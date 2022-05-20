ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Becca Tilley Said About Her ‘Private’ Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko Before Dating Confirmation

By Sarah Hearon
 5 days ago

UPDATE:
In May 2022, Becca Tilley confirmed that Hayley Kiyoko is her mystery partner.

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p,” she wrote alongside footage of their relationship via Instagram hours after Kiyoko dropped a music video inspired by Tilley’s past in Bachelor Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Becca Tilley may be lucky in love, but the former Bachelor contestant isn’t ready for the world to know who she is giving her roses to — yet.

Tilley first competed for Chris Soules ’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2015. While she made it to the final two, the farmer proposed to Whitney Bischoff and sent Tilley packing. (Soules and Bischoff called it quits less than a year after the finale aired.) The clothing designer took a second shot at reality TV romance on Ben Higgins ’ season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. Tilley finished in the top five.

"I think I went into it with the mindset of, 'If this is meant to be with this person, then it's meant to be and I'm gonna embrace this time that I have and try not to overthink it and stress about it.' And it is a bizarre feeling to become friends with people who are dating the same person as you," Tilley told Entertainment Tonight about the reality series in June 2019. "It's not a natural setting in the sense you're watching it all happen around you, but I made some of the closest friendships I've had because of the show. So, I'm really thankful."

Tilley, who was open about being a virgin on the series, moved on with Robert Graham, who appeared on season 9 of The Bachelorette and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. Us Weekly broke the news of their split in May 2017.

“It’s fun. We’ve been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he’s just amazing and been patient with me,” she told Us in December 2016 about their romance. “I need someone that’s patient and willing to deal with me, and he’s been that way. So it’s been fun, it’s been an easy transition.”

Three months later, Tilley told Us that their relationship “just ended.”

“The reason that Robert and I aren’t together is because I felt like I was really busy with work and traveling a lot so it wasn’t a sense of like, ‘Oh, I want to be free and date as many guys as possible.’ It was more of me just wanting to take this time for myself and focus on me and what I’m doing,” she told Us in September 2017. “It wasn’t like one of us cheated or there was this bitterness. I still care a lot about him and there’s no hard feelings. Hopefully on either side, but I can say that for me.”

In late 2018, Tilley confirmed she was off the market again, but has yet to reveal who she is seeing.

More recently, in February 2022, Tilley revealed that she and her mystery love are still going strong. “I’m in a relationship. Almost 4 years,” she told a fan via an Instagram Q&A.

Scroll through for everything Tilley has said about her romance:

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robert Graham Reacts to Ex Becca Tilley Dating Hayley Kiyoko: ‘Love This So Much’

No hard feelings! Bachelor Nation's Robert Graham shared his support for ex-girlfriend Becca Tilley after she revealed her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko. The "Scrubbing In" podcast host, 33, confirmed on Friday, May 20, that she and the "Girls Like Girls" singer, 31, were in a relationship, writing via Twitter, "3rd time’s a charm 🌹 So […]
ETOnline.com

Hayley Kiyoko Puts a Queer Spin on 'The Bachelorette' With 'For the Girls' Featuring Becca Tilley (Exclusive)

Hayley Kiyoko put a queer spin on reality dating shows in the new music video for her song, "For the Girls," which features The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley. ET was behind-the-scenes of the music video and got the inside scoop from Kiyoko herself. While the music video and song are upbeat and fun, Kiyoko's reasoning behind making it was a bit more deep.
Page Six

Nick Cannon cradles pregnant Bre Tiesi’s bump on Bahamas babymoon

Nick Cannon and pregnant partner Bre Tiesi had a blast on their Bahamas babymoon. We hear the two hosted the one-year anniversary celebration of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at its Baha Mar location. They arrived together at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, not only to celebrate the eatery but also Tiesi’s 30th birthday and the upcoming arrival of their soon-to-be child, Cannon’s eighth. Cannon, 41, played DJ for the evening as Tiesi enjoyed a Kong Sundae, made with 24 scoops of ice cream and topped with sparklers. The glowing mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a black silk crop top and pants, while...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Reveals What’s Next for Him

American Idol winner Noah Thompson is already looking ahead to what will be next on his to-do list after taking the crown. Thompson beat out HunterGirl on the ABC show and the result did leave him a bit stunned. But the singer does have plans and will get busy taking them even more seriously. He talked about it all in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Addresses Leah Marlene Dating Rumors After Their Emotional Hug

There’s no denying that Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene have gotten close over the course of their American Idol season 20 journeys. After Leah made it into the top 3 and Fritz did not, Leah immediately fell to the ground and then hugged Fritz. Fans have been speculating that these two could be dating, and Fritz set the record straight after the May 15 show.
Rolling Stone

Hayley Kiyoko Has Something ‘For the Girls’ With ‘Bachelorette’-Themed Video

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Hayley Kiyoko, there are two important facts you need to know: She’s gay and she’s a proud member of Bachelor Nation. With the self-directed new video for her catchy new single “For the Girls,” Kiyoko imagines what a lesbian Bachelorette would look like. It’s a concept she can’t believe she didn’t try sooner.  “I love The Bachelor franchise. Honestly, reality TV is what gets me through everyday stress,” Kiyoko tells Rolling Stone while en route to the White House’s AAPI Heritage Month festivities. “I just love the kind of mindless drama, but it’s...
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Virgins are few and far between in Bachelor Nation. Ashley Iaconetti, Sean Lowe, Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley are just a few of the cast members who famously spoke out on TV about holding onto their V-cards. “I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of that. And that’s the hardest thing […]
