What's the Difference Between Prosecco, Champagne, and Sparkling Wine? Let Us Break It Down
There's nothing better than walking into a party to find that the corks have been popped and the bubbly is flowing. It's like a bottle of liquid sparkles that help get the fun started, whatever the occasion may be (and right now, that occasion is just being able to be together again!). But while you may understand the different flavor profiles involved from sweet rosé to brut, do you really know the difference between Champagne and Prosecco? Personally, while I've always known there was something that differentiated them, if you asked me to pinpoint what makes one different from the other, I'd freeze up like a deer in headlights.www.popsugar.com