-called "Oakland":. We fucked up your cruisers at Cole Auditorium because this is how we treat invaders. You fight the same war against Black & Brown people that you started centuries ago. Your mercenaries kill us in the battlefields of the hood. You fill your POW camps (prisons) with our loved ones. This has been a one-sided war for too long. Whenever your many outposts or collaborators let down their guard, we'll be there. We savagely laugh at your surveillance State, barbed wire and enforcers.