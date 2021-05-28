11 Types of Pasta Sauce Everyone Needs to Know

When it comes to types of pasta sauce, there's way, way more than just marinara and Alfredo. Learn how to make and master each kind of sauce. Odds are that when you think pasta sauce, you’re thinking marinara. Marinara sauce is tomato-based and is seasoned with classic Italian flavors like basil, oregano and garlic. It’s an incredibly versatile sauce; use it to make lasagna or chicken parmesan, serve it with meatballs or even just use for dunking mozzarella sticks.