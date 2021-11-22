ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience

By Kristen
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 6 days ago

One of the most magical things about the holiday season is the lights. From colorful to classic, something about twinkling lights really makes the holiday season take flight. The gorgeous glow raises spirits and enchants children and adults alike. If you’re looking for a little bit of Christmastime magic, then check out the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey. The ultimate holiday road trip awaits…

1. Christmas Light Show & Village, Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeJDm_0NLP1UgO00
Skylands Stadium/Facebook
The first on our list of the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey is at Skylands Stadium. Drive through this mile-long attraction featuring a light tunnel and over two million lights total. Starting mid-November, the indoor village opens officially to the public for all the holiday fun. Enjoy cocoa and take photos with Santa.

For more information, click here.

2. Christmas Fantasy With Lights, Storybook Land, 6415 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e10ld_0NLP1UgO00
Facebook/Storybook Land
The park will officially be aglow with over 1,000,000 lights this November - just be sure to arrive by 5 p.m. to see Santa. He and Mrs. Claus will be here until December 23rd. All of the park's rides and attractions are open.

For more information, click here.

3. Holiday Lights Spectacular, Turtle Back Zoo, 505 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFJOm_0NLP1UgO00
Mike Cohen/Google
This walk-through display of animals and lights is free and absolutely fantastic. Enjoy themed nights on select evenings with face painting and other activities. The image above shows an example of a prior year, but this event is back again this year!

For more information, click here.

4. Light Show On The Lake, Historic Smithville, 615 E Moss Mill Road, Smithville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lmtkl_0NLP1UgO00
Historic Smithville, NJ - The Village Greene/Facebook
Enjoy a synchronized light show on Lake Meone, made up of over 120 trees and 100,000 lights. Shows start around the end of November every year. This is the perfect place to get your light fix while shopping for unique holiday gifts during Christmas in New Jersey.

For more information, click here.

5. The Cook's Christmas Lights, 1 Carlson Ct., Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwJ4J_0NLP1UgO00
Facebook/Cook's Christmas Lights
Take in 30,000 synchronized lights plus a 1,000+ bulb pixel matrix. The display starts around Thanksgiving and raises money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For more information, click here.

6. Holiday In The Park, Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002CrY_0NLP1UgO00
Six Flags Great Adventure/Facebook
With FrightFest, Halloween has always been Six Flags' big holiday. For the past few years, Christmas has been taking the top spot. The park is decked out in lights and features a 52-foot tree, a light show, Polar Point, Poinsettia Peak, Santa, carolers, and so much more.


For more information, click here.

7. The Christmas Light Show, Wall, NJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUHkl_0NLP1UgO00
The Christmas Light Show/Facebook
This free show runs on on select dates in December. If you can, donate to RallyCap Sports. This super cool synchronized light show has been known to feature some extra hot pyrotechnics.

For more information, click here.

8. Light Show Hayride, Johnson's Corner Farm, 133 Church Road, Medford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10plfA_0NLP1UgO00
Facebook/Johnson's Corner Farm
This unique hayride takes you through a magical light show with thousands of lights. If that doesn't sound incredible enough, enjoy a light show on the lake, Christmas crafts, s'mores, and more. You'll find out soon enough why this is one of the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey.

For more information, click here .

So, what do you think? Are you ready for the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey?! Sound off in the comments section!

What’s your favorite holiday light show in New Jersey? For more Christmas fun in the Garden State, check out this Polar Express Train Ride .

The post Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In New Jersey

History Left A Definite Mark At This One Fascinating Spot In New Jersey, Weehawken Dueling Grounds

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the United States — and because of that, it has a whole lot of interesting history. This is the state where the first amusement park pier was built, the shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” occurred, Thomas Edison made myriad inventions, and one of the most famous […] The post History Left A Definite Mark At This One Fascinating Spot In New Jersey, Weehawken Dueling Grounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Only In New Jersey

Most People Have No Idea This Underwater City In New Jersey Even Exists

New Jersey is home to several ghost towns, many abandoned as the mining industry moved out of the state. Residents went where jobs went and towns were left behind to become part of history. Many of these gems are hidden away in the Pine Barrens, but there are a handful of ghost towns in the […] The post Most People Have No Idea This Underwater City In New Jersey Even Exists appeared first on Only In Your State.
LEBANON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Only In New Jersey

You’ll Never Forget Your Visit To The Most Haunted Restaurant In New Jersey

New Jersey is home to quite a few haunted restaurants but at least one embraces that haunted history. Lake House Restaurant in Newfield is a beautiful eatery offering scenic views, delicious food and perhaps a paranormal experience. Even if you don’t spot a ghost at the most haunted restaurant in New Jersey, the food alone is […] The post You’ll Never Forget Your Visit To The Most Haunted Restaurant In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Jersey

The Most Terrifying Ghost Story To Ever Come Out Of New Jersey Is Truly Chilling

As a lover of all things spooky, I feel lucky to have grown up in New Jersey. The Garden State is home to a host of ghosts, our very own devil, and all sorts of things that go bump in the night. In celebration of Halloween, I’d love to share one of my favorite ghost […] The post The Most Terrifying Ghost Story To Ever Come Out Of New Jersey Is Truly Chilling appeared first on Only In Your State.
SCIENCE
Only In New Jersey

This Is The Oldest Place You Can Possibly Go In New Jersey And Its History Will Fascinate You

The C.A. Nothnagle Log House located in Gibbstown, New Jersey dates back to 1638 and is believed to be the oldest surviving log cabin in the United States. Though the current owners occasionally accept guests, the structure is on private property. You won’t find regular tours and last I heard, it was up for sale. […] The post This Is The Oldest Place You Can Possibly Go In New Jersey And Its History Will Fascinate You appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Christmas Fantasy#Holiday Lights#615 E Moss Mill Road
Only In New Jersey

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

Like many people, I enjoy a good ghost story. Lucky for me, New Jersey has plenty. A little scare can be a lot of fun, spiking adrenaline, giving us chills and a thrill… But, I’d really rather not come across most ghosts. I don’t love the idea of an ice cold hand encircling my neck […] The post This New Jersey Restaurant Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Jersey

These 10 Crazy Laws In New Jersey Will Have You Scratching Your Head In Wonder

Laws are designed to set boundaries and establish order. Many make sense while others are just plain strange or entirely outdated. Here are some of the craziest laws still on the books in New Jersey. Take a look, and see if you’re guilty of breaking any of these weird laws in New Jersey! Don’t worry […] The post These 10 Crazy Laws In New Jersey Will Have You Scratching Your Head In Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In New Jersey

Not Many People Realize That These 12 Things Are Actually Illegal In New Jersey

Every state has some questionable laws on the books and New Jersey is no different. Throughout the years, politicians have established some pretty strange policies, many of which may have you scratching your head. The following curious items were once, or are currently, illegal, despite how ridiculous they might seem. A few have slipped by, […] The post Not Many People Realize That These 12 Things Are Actually Illegal In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In New Jersey

Most People Have No Idea This Unique Tunnel In New Jersey Exists

If you live in North Jersey, perhaps even Central or South, you may be familiar with the name “Sterling Hill.” Sterling Hill Mining Museum is one of the most unique museums in the Garden State, offering a wide variety of activities. In addition to the museum, visitors have the opportunity to mine for gemstones, dig […] The post Most People Have No Idea This Unique Tunnel In New Jersey Exists appeared first on Only In Your State.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Only In New Jersey

This Charming Canal Town In New Jersey Is Like Something From A Dream

New Jersey may not be Venice but we do have a handful of canals. The Cape May Canal, Morris Canal and Delaware & Raritan Canal are three of the most notable; along the banks of the D&R Canal, you’ll find the most charming town. Lambertville is overflowing with antique shops, wonderful restaurants, and fantastic views. […] The post This Charming Canal Town In New Jersey Is Like Something From A Dream appeared first on Only In Your State.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Only In New Jersey

You Can Have Both Fine Dining And A Boozy Milkshake At White Birch In New Jersey

One thing New Jersey has going for it – it’s a culinary hotspot. Many talented chefs choose to start restaurants in the state, a fact we’re all thankful for! There’s a downside to having a million delicious options, though: It’s hard to pick just one! Luckily, we know just the spot if you’re in the mood for fine dining. And this restaurant doesn’t just offer upscale food — it also offers boozy milkshakes. Sold!
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Jersey

This Trail Leading To 2 Lakes And A Waterfall In New Jersey Is Often Called The Little Yosemite Of The East

We love hiking in New Jersey — there is plenty of gorgeous green space in the state. However, there are definitely not as many breathtaking sights as there are in western states like Idaho or Wyoming, or California. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some hiking trails that truly pack a punch with gorgeous lakes and waterfalls, like the Buttermilk Falls, Crater Lake, and Hemlock Pond trail.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

Visit Woodland Village, A Charming Village Of Shops In New Jersey

Is there any activity more controversial than shopping? For some people, it’s immensely fun and rewarding. For others, it’s just a pain. But what makes it an enjoyable experience for everyone is if you go to a really excellent shopping center — and we have just the spot in mind in New Jersey. This charming village of shops is sure to win over even the grouchiest shopper.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn

Sometimes, you need a restaurant that just oozes romance and charm. If that’s the case, we know just where you need to go in New Jersey. Located on the river inside a restored barn, The Saddle River Inn combines delicious fine dining with gorgeous interiors. Just keep in mind, this restaurant is BYOB. Hey, it […] The post Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn appeared first on Only In Your State.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Only In New Jersey

These 9 Charming Apple Orchards In New Jersey Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day

There are so many amazing fall activities to do in New Jersey: hikes to see the fall foliage, Halloween haunted houses to run through, pumpkin patches to visit, and hayrides to test out. One of our favorite fall activities in the state, though, might just be apple picking. There’s just something about apple picking that […] The post These 9 Charming Apple Orchards In New Jersey Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
AGRICULTURE
Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

7K+
Followers
530
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy