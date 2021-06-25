What's the Difference Between Prosecco, Champagne, and Sparkling Wine? Let Us Break It Down

Daughter Marguerite’s wedding went off swimmingly. A good thing, because the temperature was in the mid-90s. Fortunately it was held outdoors with a large swimming pool available. Marguerite married local musician Jimmy Davis. Those who observe our local music scene have likely enjoyed Hot Sauce Band, an energetic, fun group of very talented local musicians. Happily for the attendees, they were the house band for the wedding and along with several other local talents, including Bro Daniel, provided quite a show. Anyone looking to do an outdoor wedding may wish to check out the Tune & Fork Inn, in Milford. It is a beautiful 5-acre property surrounding the refurbished mansion of William T. Watson, a former Delaware governor. Watson actually was not elected for the office. He was speaker of the Senate and assumed leadership at the death of Delaware’s 48th governor, Joshua H. Marvil, in April 1895. History buffs might be interested in reading of the bitter dispute that followed regarding the Senate seat. I found it fascinating. Once the ceremony and endless pictures were over, many of the younger set took a swim. The bride and groom, most of the oldies, and Barbara and I did not, opting to remain in the traditional wedding garb til the end. Somehow, we managed not to melt.