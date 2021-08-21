Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

Shutterstock

Hayden Panettiere has had quite the career — and her personal life has been just as captivating.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress started modeling at 5 months old and appeared in her first commercial when she was 11 months old. Her big break came in 1994 when she began playing Sarah Roberts on One Life to Live at age 5.

She continued to impress onscreen with roles in Remember the Titans, Raising Helen and Scream 4, but made an even bigger splash with her television work.

The New York native is best known for her leading roles on Heroes as cheerleader Claire Bennet and Nashville as singer Juliette Barnes.

She was nominated for two Golden Globes for the music-based series and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2015.

At times, the actress’ personal struggles overshadowed her professional success through the years.

After welcoming daughter Kaya with then-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in December 2014, the Guiding Light alum endured postpartum depression. She sought treatment twice to improve her mental health and openly talked about her ups and downs after giving birth.

“It takes you a while. You feel off. You don’t feel like yourself,” Panettiere told Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer in January 2017. “But, you know, women are so resilient, and that’s the incredible thing about them. I think I’m all the stronger for it. I think I’m a better mom because of it. Because you never take that connection for granted.”

The pair split in August 2018, and shortly after Panettiere began dating Brian Hickerson, who was arrested for domestic violence against her in May 2019. Months later, the case against him was dropped, but his family worried that he and the actress are “very toxic for each other,” a source told Us Weekly that November.

Panettiere and Hickerson broke up after another domestic violence incident in February 2020. Five months later, the actress spoke out about her situation, telling Us that she hopes her story “will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.”

Scroll down for the highs and lows from Panettiere’s life in the spotlight.