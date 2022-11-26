The Biggest Black Friday Weekend Deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, Sneakers and Mattresses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday weekend sales are here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs , robot vacuums , fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts.

A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot , found customers were concerned about high product prices, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list.

Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for 2022.

When is Black Friday This Year?

While retailers used to only offer one-day deals on Black Friday, many sites have since extended their sales through Black Friday weekend, which runs from November 25 to 27, 2022. Black Friday weekend has long been considered as the “kickoff” to the holiday shopping season.

The following Monday is known as “Cyber Monday,” which is also a day for big deals and promotional offers online. Cyber Monday this year is on November 28, 2022.

What Are the Best Black Friday Deals 2022?

While Prime Day has become a huge shopping day on Amazon.com , Black Friday encompasses all retailers and online sites — not just Amazon. And while sites like Target , Walmart and Best Buy traditionally hold big Black Friday sales, a lot of independent retailers and smaller sites are launching Black Friday deals for 2022 too.

1. $50 off This Meta Quest 2 Bundle

2. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for Under $200

Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro $199.99

3. 1MORE Evo earbuds for $99.99

Sponsored

Buy 1MORE EVO Earbuds $99.99



4. Victus by HP Gaming Laptop for $170 off

.

Sponsored

Buy Victus by HP Gaming Laptop $679.99



5. $400 off Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Buy Surface Pro 8 $799



6. Roku Ultra 2022 for 30% off

.

Buy: Roku Ultra $68.84

7. Amazon Fire TVs for up to 50% off

Buy: Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4K TV $289.99

8. 40% off Petcube Cam

9. Apple Watch Series 8 Under $350

.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 $349.00

10. iPad 10.2-inch for just $269.99

What Are the Best Black Friday Tech Deals 2022?

When it comes to the best Black Friday weekend tech deals for 2022, you can expect deals on items like VIZIO TVs , JBL wireless earbuds , and Samsung Galaxy watches (Plus, other Samsung Black Friday sales online).

40% Off Polk Audio Signa S2 TV Sound Bar — now just $149

50% Off JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker — now just $24.95

40% Off JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — now just $59

29% Off HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop — now just $589.99

32% Off Acer 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook — now just $169.99

27% Off Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ — now just $799.99

What Are the Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2022?

Black Friday weekend is a chance to score huge discounts on clothing, shoes, bags and accessories online, and RetailMeNot lists says to expect “over a thousand deals at hundreds of favorite retailers, like Amazon , Nike , and Macy’s .

SPONSORED

Winter weather gear is also frequently discounted during Black Friday, especially insulated jackets, hoodies, and coats. This year we’re seeing great deals at Carhartt on styles such as this Relaxed Fit Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket , built to endure the elements (and tough days on the job). Right now, you can get 25% off hardworking gifts for everyone on your list.

SPONSORED

Even footwear and sneaker brands like Converse are slashing prices throughout Black Friday — right now, you can get an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code CYBERWEEK all weekend. Styles like the Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Sherpa shoes are the perfect cozy gifts to pick up for the winter months ahead.

Abercrombie & Fitch — 30% off everything in Abercrombie’s recently-overhauled catalog.

Amazon — Clothing, shoes, and accessories all on sale, like up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses , savings on grooming products , and up to 69% off Levi’s apparel .

Adidas — Up to 70% off best-selling sneakers, plus Adidas apparel, accessories, and bags

Asos — Up to 70% off thousands of affordable men’s and women’s pieces, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Backcountry — Up to 60% off outdoor products, including winter clothing and activewear from brands like Patagonia and The North Face.

Bloomingdales — Up to 70% off designer clothing, bags, and shoes.

Everlane — Up to 70% off premium staples like jeans, tees, and hoodies for men and women .

Levi’s — 40% off popular items like 505 jeans , trucker jackets , and more.

Lululemon — Savings on best-selling athleisure, yoga, and gym pieces.

Macy’s — Up to 80% off across all categories, including clothing, home goods, toys, and more.

Nordstrom — Up to 64% off on 1,600+ items throughout Nordstrom , including designer clothing and shoes.

Rhone — 25% off sitewide, and 30% off on orders of $300+.

What Are the Best Black Friday 2022 Mattress Deals?

Getting a better mattress or new bedding can make it easier to get long, restful sleep, which is something you’ll appreciate every single day.

So far we’ve found Black Friday discounts of up to 40% off on mattresses from Casper , Serta , Zinus , Tuft & Needle , Simmons , Big Fig , and Tempur-Pedic . Some of these companies are offering additional incentives, like free bedding or accessories with the purchase of certain mattresses.

Looking for great deals on bedding? We recommend checking out deals from Sijo , Pillow Cube , Coyuchi , Cariloha , Brooklinen or, Crane & Canopy.

Up to 20% off Casper Best-Selling Bundle — save up to $521

Up to $300 off Purple mattresses — get up to $500 off an adjustable base

Get $450 off any Amerisleep mattress — use promo code AS450

Save $400 on Birch mattress — get two free Eco-Rest pillows with promo code BLACKFRIDAY400

Up to $450 off Helix mattresses — add two free Dream pillows to your order

Save 25% off at DreamCloud site wide — $599 of accessories included

Get up to $300 off a new Purple mattress — save $500 on an adjustable base

Best of the Rest: These Black Friday Deals Are Live Now

ADORAMA

Get deep discounts on photo equipment, computers, monitors, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

APPLE

Apple is currently offering a free gift card with eligible purchases, but if you want deep discounts, get the latest AirPods Pro or MacBook Ai r on sale on Amazon. Amazon has a ton of Apple Black Friday deals listed here .

AWAY

AWAY suitcases almost never go on sale but AWAY’s sale page currently has luggage starting at just $171 . Accessories are even cheaper, starting at $20 . Multiple sizes and colorways are on sale. See all the deals here .

BEST BUY

Best Buy has kicked off a massive Black Friday sale with thousands of items marked down to their lowest prices of the season. Get the deals here .

BURROW

Burrow’s Black Friday sale gets you 15% sitewide on everything from sofas and furniture, to rugs, bedding and accessories. Get the deals here .

CALPAK

Calpak ‘s Black Friday sale lets you shop the latest deals on carry-on luggage, checked baggage, travel essentials, and more with 20% off sitewide.

CASPER

Casper’s Black Friday sale get you 30% off sitewide. No promo code required. Get all the Casper deals here .

Chewy

Chewy has an assortment of treats, DNA tests and toys for your pet, up to 50% off. See the deals here .

CRATE & BARREL

Crate & Barrel has all the deals you’ll need for holiday entertaining, with up to 30% off on furniture and cookware. Get the deals here .

DYSON

Dyson’s Black Friday deals save you up to $150 on a select vacuums. No promo code required. Expect to also find savings on Dyson air purifiers, humidifiers, cooling/heating fans and hair care tools. Get all the Dyson Black Friday deals here .

FITBIT

The best Fitbit Black Friday deals are taking place on Amazon.com , where the fitness brand’s full range of activity trackers, smartwatches and accessories are on sale.

HEDLEY & BENNETT

Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders over $150. No promo code required. Get the deal here .

HELIX

Save $150 off any mattress with the promo code BFWKND150 , $250 off orders over $1,249 with the promo code BFWKND250, or $450 off orders over $2,950 with the promo code BFWKND250. Get the deals here .

HOMESICK CANDLES

Save up to 20% OFF sitewide. No coupon code required. Get the deals here .

HYDROFLASK

The brand’s best-selling reusable bottles top wish lists every year, but they also have great camping and coffee companions. Get the deals here .

JABRA

Jabra’s Black Friday deals get you up to $100 off their best-selling headphones and earbuds.

JBL

Save up to 70% on speakers and headphones, no promo code required. Get the deals here .

LEVI’S

Save up to 40% and get free shipping and returns on select pieces, thanks to Levi’s holiday sale this week. The promotion includes discounts on everything including jackets, pairs of denim and accessories. Shop the deal here .

Made In Cookware

Get 30% off cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives. Discount includes stainless steel sets, carbon steel pans, wine glasses, baking sets, dutch ovens and more. See the deals here .

MERIDIAN

Get 15% off when you use the promo code HOLIDAY15. Get the deals here .

MICROSOFT

Microsoft’s Black Friday deals for 2022 get up big savings on Surface laptops, Windows PCs, Xbox accessories and more.

lululemon MIRROR

Get the MIRROR for under $800 with coupon code LLSTUDIO700 .

MONOS

This year, Monos is holding a big Black Friday sale, with deals of up to 40% off on all their luggage — just use the code EARLYBF2022 at checkout.

NEST BEDDING

Get up to 50% off select luxury mattresses, sheet and duvet bed sets. Get the deals here .

NIKE

Take up to 40% off when you shop Nike’s Black Friday sale this week.

OUR PLACE

Save up to $125 on items and bundles, including the Always Pan for under $100 . Get the deals here .

OVERSTOCK

Get up to 70% off thousands of items, from furniture to jewelry. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

PARAVEL

Sustainable luggage brand Paravel is offering 20% off sitewide if you spend upwards of $100 this Black Friday. Get the deals here .

PHONESOAP

Save up to 75% off during the PhoneSoap Black Friday sale .

SAMSONITE

Right now, you can get 25% off sitewide when you shop Samsonite’s Black Friday sale. Get the deals here .

SAMSUNG

Save on smartphones appliances, earbuds, and more at Samsung . Get the deals here .

TARGET

More than 80,000 items are already on sale at Target . No promo code required. . Get the deals here .

TEMPO

Save up to 40% off sitewide. See all the Tempo deals here .

THERABODY

Therabody is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on sale for Black Friday. See all Theragun Black Friday deals here ).

THE HOME DEPOT

Save hundreds on appliances, home decor, tools, lighting, and more. No promo code required. Get the deals here .

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save up to $750 on mattresses No promo code required. Get the deals here .

UNDER ARMOUR

Take up to 50% off certain pieces of apparel and accessories on Under Armour’s site today.

WALMART

Walmart.com is one of the best places to start your Black Friday shopping. Walmart’s 2022 Black Friday deals include $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and up to $200 off Shark vacuums. Get the deals here .

WAYFAIR

Wayfair’s 2022 Black Friday sale gets you up to 80% off home furnishings, small appliances, decor items, kitchen gadgets and furniture. See full details here .

Zappos

Zappos’s big Black Friday sale gets you rare savings on footwear brands like Crocs and Uggs, plus discounts on name brand footwear from Coach, Rag and Bone, Tory Birch and more. See all the Zappos Black Friday deals here .