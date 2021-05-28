Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

11 Types of Pasta Sauce Everyone Needs to Know

By Lisa Kaminski
Posted by 
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to types of pasta sauce, there's way, way more than just marinara and Alfredo. Learn how to make and master each kind of sauce. Odds are that when you think pasta sauce, you’re thinking marinara. Marinara sauce is tomato-based and is seasoned with classic Italian flavors like basil, oregano and garlic. It’s an incredibly versatile sauce; use it to make lasagna or chicken parmesan, serve it with meatballs or even just use for dunking mozzarella sticks.

www.tasteofhome.com
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Sauce#Italian Pasta#Red Sauce#Tomato Sauce#Food Drink#Alfredo Sauce Alfredo#Bolognese Bolognese#Bologna#Parmigiano Reggiano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeshangry.recipes

Delicious Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese is a classic dish that is loved by so many all around the world…and for good reason! This recipe features a perfectly al dente spaghetti pasta and bolognese sauce that is loaded with flavour and texture. It is too good not to love!. This Spaghetti Bolognese includes many...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best Vanilla Custard Ice Cream

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. When summer rolls around, there’s nothing more satisfying on a hot day than a bowl of ice cream with every topping you can think of. And while store-bought ice cream is a good go-to to have stocked in your freezer, it’s even more fun to pull out your very own homemade vanilla custard ice cream.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Salami Roses for a Charcuterie Board

I love making charcuterie boards! It takes no time at all to build a simple cheese board with cheese, crackers, fruit and spreads. Now, I’m seeing people doing super crafty things, like making Disney-inspired charcuterie boards, hot dog charcuterie boards and yes, barkcuterie boards for dogs. Of course, sometimes you...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

15 Ice Cream Cookbooks for a Perfect Homemade Scoop

Whether you're trying your hand at sweet treats for the first time or are practically a pro, there's an ice cream cookbook that's right for you. Read on for some of our favorites!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

10 Tips for Making Frozen Drinks

Is there anything like a frozen drink to help keep you cool when the sun's beating down? Here are our top tips for making margaritas, daiquiris and other frozen sippers. The secret to great frozen drinks starts with a good, strong blender to blitz all those ingredients (especially the ice). But strong doesn’t necessarily mean expensive. There are plenty of powerful blenders that won’t break the bank. Need a little help? Check out our guide to find the best blender.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Cookie Monster Ice Cream Your Kids Will Love

I’m often of the opinion that brightly-colored foods look unappetizing. (Remember the Heinz EZ Squirt Blastin’ Green ketchup from 2003?) There are exceptions, though. Personally, I’m willing to budge on dessert!. Every time I go out for an ice cream cone, I’m always tempted by the colors of Superman, Blue...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

This S’mores Charcuterie Board Is Perfect for Summer Nights

We love to share charcuterie boards at gatherings, but once the cheese and grapes disappear, the age-old question remains—what’s for dessert?. The summer months usually supply prime weather for bonfires, which means s’mores are a must. Charcuterie board aficionados can rejoice the next time their friends or family gather around the campfire, because a s’mores board is the next big thing when it comes to summer treats!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

12 Popular Japanese Desserts You Have to Try

From sweet red bean-filled balls of mochi to soft, decadent slices of Japanese cheesecake, we've rounded up the most popular recipes for Japanese desserts from blogs across the internet. 1 / 12. Japanese Cheesecake. The key to achieving this Japanese cheesecake‘s delicate soufflé interior is by only using cake flour...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

You Need to Bring Southern Ham Salad to Your Next Picnic

As a lifelong Virginian, I was born and raised on hams of every kind! Whether they’re smoked Smithfield hams or cured country hams, our state takes great pride in producing some of the finest pork products in the world. While baked or glazed hams are always popular for big family meals and holidays, nothing beats an old-fashioned salad on a bed of lettuce or tucked inside a sandwich for an easy, satisfying dish. It’s a great way to use up leftovers, or you can purchase ham specifically for this recipe.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make (and Use!) Garam Masala

If you’re looking for an easy and authentic garam masala recipe, we’ve got you covered. You can make this blend with a handful of Indian spices and herbs, like coriander, cumin and green cardamom. What Is Garam Masala?. Garam masala is a spice blend widely used in Indian cooking to...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Dulce de Leche Cake Topped With a Giant Churro is the Cake of our DREAMS

No matter the occasion, cake is always in order. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, graduation or anniversary, few things compare to cutting into a rich, moist cake with a flawless crumb. And while a vanilla or chocolate cake is perfectly fine for any celebration, what if you really kicked things up a notch with even more flavor? Enter: this homemade dulce de leche cake topped with a giant churro!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best New Lay’s Flavors of 2021

Betcha can't pick just one. Cheesy garlic bread, but in chips form? Consider us sold. The winner of Lay’s “Do Us A Flavor” contest way back in 2013 is back for a limited time for the summer, so snag a bag while you can. 2 / 5. Chile Mango. With...
chiselandfork.com

Corn Pasta

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure. This corn pasta recipe gets its creaminess from pureed corn and addition flavor from fresh herbs and a simple brown butter sauce. I love light pasta dishes during the summer - from garlic butter pasta to lemon asparagus ravioli. But...
Drinkswinemag.com

Everyone Should Know How to Make a Gin Fizz

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. The gin fizz is one of the better-known variations of a broader cocktail...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

16 Essential Japanese Ingredients You Need in Your Kitchen

Ready to delight in Japanese cooking experiences? Keeping the right Japanese pantry staples on hand will help you become a seasoned chef. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. 1 / 16. Shoyu (Soy...
Recipesthealmondeater.com

Eggplant Pasta

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. Simple, savory, and flavorful, this Eggplant Pasta has it all. Sautéed eggplant in tomato sauce is mixed with your favorite pasta and topped with creamy ricotta to make your new favorite weeknight meal. I have the perfect Meatless Monday dinner for you: Eggplant...
LifestylePosted by
Taste Of Home

9 Types of Summer Squash (and How to Cook Each One)

Think outside the zucchini! There are many different types of summer squash, each with a unique texture and flavor. Most summer squashes have tender, glossy skins, although a few varieties do have a firmer texture. If you’re harvesting your own, pierce the skin with your thumbnail to see if the squash is ready. (Skip this step at the market, though. It’s just one of those things every farmer wishes you knew!)