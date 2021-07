For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. We’ve completed another update to our Leica M10R review, and you should totally go check it out. The M10R is now being awarded the Editor’s Choice award and five stars. For sure, this has to be the most unique full-frame sensor camera we’ve tested. The 40MP sensor in this camera is present in no other brand’s cameras, which immediately makes the Leica M10R very unique. Then, there’s Leica’s ergonomics. Everyone on staff who tests cameras agrees that Leica M cameras are fantastic. It’s hard to hate how they feel. They feel like, well, actual cameras. The other day, a friend of mine even told me he’d prefer a Leica over the Playstation that he feels his Sony camera is. Alas, our review update doesn’t talk about ergonomics: it’s all about the image quality.