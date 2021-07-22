Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How Rich Is Mitch McConnell?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQdZl_0NN929OS00

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has represented Kentucky in the United States Senate since 1984. Voters in that state have cast the majority of ballots for him seven times in Senate elections, most recently in 2020. He has led the Republican caucus as either minority or majority leader since Jan. 3, 2007, and in 2018, surpassed Bob Dole as the longest-serving leader from the party in the Senate.

See: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?
Find Out: How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

McConnell — who has been called  “the most conservative leader of either party in the history of the Senate” — has had a front-row seat at some of the biggest events in the nation of the past 35 years, including three impeachment trials, the confirmation of Clarence Thomas as Supreme Court justice and the fight over the Affordable Care Act.

One of McConnell’s focuses this year undoubtedly will be to help Republican Senate candidates unseat Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections in an effort to return the chamber’s majority to the Republicans.

See: The Highest- and Lowest-Paying Positions in Congress

Quick Facts

  • Birthdate: Feb. 20, 1942
  • Net worth: $35 million
  • Current rank of all Senate members by net worth: No. 7 of 50
  • Primary source of income: Senate salary, family inheritance
  • Career highlight: Longest-serving Senate Republican leader in the history of the United States

[ Back to top ]

    What Is Mitch McConnell’s Net Worth and Salary?

    Lawmakers must file their personal financial disclosure forms and list their assets within a wide range, such as $5 million to $25 million, making it difficult to pinpoint an exact figure. According to a financial disclosure agreement McConnell filed in May 2018, the most recent available, he and his wife, Elaine Chao, have a combined net worth ranging from $13.42 million to $54.56 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates McConnell’s net worth at $35 million.

    The couple has a variety of assets, including bank accounts, trusts, mutual funds, retirement accounts and stocks. McConnell stated that he holds no liabilities worth more than $10,000.

    McConnell’s net worth jumped significantly after the death of his wife’s mother in 2007. His 2008 financial disclosure form lists a Vanguard Tax-Exempt Money Market Fund joint account worth between $5 million and $25 million that was a gift from his relative. In fact, most of McConnell’s wealth comes from joint funds and funds held by his spouse. The value of the assets owned solely by McConnell ranges from $1.01 million to $2.17 million.

    McConnell’s primary source of income is his Senate salary. As the minority leader, he earns $193,400 per year.

    Take a Look: AOC and 12 Other Political Figures Who Made Major Career Changes

    [ Back to top ]

      Mitch McConnell’s Background

      After graduating from the University of Louisville College of Arts and Sciences and the University of Kentucky College of Law, McConnell started his political career as an intern on Capitol Hill for Sen. John Sherman Cooper. His next political gigs were chief legislative assistant to Sen. Marlow Cook and deputy assistant attorney general to President Gerald Ford. He served as judge-executive of Jefferson County, Kentucky, from 1978 through January 1985, when he began his first term as senator. He has gone on to become Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, and over that time he has had success in killing a number of Democratic bills. McConnell is proud of his conservative record, referring to himself as the “grim reaper” for Democratic legislation.

      He is married to Elaine Chao, who also has a long history in politics. She served eight years as President George W. Bush’s secretary of labor and nearly another eight as the secretary of transportation under President Donald Trump. Chao was also president of the United Way of America and director of the Peace Corps.

      Chao is an immigrant who came to the U.S. in a cargo ship with her parents, The Washington Post reported. Her father went on to found the Foremost Maritime Corporation, which is still a major shipping company and was successful enough to enable the Chao family to make a $40 million donation to the Harvard Business School. Although she has never played a leadership role in the Foremost group, Chao’s family money has enabled her and McConnell to become “millionaires many times over,” according to The Intercept.

      Chao reportedly helped McConnell’s political career in more ways than one. Financially, The New York Times reported that the Chao family gave $1.1 million to McConnell’s campaigns and to political action committees tied to him between 1989 and 2018. Chao has also helped him through her role as secretary of the Department of Transportation by designating an intermediary who would help push through transportation projects in McConnell’s native Kentucky. This, in turn, boosted his appeal to his constituents as someone who is able to secure federal resources for his state, Politico reported.

      Find Out: The Richest Politician in Every State

      [ Back to top ]

        Mitch McConnell’s Reelection in 2020

        McConnell wasted no time in announcing his reelection bid for 2020, stating that he would be running for his seventh term as senator for Kentucky in August 2018.

        “I don’t like starting late,” he said at a Republican breakfast in western Kentucky, Roll Call reported.

        In July 2019, Democrat Amy McGrath announced that she would be running for Senate to take on McConnell in the 2020 election. In a video announcing her bid, McGrath said that McConnell has “bit by bit, year by year, turned Washington into something we all despise. (…) I’m running for Senate because it shouldn’t be like this.”

        In the general election in November 2020, McConnell won 57.8% of the vote compared to 38.2% for McGrath. He will not have to run for his seat again, should he wish to, until 2026, when he would be 84.

        [ Back to top ]

          More From GOBankingRates

          Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

          Last updated: July 22, 2021

            This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Mitch McConnell?

            Comments / 5

            GOBankingRates

            GOBankingRates

            El Segundo, CA
            41K+
            Followers
            5K+
            Post
            9M+
            Views
            ABOUT

            GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

             https://www.gobankingrates.com
            RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
            State
            Kentucky State
            RELATED PEOPLE
            Person
            Mitch Mcconnell
            Person
            Elaine Chao
            Person
            Amy Mcgrath
            Person
            Bob Dole
            Person
            Gerald Ford
            IN THIS ARTICLE
            #Senate Republican#Republican Senate#Republicans#Supreme Court#Democrats#Congress#Primary#Celebrity Net Worth#Democratic#The United Way Of America#The Peace Corps#The Washington Post#Foremost#The New York Times
            YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
            News Break
            Economy
            News Break
            Senate
            News Break
            Republican Party
            News Break
            Congress & Courts
            News Break
            POTUS
            News Break
            Politics
            News Break
            U.S. Politics
            Related
            Congress & CourtsLexington Herald-Leader

            McConnell navigates a divided Republican caucus on infrastructure

            Mitch McConnell is confronting a dynamic this week he hasn’t faced before during Joe Biden’s presidency: A fractured Republican Senate caucus. With the upper chamber beginning to debate the merits of $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, McConnell has aligned himself with a minority of 17 GOP senators who voted with all Democrats to proceed with considering the legislation that was only finalized on Sunday.
            Congress & CourtsMarshall Independent

            $1T infrastructure bill gets first action as senators dig in

            WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Monday, promising that Democrats would work with Republicans to put together amendments for consideration this week. GOP senators cautioned that they need time to digest the massive bill. Formally called...
            Public HealthPosted by
            Daily Mail

            Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

            Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
            Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

            Mitch McConnell 'doesn't care' what Pelosi says regarding infrastructure

            Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined "Kudlow" to discuss President Biden's infrastructure proposal and whether it will be a bipartisan effort. The senator also discussed how to get Americans comfortable taking the COVID-19 vaccine. MITCH MCCONNELL: If this bill never comes together on infrastructure what they would do is simply...
            Kentucky Stateinsideradio.com

            Report: Mitch McConnell Launches Radio Ad Blitz On 100 Stations In Kentucky.

            As the highly contagious Delta variant surges COVID-19 infection rates in under-vaccinated communities, Rep. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is employing a radio ad blitz to get his pro-vaccine message out. The Senate Minority Leader has purchased 60-second ads to run throughout Kentucky, funded by his Senate re-election campaign. The spots are...
            Congress & CourtsPosted by
            Daily Mail

            Biden's $1trillion infrastructure plan FINALLY clears Senate hurdle: 17 Republicans including Mitch McConnell join Democrats to let package with $550billion in new spending advance

            The Senate on Wednesday voted to take up one of President Biden's key national spending priorities, as 17 Republicans jointed with Democrats to vote to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Among those voting to cut off debate and proceed to the bill were Republicans who helped hammer out the...
            Congress & CourtsPosted by
            TheDailyBeast

            Mitch McConnell Is Using His Campaign Funds to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

            Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is apparently tired of his GOP colleagues bashing COVID-19 vaccines—and he’s planning to act on it at home. The Republican lawmaker used funds from his re-election campaign to purchase ads on more than 100 Kentucky radio stations encouraging people to get the vaccine. “There is bad advice out there, you know. Apparently you see that all over the place: people practicing medicine without a license, giving bad advice. And that bad advice should be ignored,” he said in an interview with Reuters. “We’re trying to get them to reconsider and get back on the path to get us to some level of herd immunity,” McConnell added. The move comes as vaccination rates have dropped dramatically since the spring, allowing the Delta variant to run rampant and forcing the CDC to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high community transmission.
            Presidential ElectionNewsweek

            Donald Trump Jr. Vastly More Popular With Republicans Than Mitch McConnell, Poll Shows

            A new poll showed former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., is significantly more popular among Republicans than the GOP heads in both chambers of Congress. Trump Jr. has remained a vocal force within the Republican Party after his father left office and has been floated as a potential presidential or senatorial candidate. He hasn't committed to making a run for office but has been an active member on the campaign trail working to get Republicans elected and it's possible his endorsement could be an asset to candidates, as his father's is.
            Congress & CourtsNewsweek

            Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

            Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
            Congress & CourtsPosted by
            CNN

            Fact check: Rep. Eric Swalwell falsely says Mitch McConnell only got 'serious' about Covid-19 vaccines after Monday stock market dip

            (CNN) — On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did what he has been doing for seven months: he called on Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. McConnell warned that "these shots need to get in everybody's arm as rapidly as possible or we're going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don't yearn for, that we went through last year."

            Comments / 5

            Community Policy