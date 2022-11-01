Disney Plus free trial 2022 - everything you need to know

Want a Disney Plus free trial? We hear you. Considering how many competitors are trying to win us over right now (it feels as if you can't swing a remote without hitting one streaming service or another), testing the waters before committing is a sensible idea.

Unfortunately, that plan is scuppered due to the fact that you can't actually get a Disney Plus free trial anymore - it was killed off years ago. With that in mind, the cheapest way of trying this service out would be a standard month's subscription for $7.99 in the USA or £7.99 in the UK . Unless you're getting Disney as part of a membership with Verizon in North America or o2 in Britain, you won't find it for less. Seriously, we've looked.

And yes, we appreciate that nothing is cheaper than 'free'. But needs must, and seeing as there's no cancellation fee to a basic Disney membership, you can then jump ship before your subscription rolls over into the second month. Because the normal sub rarely costs more than a couple of takeaway coffees, you won't break the bank either. We've listed pricing for each region below, along with some other alternatives now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more (RIP, sweet prince).

As for whether the service is worth your time in the first place, check out our full Disney Plus guide. It's worth keeping an eye on our guide to potential Black Friday Disney Plus deals as well - if a discount is going to appear this November, you'll find it there.

Disney Plus free trial - everything you need to know

Is there a Disney Plus free trial?

Sadly, you can no long get a Disney Plus free trial in the USA, UK, Canada, or Australia. It was removed a couple of years ago, and there's been no talk of bringing it back.

With that in mind, the cheapest method of signing up is a standard membership for $7.99 in the USA , $11.99 in Canada , £7.99 for UK viewers , or $11.99 in Australia . Besides being able to cancel whenever you like, you also get access to the full Disney Plus library in super-sharp 4K resolution where possible (there are no restrictions or tiers to worry about, at least not yet).

Will the Disney Plus free trial come back?

If you're curious about if and when a Disney Plus free trial will return, you're not alone. We're wondering the same thing, but it isn't looking good. Considering how popular the streaming service has been without a free test-period, there's no incentive for Disney to reverse its removal. As such, we couldn't count on a reappearance any time soon.

The best we can hope for is a discount like the one we got during Disney Plus Day last November

Even though we can see the Disney Plus free trial getting an encore during promotional pushes (maybe for the Holiday season or in any upcoming Black Friday Disney Plus deals ), the odds still aren't great. Disney seems content to rely on a stream of original content that'll reel in audiences instead, and there's more than enough on the horizon to pique interest for even the most belligerent viewer. Whether it's an Obi-Wan series or a Marvel spin-off show focusing on She-Hulk, there's plenty of headline-grabbing must-watches on the way.

Instead of a Disney Plus trial, perhaps the best we can hope for is a discount like the one we got during Disney Plus Day. This temporarily reduced the price to $1.99 for a single month if you were a new or returning subscriber.

Disney Plus free trial alternatives

Cheesed off that the Disney Plus free trial is gone? Don't worry, it's not a total disaster. Disney Plus bundles are surprisingly affordable, and some offers are available to get you the service for less. We've listed the latest prices below.

Because these costs increased at the beginning of 2021, they should stay pretty stable for a little while yet. As we said in our Disney Plus sign-up guide, we wouldn't expect them to increase until later in 2023 at the earliest.

Disney Plus - USA

