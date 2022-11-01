Disney Plus bundle, pricing, and what to watch: Everything you need to know

It's one of the most popular streaming services around, which might explain why Disney Plus deals are so difficult to pin down. The diverse streaming home of everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Pixar and The Simpsons, Disney+ is much more than just a kid-friendly streaming service.

Although the service currently starts at just $7.99, prices are set to increase next month, so it's no surprise that folks are trying to save some cash on their Disney+ subscription. The Disney+ bundle — which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — is one popular way to consolidate your services and save a little dough, and some wireless carriers and cable providers even give their customers access to the streaming library for 100% free, as long as you meet their eligibility requirements. Keep reading for more info regarding the Disney+ bundle, the price increase, and more.

The Disney+ bundle

Disney+ currently offers one bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99 a month. That's right; you can access all the content from all three platforms for less than Netflix's Standard plan. By bundling the three services together, you end up saving about $8 per month, which is like getting Disney+ for free if you were paying for the other two separately.

So what does $14 a month get you? To start, you get unlimited access to Disney+ and its library of more than 7,500 episodes and over 600 films from Disney, 20th Century Studios, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars. In addition, you'll be able to access nearly 50,000 different titles from Hulu and watch all the sports your heart desires on ESPN+. ESPN+ has exclusive UFC fights, NCAA football, baseball, basketball, and professional NHL, MLB, NFL, and more.

The Hulu plan included is the ad-supported one, but you can also upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu + Live TV. Your savings aren't higher just for getting a more expensive bundle — it's just under $6 savings at every level — but it does allow you to build a bundle that fits you and your family. If you want to have Live TV so that it's easier for you to watch your favorite shows, you can. If you wish to skip all those constant ads during your favorite shows, you can do that too.

Disney+ price by country

UPDATE: On August 10th, Disney+ announced that they would be increasing prices on Disney+ and Hulu streaming plans. The changes will go into effect on December 8th.

Country Monthly rate Annual rate Argentina ARS$ 385 ARS$ 3.850 Australia $11.99 $119.99 Austria 8,99 € 89,99 € Belgium 8,99 € 89,99 € Brazil BRL$ 27,90 BRL$ 279,90 Canada $11.99 CAD $119.99 CAD Chile CLP$ 6.500 CLP$ 64.900 Colombia COP$ 23.900 COP$ 239.900 Costa Rica $5.99 $59.99 Denmark 79 DKK 790 DKK Finland 8,99 € 89,99 € France 8,99 € 89,99 € Germany 8,99 € 89,99 € Greenland 59 DKK 589 DKK Iceland 8,99 € 89,99 €) India (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rs 299 Rs 1,499 Indonesia (as Disney+ Hotstar) Rp 39,000 Rp 199,000 Ireland 8,99 € 89,99 € Italy 8,99 € 89,99 € Japan ¥700 Luxembourg 8,99 € 89,99 € Monaco 8,99 € 89,99 € Mexico MXN$ 159 MXN$ 1.599 Netherlands 8,99 € 89,99 € New Zealand $11.99 $119.99 Norway 89 NOK 890 NOK Panama $5.99 $59.99 Peru PEN$ 25,90 PEN$ 259,90 Portugal 8,99 € 89,99 € Singapore S$11.98 S$119.98 Spain 8,99 € 89,99 € Sweden 89 SEK 890 SEK Switzerland 12.90 CHF 129 CHF United Kingdom £7.99 £79.99 United States $7.99 $79.99 Uruguay $ 7.49 74.99

Disney+ started rolling out a series of subscription increases in global markets in mid-February 2021. Disney announced the price increase as it began rolling out the new Star section of the app in countries where Hulu is not available, as well as paying for the insane amount of content slated for the next three years from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more.

The Star brand page on Disney+ is currently accessible to subscribers in Australia, Austria, Canada, Europe, Germany, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Specifically, the Star brand library consists of movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures. Highlights include Grey's Anatomy, 24, and The X-Files, as well as upcoming originals such as Star Wars: Andor and Willow.

Disney+ price increases

As we mentioned above, the Walt Disney Company recently announced that they will be increasing the prices of their Disney+ and Hulu streaming plans on December 8th. The new ad-supported Disney+ plan will launch for $7.99/month, while the price of the standard ad-free subscription will jump up by a few dollars to $10.99/month. You can also pay $109.99 for a full year of ad-free streaming.

New tiers have also been added for Disney+ bundle plans. When the above price changes go into effect, you'll also be able to sign up for an ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu plan for $9.99/month, or ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month. If you're an existing customer, you can sign up for a new "legacy" plan and get Disney+ (ad-free) plus ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ for $14.99/month.

Lastly, you can sign up for the "premium" bundle: Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ad-supported ESPN+ for $19.99/month. Again, these changes go into effect on December 8th, so we'll update this article accordingly.

US Disney+ deals

One of the many great Verizon deals that are available now, the wireless carrier currently offers customers free access to the Disney+ Bundle when they sign up for eligible Unlimited plans. All you need to do is sign up, switch, or upgrade to the Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plans, and the Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle will be included.

If you're already subscribed to one of Verizon's discontinued Unlimited plans, you may still be eligible to add the Disney+ Bundle to your account as long as you enroll for the bundle by Nov. 30, 2022.

It's worth pointing out that Verizon mobile accounts that have already redeemed a Verizon Disney+ 12 months free or Disney+ six months free promotion are not eligible to get a second Verizon Disney+ promotion for that mobile account. The Disney+ offer with Verizon 5G Home Internet is also no longer available.

UK Disney+ Deals

The U.K.'s O2 network is currently offering a sweet deal on Disney+ that gives new customers six free months of the service. All you have to do is select Disney+ as an added extra when signing up. Existing O2 subscribers fear not! You can also benefit from this partnership in the form of bill credits. If you're already a Disney+ subscriber in the U.K., you can still get six months free via O2. Just add Disney+ as an Extra on your current plan for £7.99 a month, and O2 will give you £2 a month off your bill.

Where can you stream Disney+ right now?

As of November 2022, Disney+ is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including (but not limited to):

Countries where Disney+ is available

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Finland

France

Germany

Greenland

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

India (branded as Disney+ Hotstar)

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

How does Disney+ pricing compare to Netflix?

If you're comparing Disney+ versus Netflix , there are a few things you should consider. First, the price. Thanks to its new ad-supported "Basic with Ads" plan, Netflix now starts at $6.99 per month. That recently-released plan only lets you stream content on one device, and some TV shows and movies will be unavailable to you, but it's worth considering if you're on a budget. The Basic plan ($9.99 per month) is still available and now lets you stream in HD and even download content for offline viewing.

At this moment, Disney+ keeps things simple with one ad-free plan that gives you access to both SD and HD content for $7.99 per month or $79.99 yearly. For comparison, Netflix's most basic ad-free plan costs almost $25 more per year than Disney+, and that's before taking any discounts into account, such as the $79.99 Disney+ annual membership offer.

Additionally, the Disney+ Bundle gives you access to ESPN+ and Hulu and Disney+, all for just $13.99 monthly. That's more comparable to Netflix's Standard plan ($15.49/month), though with Disney+ you have access to three streaming services rather than just one.

Although it appears that Disney+ offers much more bang for your buck, which service you choose really boils down to what you want to watch. Disney+ is perfect for families with kids interested in Disney animated movies, live-action Disney Channel shows and movies, and Pixar films, as well as adults who love Marvel, The Simpsons, and Star Wars. And the content doesn't end there. Netflix is great as well, and these days it's full of exclusive content that you can't watch elsewhere, from shows like Stranger Things and Never Have I Ever to movies like Persuasion and The Gray Man.

How does Disney+ pricing compare to Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is made available as part of Amazon's Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 for the year. You can also choose to skip the Amazon Prime membership and pay for a standalone Prime Video membership, which costs $8.99 per month. Comparing the Amazon Prime subscription directly to Disney+ and it's $7.99 a month fee is hardly fair, as Amazon Prime offers free shipping, cloud storage, and more, whereas Disney+ is strictly content. However, if you subscribe solely to Prime Video, Disney+'s library of original content is superior.

Some additional differences are favorable to Disney+ as well. For example, while you have access to a variety of series and movies via Amazon Prime Video , you can only stream content on two devices at a time. In contrast, Disney allows up to four concurrent streams and up to seven user profiles.

How does Disney+ pricing compare to Hulu?

On its own, Hulu pricing now starts at $7.99 per month for the ad-supported version. If you want to upgrade to the commercial-free plan, it will set you back $14.99, and the Hulu with Live TV plan runs $69.99 a month and automatically includes Disney+ and ESPN+. When comparing the base Disney+ package to the base Hulu package, their prices are the same, but Disney+ wins here because it doesn't have ads.

Where Hulu excels is in its content library. Disney+ is currently limited when comparing the two, but the target audience is also very different. Hulu doesn't compete with Disney+ when it comes to the family-friendly movies and shows available, and Disney+ has its own collection of original programming, which you obviously can't access on Hulu. Each service has pros and cons, and quite honestly, the best thing is that you can bundle the two of them together for one low monthly cost.

How does Disney+ pricing compare to HBO Max?

At $14.99/month for the ad-free version, HBO Max is almost twice as expensive as the standard Disney+ plan, but it may be worth considering for the content alone. The Warner Bros streaming service is home to loads of popular TV shows and films, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and new releases like House of The Dragon.

Instead of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, HBO Max has the Harry Potter franchise and DC films like Aquaman and Wonderwoman, while viewers looking for kid-friendly entertainment can enjoy an entire library of Studio Ghibli, Sesame Street, and Looney Tunes content.

That being said, Disney+ has the upper hand when it comes to bang for your buck. HBO Max only allows you to download up to 30 titles for offline viewing, while Disney+ offers unlimited downloads. As we already mentioned, Disney+ can be bundled with both ESPN+ and Hulu and, at $13.99 per month, still be a dollar cheaper than the ad-free HBO Max plan. On the other hand, HBO Max has a more diverse library of titles for adults. Once again, the decision will come down to what you and your family want to watch.

How does Disney+ pricing compare to YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a service more aimed at someone who wants to cut the cord but still have access to tons of channels and programs as needed. Disney+, however, is a comprehensive library of older films and TV shows mixed with a growing library of new and original content. YouTube TV has more standard cable features, like DVR recording, a channel guide, and a feature that allows users to save shows for offline viewing . In comparison, Disney+ is all on-demand content.

Thanks to a recent increase, pricing starts at $64.99 per month on YouTube TV, whereas Disney+ comes in at just $8 a month. In addition to this, YouTube TV is only available in the U.S. right now, whereas Disney+ is available in 106 countries and counting.

Disney+ shows and movies: What's available right now

This service is a must-have for parents with younger children. It has every Pixar movie, like Toy Story and Up!, along with classic Disney animated films such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. It also includes a huge slate of movies you'll want to watch , in addition to Marvel Studios series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Additionally, the platform is the place to go for new Star Wars content, including the recent series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

How to watch Andor

The newest Star Wars original series to hit the Disney+ streaming library, Andor tells the story of Cassian Andor, one of the protagonists from 2016's Rogue One, and shows his upbringing and life prior to the events of the film. The series premiered on Disney+ on September 21st, and episodes are scheduled to appear weekly until the finale on November 23rd.

How to watch Willow

A new Willow TV series is set to hit the Disney+ streaming library on November 30th, 2022, a whopping 34 years after the fantasy film was originally released in theaters. The series will feature many of the same actors as the original, such as Warwick Davis, who plays the eponymous sorcerer Willow Ufgood, and Joanne Whalley, who reprises her role as Sorsha.

If you're curious about everything else that's coming to Disney+, take a look at our list of select movies and TV series that are heading to the streaming service over the next few months.

What's coming to Disney+?

Title Release Date Type Limitless with Chris Hemsworth November 16th Series Disenchanted (Enchanted 2) November 18th Movie Mickey: The Story of a Mouse November 18th Documentary Willow November 30th Series National Treasure: Edge of History December 14th Movie The Mandalorian: Season 3 February 2023 Series Ahsoka TBD 2023 Series X-Men '97 TBD 2023 Series

When it comes to the best shows to watch on Disney+ , in addition to new series, you'll also find familiar classics such as The Simpsons and The Muppet Show, as well as a bevy of Disney Channel TV shows and original movies, from Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana to the High School Musical and Descendants franchises. It's also worth pointing out that some of the content available on Disney+ hasn't been available to watch at all for over a decade, including the Disney Channel show So Weird and a long list of Disney Channel Original Movies, making Disney+ the only place to find your childhood favorites.

