ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

The Biggest Black Friday Weekend Deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, Sneakers and Mattresses

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmkFl_0NN0HqcT00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday weekend sales are here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs , robot vacuums , fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts.

A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot , found customers were concerned about high product prices, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list.

Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for 2022.

When is Black Friday This Year?

While retailers used to only offer one-day deals on Black Friday, many sites have since extended their sales through Black Friday weekend, which runs from November 25 to 27, 2022. Black Friday weekend has long been considered as the “kickoff” to the holiday shopping season.

The following Monday is known as “Cyber Monday,” which is also a day for big deals and promotional offers online. Cyber Monday this year is on November 28, 2022.

What Are the Best Black Friday Deals 2022?

While Prime Day has become a huge shopping day on Amazon.com , Black Friday encompasses all retailers and online sites — not just Amazon. And while sites like Target , Walmart and Best Buy traditionally hold big Black Friday sales, a lot of independent retailers and smaller sites are launching Black Friday deals for 2022 too.

1. $50 off This Meta Quest 2 Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVVBC_0NN0HqcT00
Buy: Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset $349.99

2. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for Under $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGNlj_0NN0HqcT00

Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro $199.99

Sponsored

3. 1MORE Evo earbuds for $99.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmrWC_0NN0HqcT00

Buy 1MORE EVO Earbuds $99.99

Sponsored

4. Victus by HP Gaming Laptop for $170 off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKfAe_0NN0HqcT00
.

Buy Victus by HP Gaming Laptop $679.99

5. $400 off Microsoft Surface Pro 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoDp7_0NN0HqcT00

Buy Surface Pro 8 $799

6. Roku Ultra 2022 for 30% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNs78_0NN0HqcT00
.

Buy: Roku Ultra $68.84

7. Amazon Fire TVs for up to 50% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hNKF_0NN0HqcT00

Buy: Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4K TV $289.99

8. 40% off Petcube Cam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvLBf_0NN0HqcT00
Buy: Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera with Phone App, Pet Monitor with 2-Way Audio and Video, Night Vision, 1080p HD Video and Smart Alerts for Ultimate Home Security $29.99

9. Apple Watch Series 8 Under $350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckIX4_0NN0HqcT00
.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 $349.00

10. iPad 10.2-inch for just $269.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhUxe_0NN0HqcT00
Buy: 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver $269.99

What Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals 2022?

When it comes to the best Black Friday weekend tech deals for 2022, you can expect deals on items like VIZIO TVs , JBL wireless earbuds , and Samsung Galaxy watches (Plus, other Samsung Black Friday sales online).

More Black Friday Tech Deals

40% Off Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Sound Bar — now just $149

50% Off JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker — now just $24.95

40% Off JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — now just $59

29% Off HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop — now just $589.99

32% Off Acer 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook — now just $169.99

27% Off Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ — now just $799.99

What Are the Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2022?

Black Friday weekend is a chance to score huge discounts on clothing, shoes, bags and accessories online, and RetailMeNot lists says to expect “over a thousand deals at hundreds of favorite retailers, like Amazon , Nike , and Macy’s .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1EyW_0NN0HqcT00
SPONSORED

Winter weather gear is also frequently discounted during Black Friday, especially insulated jackets, hoodies, and coats. This year we’re seeing great deals at Carhartt on styles such as this Relaxed Fit Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket , built to endure the elements (and tough days on the job). Right now, you can get 25% off hardworking gifts for everyone on your list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnRwl_0NN0HqcT00
SPONSORED

Even footwear and sneaker brands like Converse are slashing prices throughout Black Friday — right now, you can get an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code CYBERWEEK all weekend. Styles like the Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sherpa shoes are the perfect cozy gifts to pick up for the winter months ahead.

More Black Friday Fashion Deals

Abercrombie & Fitch — 30% off everything in Abercrombie’s recently-overhauled catalog.

Amazon — Clothing, shoes, and accessories all on sale, like up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses , savings on grooming products , and up to 69% off Levi’s apparel .

Adidas — Up to 70% off best-selling sneakers, plus Adidas apparel, accessories, and bags

Asos — Up to 70% off thousands of affordable men’s and women’s pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Backcountry — Up to 60% off outdoor products, including winter clothing and activewear from brands like Patagonia and The North Face.

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Everlane — Up to 70% off premium staples like jeans, tees, and hoodies for men and women .

Levi’s — 40% off popular items like 505 jeans , trucker jackets , and more.

Lululemon — Savings on best-selling athleisure, yoga, and gym pieces.

Macy’s — Up to 80% off across all categories, including clothing, home goods, toys, and more.

Nordstrom — Up to 64% off on 1,600+ items throughout Nordstrom , including designer clothing and shoes.

Rhone — 25% off sitewide, and 30% off on orders of $300+.

What Are the Best Black Friday 2022 Mattress Deals?

Getting a better mattress or new bedding can make it easier to get long, restful sleep, which is something you’ll appreciate every single day.

So far we’ve found Black Friday discounts of up to 40% off on mattresses from Casper , Serta , Zinus , Tuft & Needle , Simmons , Big Fig , and Tempur-Pedic . Some of these companies are offering additional incentives, like free bedding or accessories with the purchase of certain mattresses.

Looking for great deals on bedding? We recommend checking out deals from Sijo , Pillow Cube , Coyuchi , Cariloha , Brooklinen or, Crane & Canopy.

More Black Friday Bedding Deals

Up to 20% off Casper Best-Selling Bundle — save up to $521

Up to $300 off Purple mattresses — get up to $500 off an adjustable base

Get $450 off any Amerisleep mattress — use promo code AS450

Save $400 on Birch mattress — get two free Eco-Rest pillows with promo code BLACKFRIDAY400

Up to $450 off Helix mattresses — add two free Dream pillows to your order

Save 25% off at DreamCloud site wide — $599 of accessories included

Get up to $300 off a new Purple mattress — save $500 on an adjustable base

Best of the Rest: These Black Friday Deals Are Live Now

ADORAMA

Get deep discounts on photo equipment, computers, monitors, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

APPLE

Apple is currently offering a free gift card with eligible purchases, but if you want deep discounts, get the latest AirPods Pro or MacBook Ai r on sale on Amazon. Amazon has a ton of Apple Black Friday deals listed here .

AWAY

AWAY suitcases almost never go on sale but AWAY’s sale page currently has luggage starting at just $171 . Accessories are even cheaper, starting at $20 . Multiple sizes and colorways are on sale. See all the deals here .

BEST BUY

Best Buy has kicked off a massive Black Friday sale with thousands of items marked down to their lowest prices of the season. Get the deals here .

BURROW

Burrow’s Black Friday sale gets you 15% sitewide on everything from sofas and furniture, to rugs, bedding and accessories. Get the deals here .

CALPAK

Calpak ‘s Black Friday sale lets you shop the latest deals on carry-on luggage, checked baggage, travel essentials, and more with 20% off sitewide.

CASPER

Casper’s Black Friday sale get you 30% off sitewide. No promo code required. Get all the Casper deals here .

Chewy

Chewy has an assortment of treats, DNA tests and toys for your pet, up to 50% off. See the deals here .

CRATE & BARREL

Crate & Barrel has all the deals you’ll need for holiday entertaining, with up to 30% off on furniture and cookware. Get the deals here .

DYSON

Dyson’s Black Friday deals save you up to $150 on a select vacuums. No promo code required. Expect to also find savings on Dyson air purifiers, humidifiers, cooling/heating fans and hair care tools. Get all the Dyson Black Friday deals here .

FITBIT

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals are taking place on Amazon.com , where the fitness brand’s full range of activity trackers, smartwatches and accessories are on sale.

HEDLEY & BENNETT

Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders over $150. No promo code required. Get the deal here .

HELIX

Save $150 off any mattress with the promo code BFWKND150 , $250 off orders over $1,249 with the promo code BFWKND250, or $450 off orders over $2,950 with the promo code BFWKND250. Get the deals here .

HOMESICK CANDLES

Save up to 20% OFF sitewide. No coupon code required. Get the deals here .

HYDROFLASK

The brand’s best-selling reusable bottles top wish lists every year, but they also have great camping and coffee companions. Get the deals here .

JABRA

Jabra’s Black Friday deals get you up to $100 off their best-selling headphones and earbuds.

JBL

Save up to 70% on speakers and headphones, no promo code required. Get the deals here .

LEVI’S

Save up to 40% and get free shipping and returns on select pieces, thanks to Levi’s holiday sale this week. The promotion includes discounts on everything including jackets, pairs of denim and accessories. Shop the deal here .

Made In Cookware

Get 30% off cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives. Discount includes stainless steel sets, carbon steel pans, wine glasses, baking sets, dutch ovens and more. See the deals here .

MERIDIAN

Get 15% off when you use the promo code HOLIDAY15. Get the deals here .

MICROSOFT

Microsoft’s Black Friday deals for 2022 get up big savings on Surface laptops, Windows PCs, Xbox accessories and more.

lululemon MIRROR

Get the MIRROR for under $800 with coupon code LLSTUDIO700 .

MONOS

This year, Monos is holding a big Black Friday sale, with deals of up to 40% off on all their luggage — just use the code EARLYBF2022 at checkout.

NEST BEDDING

Get up to 50% off select luxury mattresses, sheet and duvet bed sets. Get the deals here .

NIKE

Take up to 40% off when you shop Nike’s Black Friday sale this week.

OUR PLACE

Save up to $125 on items and bundles, including the Always Pan for under $100 . Get the deals here .

OVERSTOCK

Get up to 70% off thousands of items, from furniture to jewelry. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

PARAVEL

Sustainable luggage brand Paravel is offering 20% off sitewide if you spend upwards of $100 this Black Friday. Get the deals here .

PHONESOAP

Save up to 75% off during the PhoneSoap Black Friday sale .

SAMSONITE

Right now, you can get 25% off sitewide when you shop Samsonite’s Black Friday sale. Get the deals here .

SAMSUNG

Save on smartphones appliances, earbuds, and more at Samsung . Get the deals here .

TARGET

More than 80,000 items are already on sale at Target . No promo code required. . Get the deals here .

TEMPO

Save up to 40% off sitewide. See all the Tempo deals here .

THERABODY

Therabody is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on sale for Black Friday. See all Theragun Black Friday deals here ).

THE HOME DEPOT

Save hundreds on appliances, home decor, tools, lighting, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save up to $750 on mattresses No promo code required. Get the deals here .

UNDER ARMOUR

Take up to 50% off certain pieces of apparel and accessories on Under Armour’s site today.

WALMART

Walmart.com is one of the best places to start your Black Friday shopping. Walmart’s 2022 Black Friday deals include $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and up to $200 off Shark vacuums. Get the deals here .

WAYFAIR

Wayfair’s 2022 Black Friday sale gets you up to 80% off home furnishings, small appliances, decor items, kitchen gadgets and furniture. See full details here .

Zappos

Zappos’s big Black Friday sale gets you rare savings on footwear brands like Crocs and Uggs, plus discounts on name brand footwear from Coach, Rag and Bone, Tory Birch and more. See all the Zappos Black Friday deals here .

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Before It’s Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Cyber Monday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store running a massive Cyber Monday sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Related: Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of...
Rolling Stone

Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor

Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Star of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and a Computer Whiz in ‘Die Hard,’ Dead at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., a reliable character actor-turned-university professor with memorable roles in Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas — where Gilyard spent over 15 years working as a film and theater professor — announced Gilyard’s death in a statement shared Monday, Nov. 28. No cause of death was given, though Gilyard had reportedly been suffering from a long illness (per the Las Vegas Review Journal).  “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments,” said Nancy Uscher,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
People

Don't Wait! We Found the 50 Best Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon — and They're Up to 76% Off

Save on Apple, Levi’s, iRobot, and more While Black Friday doesn't officially start until next week, Amazon is already launching early deals.  The mega retailer's early Black Friday sale is overflowing with deals galore across every category. Ahead of the shopping holiday, you can score up to 76 percent off home, furniture, decor, fashion, electronics, and more. The sale even includes can't-miss discounts on Apple, iRobot, Levi's, Ninja, and other popular brands. Plus, a few of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts are marked down right now.  So whether you're picking...
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more

Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Cyber Monday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Cyber Monday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Cyber Monday, and easily one of the best streaming service promotions we’ve seen so...
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s Cyber Week Deals: $30 Massage Guns, $35 Fitness Trackers and $89 Beats Earbuds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is your best place to score a Cyber Week deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Black Friday. This year’s Cyber Week deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Here are the best deals to shop. What Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals? The best Amazon Cyber Week deals...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Lies That Trump Disavowed White Nationalist Dinner Guest

House speaker hopeful Kevin McCarthy stumbled through questions about his failure to condemn Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, lying about the former president’s own statements regarding the matter in the process.  Following a meeting with President Biden and congressional leadership at the White House on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked why he had yet to issue a statement disavowing Trump’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago with embattled rapper Kanye West, Fuentes, and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. McCarthy replied that doesn’t “think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes” and that ”he has no place in this Republican party.”...
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Iggy Azalea Says She Was Unable to Move for 3 Weeks After Back Surgery ‘Complications’

Iggy Azalea is counting her blessings as she recovers from what she assumed would be a “rather mundane surgery.” On Monday morning, the rapper revealed that she was left unable to walk for weeks after she had a procedure on her back. “Wanna hear a crazy story?” Azalea tweeted. “I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.” Azalea, who was on tour as...
People

Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon, and There's One with 136,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $25

It’s your last chance to save up to 76 percent on robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and handheld devices Welcome to Cyber Monday! There are deals aplenty — whether you're looking to snap up Apple AirPods or smart TVs — but if a vacuum cleaner is your most coveted purchase of the day, you're in luck. Amazon is packed with tons of discounts on all kinds of vacuum cleaners, and today is your last day to shop for one at a seriously discounted price. Right now, you can save up...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy