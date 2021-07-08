Cancel
Princess Beatrice Is No Stranger to Statement-Making Fashion — See Her Iconic Looks!

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago
Princess Beatrice. Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

While we always have our sights on fashionable royals like Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle, there are plenty of other powerful female leaders serving up covetable looks. Among them is Princess Beatrice, formally known as Her Royal Highness of York. She’s the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, sister to Princess Eugenie — and the purveyor of the statement-making hat.

The 31-year-old’s fashion has majorly evolved since her university days at Goldsmiths College, but there are some personal favorites she just can’t stay away from. For example, the royal is all about rocking the aforementioned statement-making hat (though she’s toned it down a bit over the years) and, like Kate Middleton, she’s no stranger to a floral frock. Most notably, she’s unafraid to mix bright colors and patterns for a look that’s still worth buzzing about years later.

One of the most exciting of Princess Beatrice’s recent happenings is her engagement to entrepreneur Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal shared the news on the family’s Instagram account on September 26, 2019, announcing that the wedding is scheduled to take place in 2020. Princess Beatrice also released a series of elegant photos with her fiance, dressed in a flirty, colorful floral dress.

Keep scrolling for a look at our favorite looks from Princess Beatrice of all time — including the best of the best hats, color-coordinated ensembles and sophisticated-chic styles!

