newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Monday Business Watch

krwg.org
 now

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

www.krwg.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Cruces Sun News#This Week#Listening#Local Food#Sun
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Related
Texas Crime & SafetyPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Crime & SafetyKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.
Governmentkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM searches for answers to ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’

Learning to read can open a person’s world to success and unlimited possibilities. In contrast, the inability to read can set the same person up for a world of cascading disappointments. More than 65 years ago, educator and writing consultant Rudolf Flesch agreed to tutor a boy who had been...
Businesselpasoheraldpost.com

Arrowhead Center at NMSU receives grant for outdoor recreation business accelerator

New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center has been awarded $20,000 by the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) to establish an Outdoor Recreation Sprint business accelerator focused on starting and growing outdoor recreation businesses in southern New Mexico. The free sprint, open to 10 businesses, will begin on July 6...
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
GovernmentDeming Headlight

A decade back in Las Cruces: Thanks for the memories

Ten years ago I came home. Wife, cat, and I moved from Oakland to Doña Ana County, where I lived during 1969-1977 — and thought of as home thereafter. When I met my wife, she suggested we move here. (I even thought I might someday write a Sunday newspaper column.)
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
GovernmentABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
GovernmentDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
LifestyleThrillist

From Las Cruces to Santa Fe, Take This Dreamy New Mexico Road Trip

Kayaking, art museums, and chile peppers. New Mexico, aka the Land of Enchantment, offers its visitors a unique experience that melds nature, art, and Southwest culture for a vibrant and unforgettable trip. The state boasts nationally recognized, immersive art experiences, scenic wonders, and what some call the world’s best chile peppers, so there’s a whole lot to see and do when trekking across the state. To help you make the most of your next road trip, we’ve rounded up the top must-see spots from the Southern city of Las Cruces to the central hotspot of Albuquerque, all the way to the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
EducationLas Cruces Sun-News

Two Las Cruces natives earn degrees from Harvard and Columbia

LAS CRUCES - With graduation season in full swing across the United States, two Las Cruces locals are celebrating their graduation from two of the top universities in the country. Amber Medina and Anneliese Trujillo each grew up in Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield High School — Medina in...
IndustryNew Haven Register

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Lifestylenewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
GovernmentLas Cruces Sun-News

Animal adoption to return to downtown Las Cruces farmers market

LAS CRUCES - In the latest sign of loosening COVID-19 restrictions across New Mexico, visitors to the weekly outdoor market on Main Street downtown will once again be able to play with and take home a potential pet, beginning this weekend. The Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley announced...
Lifestyleeminetra.com

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Scientists and experts from Wildlife Conservation Society, Landscape Conservation Centers, Wildlife Advocates, Biodiversity Centers and other organizations have found the appropriate amount of about 3,125 square miles in the mountains of central Arizona. Pointing out the habitat. New Mexico can potentially support anywhere from 90 to 150 Jaguars. They argue...
EducationPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces family celebrates weekend college graduations of mom and her 2 kids

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- It's graduation weekend, a special time for not just the graduate - but also their family and friends. One Las Cruces family has amazing story about how graduation weekend is truly a family affair. Eugene Montoya is a proud husband and father, because while it's one thing to see your The post Las Cruces family celebrates weekend college graduations of mom and her 2 kids appeared first on KVIA.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...