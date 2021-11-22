Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience

One of the most magical things about the holiday season is the lights. From colorful to classic, something about twinkling lights really makes the holiday season take flight. The gorgeous glow raises spirits and enchants children and adults alike. If you’re looking for a little bit of Christmastime magic, then check out the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey. The ultimate holiday road trip awaits…

1. Christmas Light Show & Village, Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

2. Christmas Fantasy With Lights, Storybook Land, 6415 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

3. Holiday Lights Spectacular, Turtle Back Zoo, 505 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

4. Light Show On The Lake, Historic Smithville, 615 E Moss Mill Road, Smithville

5. The Cook's Christmas Lights, 1 Carlson Ct., Jackson

6. Holiday In The Park, Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

7. The Christmas Light Show, Wall, NJ

8. Light Show Hayride, Johnson's Corner Farm, 133 Church Road, Medford

The first on our list of the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey is at Skylands Stadium. Drive through this mile-long attraction featuring a light tunnel and over two million lights total. Starting mid-November, the indoor village opens officially to the public for all the holiday fun. Enjoy cocoa and take photos with Santa.The park will officially be aglow with over 1,000,000 lights this November - just be sure to arrive by 5 p.m. to see Santa. He and Mrs. Claus will be here until December 23rd. All of the park's rides and attractions are open.This walk-through display of animals and lights is free and absolutely fantastic. Enjoy themed nights on select evenings with face painting and other activities. The image above shows an example of a prior year, but this event is back again this year!Enjoy a synchronized light show on Lake Meone, made up of over 120 trees and 100,000 lights. Shows start around the end of November every year. This is the perfect place to get your light fix while shopping for unique holiday gifts during Christmas in New Jersey.Take in 30,000 synchronized lights plus a 1,000+ bulb pixel matrix. The display starts around Thanksgiving and raises money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.With FrightFest, Halloween has always been Six Flags' big holiday. For the past few years, Christmas has been taking the top spot. The park is decked out in lights and features a 52-foot tree, a light show, Polar Point, Poinsettia Peak, Santa, carolers, and so much more.This free show runs on on select dates in December. If you can, donate to RallyCap Sports. This super cool synchronized light show has been known to feature some extra hot pyrotechnics.This unique hayride takes you through a magical light show with thousands of lights. If that doesn't sound incredible enough, enjoy a light show on the lake, Christmas crafts, s'mores, and more. You'll find out soon enough why this is one of the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey.

So, what do you think? Are you ready for the best Christmas light displays in New Jersey?! Sound off in the comments section!

What’s your favorite holiday light show in New Jersey? For more Christmas fun in the Garden State, check out this Polar Express Train Ride .

The post Visit 8 Christmas Lights Displays In New Jersey For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State .