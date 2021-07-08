Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Newest Bank of America Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emtbJ_0NKtr5ZE00

If you aren’t a current Bank of America customer, or if you’re in the market for a new credit card, now is the time to snag some bonus cash by checking out the best Bank of America promotions and offers for July 2021. Like many banks, Bank of America regularly pays bonuses to attract new customers. All you have to do is open a new Bank of America account and meet the requirements.

These Bank of America bonuses made the list because they’re lucrative bonuses with requirements within reach for most people.

Best Checking Account Promotions

Bank of America has one bonus for its Advantage Banking checking account that’s available to any new account holder. If you’re looking for a new checking account, choose the account setting that best meets your needs and score some free cash.

Bank of America Advantage Banking: $100 Bonus

Bank of America is currently offering a $100 bonus when you open an Advantage Banking account. This offer is available online only for new checking customers and you must meet certain requirements.

  • Cash value: $100
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: Qualifying direct deposits of $1,000 or more
  • Expiration date: Dec. 31, 2021
  • How to get it: To qualify, you must first enroll in the offer through the Bank of America promotional page by opening a new checking account, then set up and receive qualifying direct deposits of $1,000 or more into that account within 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Bank of America will attempt to pay bonus within 60 days
  • Terms and conditions: This offer is only available to new Bank of America customers and those who have not had a Bank of America personal checking account within the last 12 months. Qualifying deposits include salary, pension and Social Security payments you receive regularly.
  • Monthly fee:
    • Bank of America Advantage SafeBalance Banking® – $4.95 per statement cycle, though this can be waived with enrollment in Preferred Rewards.
    • Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®- $12, but this fee is waived if you meet minimum direct deposit or minimum daily balance requirements or enroll in Preferred Rewards
    • Bank of America Advantage Relationship Banking® – $25, which is waived if you meet the minimum balance requirements in linked accounts or enroll in Preferred Rewards
  • Promotion page: Advantage Banking bonus offer

Best Business Account Promotions

Currently, the available Bank of America business promotion is a credit card welcome offer.

Business Advantage Cash Rewards Credit Card: $300 Statement Credit

With the Business Advantage Cash Rewards credit card, you earn 3% cash back in a spending category of your choice, 2% cash back on dining and unlimited 1% cash back on other purchases. Best of all, you can change the 3% category each month via the mobile app. New customers can earn a statement credit worth $300 when they open an account. Here’s more:

  • Cash value: $300
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $3,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open a new Business Advantage Cash Rewards credit card and use the card to make at least $3,000 in purchases within 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 90 days of account opening if all requirements are met
  • Terms and conditions: Applicants are subject to credit approval. Only one statement credit is allowed per company.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Promotion page: Business Advantage Cash Rewards credit card bonus offer

Best Credit Card Promotions

Earn lucrative Bank of America bonuses with one of the bank’s rewards credit cards. Not only do you get the perks of a rewards card but also an added bonus to make the deal even sweeter.

Premium Rewards Credit Card: 50,000 Bonus Points ($500 Value)

Bank of America’s top-ranked Premium Rewards credit card gives you up to two points for every dollar you spend. It comes with additional features like travel statement credits and up to $100 every four years for TSA Precheck or Global Entry. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: $500
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $3,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open an account online or by phone (mention priority code BAAFGK if you call in); use the card to make at least $3,000 in purchases within 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Eight to 12 weeks after meeting spending requirements
  • Terms and conditions: The bonus offer is available only for new accounts. Customers are limited to one bonus and cannot convert an existing Bank of America account to earn the bonus points.
  • Annual fee: $95
  • Promotion page: Premium Rewards credit card bonus offer

Cash Rewards Credit Card: $200 Bonus

With the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card, you earn up to 3% cash back — and the option to boost points through Preferred Rewards. The card comes with no annual fee and a low introductory annual percentage rate for 15 billing cycles. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $1,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open an account online or by phone (mention priority code BAAFDJ if applying over the phone). Then make at least $1,000 in purchases within 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 90 days after you meet the purchase criteria
  • Terms and conditions: The offer is available for new credit card accounts only. Balance transfers , fees and adjustments to the account don’t qualify as purchases for the bonus.
  • Annual fee: None
  • Promotion page: Cash Rewards credit card bonus offer

Travel Rewards Credit Card: 25,000 Bonus Points ($250 Value)

Currently, Bank of America is offering 25,000 bonus points when you open a new Travel Rewards credit card and spend $1,000 within the first 90 days. The bonus points may be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. The card also offers unlimited points at a rate of 1.5 points per dollar for all purchases and a 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: $250
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $1,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Open an account online or by phone (mention priority code BAAFG0 if applying by phone). Then make at least $1,000 in purchases within 90 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 90 days after account opening after you meet the purchase criteria
  • Terms and conditions: The offer is available for new credit card accounts only. Balance transfers, fees and adjustments to the account don’t qualify as purchases for the bonus.
  • Annual fee: None, and no foreign transaction fees
  • Promotion page: Travel Rewards credit card bonus offer

    Is Bank of America the Right Choice for You?

    Bank of America offers a full lineup of banking products and services with branches across the country. It may be worth checking out if you like the convenience offered by a large, national bank. Make sure it meets your needs and explore the bank’s offerings before opening an account.

    Cash bonuses are great perks, but they shouldn’t be the only reason you choose a bank. Bank of America accounts can come with hefty maintenance fees. Over time, they can cost you more than you earn through a bonus, so you’ll want to be aware of how to avoid the bank’s monthly fees .

    Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Information on promotions is accurate as of July 7, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

    This content is not provided by Bank of America. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Bank of America.

    This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Bank of America Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

    Comments / 0

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    39K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    9M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Coupons#National Bank#Minimum Daily Balance#These Bank Of America#Social Security#Rewards Promotion#None Promotion#Global Entry
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    News Break
    Economy
    News Break
    Personal Finance
    Related
    ShoppingPosted by
    GOBankingRates

    20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
    Credits & LoansCNBC

    Chase Secure Banking offers new checking account users a $100 bonus, plus overdraft relief

    Those who have been wanting to open a new checking account for all their spending money have a reason to act now. Currently, new Chase checking customers can earn $100 when opening a Chase Secure Banking℠ account. Account holders must complete 10 qualifying transactions, such as debit card purchases or direct deposits, within 60 days of opening an account. This welcome offer expires Oct. 18, 2021.
    Credits & LoansInvestopedia

    Bank of America Launches New Flat-Rate Cash-Back Card

    Bank of America announced a new 1.5% cash-back credit card, the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, on July 19. On the surface, the card doesn't stack up well against 2% cash-back heavyweights, but it could be a valuable option for the bank's Preferred Rewards members, who can get up to 75% more rewards with it.
    Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

    New Bank of America and Chase cards hint at issuers' future strategy

    Bank of America and Chase launched new credit cards this week. Major issuers are on their way to recovery after the pandemic cut into credit card spending. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news:...
    Credits & LoansCharlotteObserver.com

    Bank of America will stop offering an unusual service for savings account holders

    Bank of America customers will no longer be able to write checks on their savings accounts soon, the bank confirmed this week. Customers can no longer order checks for their savings account, according to a notice the bank sent to customers. Checks presented on or after Aug. 20 will be returned unpaid, and payments processed as a check using a savings account may be rejected.
    Credits & LoansInvestopedia

    How American Express Makes Money

    If any company deserves accolades for giving away a host of free offers to its customers, it’s the one that’s been doing it with credit cards for more than 60 years: American Express Co. (AXP). As one of the biggest credit card companies in the world, American Express generates revenue from transactions occurring at partner merchants, as well as through annual member fees and interest income. Few other corporations can offer such a wide array of cash rewards, flights, theme park admission, rental cars, hotel upgrades, and gift cards, all in exchange for you doing absolutely nothing except buying stuff that you presumably would have bought anyway.
    Credits & LoansForbes

    Bank Of America Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card 2021 Review

    Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card* is a no-nonsense card that offers uncapped 1.5% rewards on all purchases. Given that several banks offer credit cards earning 2% on all purchases or cards that earn 1.5% back on general purchases and additional cash back in bonus categories, there are certainly better options for consumers looking for an everyday credit card.
    MarketsCreditCards.com

    Invest cash back: Tips for maximizing earnings

    Getting a good cash back card and investing the rewards can be a nearly effortless way to save for your child’s college education, your own retirement or a dream purchase in the future. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner...
    Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

    U.S. Bank $300 Checking Bonus

    Availability: Nationwide (excludes NY & FL unless you have an existing relationship) Credit card funding: Can fund up to $250 with a credit card. U.S. Bank is offering a bonus of $400 when you open a new Platinum Checking Package and complete the following requirements:. Two or more recurring direct...
    Financial ReportsPosted by
    Benzinga

    Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Insights

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 178.38% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.77. Revenue of $21,576,000,000 decreased by 3.91% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,830,000,000. Outlook. Bank...
    Financial ReportsStreet.Com

    Bank Earnings Preview: Wells Fargo and Bank of America

    Bank stocks kicked off the earnings season on Tuesday, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report leading off. Not surprisingly, Goldman Sachs crushed expectations on strong investment banking revenue. That was also a catalyst for JPMorgan, which handedly beat on top- and bottom-line...
    Credits & LoansPosted by
    CNN

    These credit cards are offering the best limited-time bonuses in July

    CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy