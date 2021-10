Loading up a homemade pizza with a lot of veggies is a great way to work in your five or more daily servings of fruits and veg. But a soggy crust can make or break the meal. Who knew the American Chemical Society could help you improve your homemade pizza crust? They've teamed up with PBS to make cool videos, one of which gets into the science behind what makes a fab pizza crust. They included info from famous baker and scientist Peter Reinhart, who says successful crust-making is all about time -- you need to let it rise overnight in the fridge, instead of for 45 minutes on the kitchen counter. And when you bake the pizza, you need to make sure your oven is hot enough.

