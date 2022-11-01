ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Plus free trial 2022 - everything you need to know

By Benjamin Abbott
 3 days ago

Want a Disney Plus free trial? We hear you. Considering how many competitors are trying to win us over right now (it feels as if you can't swing a remote without hitting one streaming service or another), testing the waters before committing is a sensible idea.

Unfortunately, that plan is scuppered due to the fact that you can't actually get a Disney Plus free trial anymore - it was killed off years ago. With that in mind, the cheapest way of trying this service out would be a standard month's subscription for $7.99 in the USA or £7.99 in the UK . Unless you're getting Disney as part of a membership with Verizon in North America or o2 in Britain, you won't find it for less. Seriously, we've looked.

And yes, we appreciate that nothing is cheaper than 'free'. But needs must, and seeing as there's no cancellation fee to a basic Disney membership, you can then jump ship before your subscription rolls over into the second month. Because the normal sub rarely costs more than a couple of takeaway coffees, you won't break the bank either. We've listed pricing for each region below, along with some other alternatives now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more (RIP, sweet prince).

As for whether the service is worth your time in the first place, check out our full Disney Plus guide. It's worth keeping an eye on our guide to potential Black Friday Disney Plus deals as well - if a discount is going to appear this November, you'll find it there.

Disney Plus free trial - everything you need to know

(Image credit: Disney)

Is there a Disney Plus free trial?

Sadly, you can no long get a Disney Plus free trial in the USA, UK, Canada, or Australia. It was removed a couple of years ago, and there's been no talk of bringing it back.

With that in mind, the cheapest method of signing up is a standard membership for $7.99 in the USA , $11.99 in Canada , £7.99 for UK viewers , or $11.99 in Australia . Besides being able to cancel whenever you like, you also get access to the full Disney Plus library in super-sharp 4K resolution where possible (there are no restrictions or tiers to worry about, at least not yet).

Will the Disney Plus free trial come back?

If you're curious about if and when a Disney Plus free trial will return, you're not alone. We're wondering the same thing, but it isn't looking good. Considering how popular the streaming service has been without a free test-period, there's no incentive for Disney to reverse its removal. As such, we couldn't count on a reappearance any time soon.

The best we can hope for is a discount like the one we got during Disney Plus Day last November

Even though we can see the Disney Plus free trial getting an encore during promotional pushes (maybe for the Holiday season or in any upcoming Black Friday Disney Plus deals ), the odds still aren't great. Disney seems content to rely on a stream of original content that'll reel in audiences instead, and there's more than enough on the horizon to pique interest for even the most belligerent viewer. Whether it's an Obi-Wan series or a Marvel spin-off show focusing on She-Hulk, there's plenty of headline-grabbing must-watches on the way.

Instead of a Disney Plus trial, perhaps the best we can hope for is a discount like the one we got during Disney Plus Day. This temporarily reduced the price to $1.99 for a single month if you were a new or returning subscriber.

Disney Plus free trial alternatives

(Image credit: Disney)

Cheesed off that the Disney Plus free trial is gone? Don't worry, it's not a total disaster. Disney Plus bundles are surprisingly affordable, and some offers are available to get you the service for less. We've listed the latest prices below.

Because these costs increased at the beginning of 2021, they should stay pretty stable for a little while yet. As we said in our Disney Plus sign-up guide, we wouldn't expect them to increase until later in 2023 at the earliest.

Disney Plus - USA

Disney Plus (monthly) | $7.99 per month
Now that the Disney Plus trial is no more, this standard subscription is the cheapest way of getting the service. It gives you access to everything Disney Plus has on offer, and you can cancel whenever you like.

Disney Plus (one year) | $79.99 one-off payment
If you're in it for the long haul, this annual pass is much better value for money. It gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus | $13.99 per month
Want the best value deal now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone? This bundle provides three services for the cost of a single month of Standard HD Netflix, netting you Disney Plus itself alongside the more grown-up dramas of Hulu and sports via ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus + Hulu (no ads) + ESPN Plus | $19.99 per month
This bundle is exactly the same as the one above, but there's a key difference - you're avoiding the (quite annoying) ads on Hulu.

1-year Disney Plus gift card | $79.99 at Disney Plus
This offer is digital, so it can be delivered instantaneously to an email address of your choice (in other words, it's perfect for those of us who have left present-buying a bit late). Just remember that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers .

Disney Plus - Canada

Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month
If you're looking to get the streaming service for as little as possible now the Disney Plus free trial is no more, we'd recommend the standard membership. You won't find anything for less, but you're still getting access to the full library with no restrictions.

Disney Plus (one year) | $119.99 one-off payment
Settling in for the long haul with Disney Plus? You get maximum value by signing up for a full year. This saves you around $24 on the standard monthly cost of Disney Plus, and you're getting the Star channel as well.

Disney Plus - UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £7.99 per month
Looking for the cheapest option now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone? This standard monthly subscription is your best bet. It gives you access to everything the service has to offer as well as the more mature Star channel.

Disney Plus (one year) | £79.90 one-off payment
Paying a one-off fee will get you the streaming service for a full year, and you'll save roughly £16 in the process compared to the monthly cost (you're getting 12 months for the price of 10).

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | £79.90 at Disney Plus
Delivered to any email address at any time you like, this is perfect as a last-minute gift. However, remember that the card can only be redeemed by new subscribers .

Disney Plus - Australia

Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month
A standard month of Disney Plus will set you back $12 in Australia and $12.99 in New Zealand . It's a shame that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, but the standard rate isn't too bad considering that you're getting the new Star channel as well.

Disney Plus (one year) | $119.99 one-off payment
Getting hold of a full year of Disney Plus provides the best value for money. At $120 in Australia and $129.99 in New Zealand , it saves you the equivalent of two months compared to the standard fee. Once again, you're getting everything on Disney Plus and Star for that price.

If you're keen to see if the service is worth your time, be sure to check out our full Disney Plus review . And if you want to upgrade your setup so you can watch shows like Moon Knight at their best, don't forget to drop in on our guide to the best gaming TVs . It's worth taking a look at the best 120Hz 4K TVs too.

