55 Romantic Gifts for Women on Valentine's Day (Or Any Day)

While a vibrant bouquet of flowers or decadent box of chocolates can make timeless Valentine's Day gifts year after year, the most romantic among us know that pulling off a successful holiday celebration is really determined by how well the mood is set. In addition to dimming the lights and turning up a well-curated playlist at home, the very best Valentine's Day candles make it simple to channel electric, lovey dove-y energy faster than the time it takes to light an actual wick. And since some of these nose-pleasing gifts also double as massage oil once their wax warms up, we like to consider them the gifts that keep on giving. From fragrant, on the nose V-Day picks from top brands like Otherland and Brooklyn Candle Studio, to holiday-adjacent options from Boy Smells and Hannah Candle, we've pulled together a few of the best Valentine's Day candles to enhance any Galentine's Day, date night, or self-love celebration on the 14th.

