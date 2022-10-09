Chris Evans and His Dog Dodger: A Timeline of Their Pawsome Friendship

Courtesy Chris Evans/Twitter (3)

Man’s best friend! There is no stronger bond than that of a human and their pup — and Chris Evans and his dog, Dodger, are prime examples of this dynamic.

The Avengers star first met his sweet mixed-breed boxer around the time he was filming his 2017’s Gifted. He shared a video of their initial introduction to Twitter in April 2018, in which Evans — who was off-camera — approached the pen where the rescue pup was being held.

The Knives Out actor says, “Hi dude,” to Dodger as he bends down to put his hand out for the pup, in an effort to become better acquainted. The dog, in turn, shows his affection for Evans by licking and pawing at his hand repeatedly.

Since adopting the Dodger, Evans has sprinkled several adorable posts across his Twitter profile starring his loveable pup. He’s paid tribute to the pet by posting an adorable snap of the duo on International Dog Day in August 2019, and he’s also shared a few videos of Dodger showing off his singing skills. The dog is even featured in the Nanny Diaries star’s Twitter header photo.

Evans isn’t the only one to fall in love with Dodger, as fans have also carved out a place for the pup in their hearts. The internet’s interest in the dog nearly caused many to lose it when Evans shared a picture that some thought indicated the pet had passed on.

“Really missing this guy right now,” he captioned a Twitter pic of the duo in 2017, where the actor was shown softly smiling as he cuddled up with Dodger. After his post attracted worried responses from fans, the Fantastic Four star clarified his initial statement.

“To be clear, he’s alive and well,” Evans wrote. “Just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.”

Seth Rogen was among those who freaked out over Evans’ earlier remark, tweeting at the Marvel star: “F–k dude. I was, like, crying.”

The Lightyear voice actor’s connection with his sweet pup even inspired one of his chest tattoos.

“I mean that’s probably one of the purest relationships I have,” Evans said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2020. “[Getting my tattoo of his name] didn’t take much convincing. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, not that one.”

Scroll down below to see some highlights from Evans and Dodger’s friendship through the years: