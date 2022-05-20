Everything Becca Tilley Said About Her ‘Private’ Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko Before Dating Confirmation

UPDATE:

In May 2022, Becca Tilley confirmed that Hayley Kiyoko is her mystery partner.

“Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️ #95p,” she wrote alongside footage of their relationship via Instagram hours after Kiyoko dropped a music video inspired by Tilley’s past in Bachelor Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Becca Tilley may be lucky in love, but the former Bachelor contestant isn’t ready for the world to know who she is giving her roses to — yet.

Tilley first competed for Chris Soules ’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2015. While she made it to the final two, the farmer proposed to Whitney Bischoff and sent Tilley packing. (Soules and Bischoff called it quits less than a year after the finale aired.) The clothing designer took a second shot at reality TV romance on Ben Higgins ’ season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. Tilley finished in the top five.

"I think I went into it with the mindset of, 'If this is meant to be with this person, then it's meant to be and I'm gonna embrace this time that I have and try not to overthink it and stress about it.' And it is a bizarre feeling to become friends with people who are dating the same person as you," Tilley told Entertainment Tonight about the reality series in June 2019. "It's not a natural setting in the sense you're watching it all happen around you, but I made some of the closest friendships I've had because of the show. So, I'm really thankful."

Tilley, who was open about being a virgin on the series, moved on with Robert Graham, who appeared on season 9 of The Bachelorette and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise. Us Weekly broke the news of their split in May 2017.

“It’s fun. We’ve been friends for a long time and it was just a natural progression, and he’s just amazing and been patient with me,” she told Us in December 2016 about their romance. “I need someone that’s patient and willing to deal with me, and he’s been that way. So it’s been fun, it’s been an easy transition.”

Three months later, Tilley told Us that their relationship “just ended.”

“The reason that Robert and I aren’t together is because I felt like I was really busy with work and traveling a lot so it wasn’t a sense of like, ‘Oh, I want to be free and date as many guys as possible.’ It was more of me just wanting to take this time for myself and focus on me and what I’m doing,” she told Us in September 2017. “It wasn’t like one of us cheated or there was this bitterness. I still care a lot about him and there’s no hard feelings. Hopefully on either side, but I can say that for me.”

In late 2018, Tilley confirmed she was off the market again, but has yet to reveal who she is seeing.

More recently, in February 2022, Tilley revealed that she and her mystery love are still going strong. “I’m in a relationship. Almost 4 years,” she told a fan via an Instagram Q&A.

Scroll through for everything Tilley has said about her romance: