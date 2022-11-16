The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals Have Arrived — Save Big on TVs, Laptops & Headphones

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Now that the holidays nearing, many are looking to start their early holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is always a great time to buy the coolest tech gadgets , as products across a wide variety of categories are often sharply discounted. But if you spent the whole weekend napping off the turkey and Pinot Noir and you’re worried that you missed out on the best tech deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week, meaning you can still pick up excellent technology deals. There are already several outstanding early Black Friday tech deals on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and much more.

Retailers are constantly updating their deals right now, so keep checking back for new updates and discounts. We’ll update these prices and deals as often as we can, but prices are subject to change. Below is everything you need to know about this year’s best early Black Friday tech deals. And for the last remaining best overall sales, be sure to check out our overall guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals before everything is gone.

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Some of Amazon’s best Black Friday tech deals are happening at this very moment, and we want to make sure you have visibility on the top deals. During this pre-Black Friday sales event, products from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and Apple are available with steep discounts, and you can find everything from wireless earbuds and robot vacuums to smart TVs and laptops on sale.

We should note that in order to get the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

Now, keep reading to see the best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has everything you need in a tablet. It has all the Android apps you need, as well as tight integration with Amazon’s core services. Best of all, we’re seeing the best deals on them so far this year.

We all thought $45 would’ve been an all-time low for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, but Amazon has lowered it for Black Friday. In fact, its new $40 cost is the all-time lowest we’ve seen. Here are a bunch of others to consider.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series

Upgrade your TV with this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series . You’ll be able to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on its sizable 50-inch screen at stunning 4K resolution. Best of all, it’s a smart TV complete with the Alexa experience.

Need something a little bit larger or smaller? Then check out these other Amazon Fire TV 4-Series happening right now ahead of Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release)

You’re bound to get an influx of package deliveries with your Black Friday holiday shopping, so be prepared when they’re delivered to your home with the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release). With it watching out your front door, it’s a good way to deter those pesky porch pirates.

Amazon has even more deals on various Ring Video Doorbells. There are even bundles that package in Echo Show smart displays and the Ring Chime. Wondering which doorbell to get? We break down all the popular ones in our Ring Video Doorbell guide .

Save 41% off Ring Video Doorbell Pro , which brings it down to $100

, which brings it down to $100 Save 38% off Ring Video Doorbell Wired , which brings it down to $40

, which brings it down to $40 Save 30% off Ring Video Doorbell 3, which brings it down to $140

SAMSUNG USB 3.1 Flash Drive

Yes, we all have been accustomed to the instant accessibility of cloud storage, but sometimes you need an old fashion piece of physical media to transfer data or files. That’s where this micro-sized Samsung USB 3.1 flash drive comes to save the day. It’s sleek, offers a generous 256GB of storage, and has a fast transfer rate

Flash drives are great for holding a decent amount of stuff, but if you’re looking to store larger pieces of data, you may want something more substantial. Amazon’s dishing up even juicer discounts on other Samsung external hard drives , microSD cards , and SSDs.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

There are plenty of Echo Show smart display deals going on right now, but the best one is on the 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show 5 at 59% off. You could buy two for less than the price of buying one at normal price!

Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays come in many other sizes. Whether you need something compact for a night stand, or something you want to wall mount, there’s one for you at an excellent price.

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Smart TV

OLED TVs are the hottest thing in the world of TVs, but they often tend to be pricey. Well, you’ll have a bit of savings with the 42% off deal on Amazon for Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV. From its iridescent glow to its 4K resolution, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Luckily, Amazon’s having deals on many different Samsung OLED and QLED TVs. No matter what’s your budget or size preference, there’s one to snag right now with these early Black Friday deals.

Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle

There’s no easier way to making your TV smart with other than Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks. This bundle deal saves you a whopping 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a 2-year protection plan. You’ll be streaming in style and confidence in no time at all.

There are still many other bundle deals going on with the Fire TV Stick. The best thing we love about them is that Alexa’s within reach with the included remotes, so you can do things like turn off the lights or ask to see who’s at the front door.

Fitbit Versa 4

The new year is the time for many to get back into shape. Stay on track with your exercises and keep tabs on your overall help with the 35% off savings on the Fitbit Versa 4. This smartwatch has everything you need to keep connected and stay fit.

Need more Fitbit options? You’re in luck because you’ll find other fitness trackers , smart weight scales , and other smartwatches on sale during Amazon’s early Black Friday sales event.

Save 33% off Fitbit Charge 5 , which brings it down to $100

, which brings it down to $100 Save 38% off Fitbit Ace 3 , which brings it down to $50

, which brings it down to $50 Save 20% off Fitbit Aria , which brings it down to $40

Google Nest Cam (Battery)

From its free 3-hour video history, to its ability to continue working through power and internet outages, the Google Nest Cam (Battery) has earned our respect for being the best home security camera we’ve tested this year. It’s also one of the most versatile you’ll find around.

Google’s Nest smart home devices often come at a premium, but the reasons are valid due to their excellent performances. Right now, however, we’re seeing some great discounts on them.

Save 30% off Google Nest Cam (Wired) , which brings it down to $70

, which brings it down to $70 Save 33% off Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) , which brings it down to $120

which brings it down to $120 Save 31% off Google Nest Thermostat , which brings it down to $90

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones

You’ll appreciate the sound of silence with the noise-cancelling function of the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones. This plush pair feels extra comfy around the head, while still producing crisp sounding audio when you need to unwind.

In addition to this pair of noise-cancelling headphones , you can find other deals on noise-cancelling gaming headsets from Sony. They really do match the look and style of the PlayStation 5.

Save 36% off Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset , which brings it down to $148

, which brings it down to $148 Save 22% off Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset , which brings it down to $78

Depstech Dual Lens Endoscope

You never know when an endoscope can come in handy? Homeowners in particular can use it in so many ways, like being able to see down a kitchen sink to see if there’s a clog in the pipe. Or perhaps, trying to see what’s underneath the floorboards through a small crack or opening.

Endoscopes come in all shapes and sizes. There are models with dedicated screens to help you see what the endoscope is seeing, while others rely on your smartphone for visibility. Amazon is currently offering discounts between 20% to 47% off.

Save 43% off Depstech Wireless Endoscope , which brings it down to $40

, which brings it down to $40 Save 35% off Depstech Industrial Endoscope , which brings it down to $48

, which brings it down to $48 Save 20% off Depstech USB Endoscope Camera , which brings it down to $24

Amazon Echo Auto (1st Gen)

You never know when Amazon’s Alexa could come in handy. That’s because you can take the popular voice assistant on the road with the Amazon Echo Auto, which brings all of your favorite Alexa voice commands to your car. And yes, it’s 70% off right now.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The best part about the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is that you get incredible noise cancellation in a pair of sleek earbuds for under $100. This particular feature tends to come at a cost, but not with this deal.

Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Speaker

Sony’s SRS-RA3000 Wireless Speaker is one of the most versatile around because it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, with support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Really, it makes for a great speaker inside or outside the home with its 360-degree sound.

There are even more portable Bluetooth speakers and headphones on sale right now, so check out the full listing of deals below.

Beshon Power Strip Surge Protector

You’ll be buying all of these fancy tech gadgets, but the last thing you need to worry about is how to power them. This power strip surge protector with 6-outlets and three USB-ports will be ready to meet your needs.

Blink Outdoor 3-Cam Kit + Echo Show 5

Blink home security cameras are extremely popular and now you can cover your entire home with them. There’s a 3-pack of the Blink Outdoor paired with the Echo Show 5 that’s on sale right now. We love these cameras for their extra long battery life.

Get even more coverage with other Blink cameras, including the just released Blink Mini Pan-Tilt. Additionally, there are more bundles that consist of multiple cameras, video doorbells, solar charging kits, and more.

Save 50% off Blink Outdoor + Floodlight , which brings it down to $70

, which brings it down to $70 Save 54% off Blink Mini (2-pack) , which brings it down to $30

, which brings it down to $30 Save 17% off Blink Mini Pan-Tilt , which brings it down to $50

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell

We absolutely love that the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Doorbell offers one of the widest field of views in any video doorbell at a whopping 180-degrees. Paired with HDR video and intelligent detection, it’ll keep a proper eye out on your front door.

Eufy RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum

Save yourself from taking time away from your day with the Eufy RoboVac 30 robot vacuum. Not only will to sweep hard floors and give carpets a good clean, but its sleek design allows it to get under low clearance furniture better than some other bots.

Google Pixel 6a

The best smartphones don’t need to cost you thousands. Take for instance the Google Pixel 6a , which is one of the most underrated smartphones of the year. This modest phone takes excellent photos, while still sporting a premium design that makes you wonder how it’s priced this low.

All Pixel devices are being given discounts on Amazon right now, including the just released Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch.

Save 35% off Google Pixel Buds A-Series , which brings it down to $64

, which brings it down to $64 Save 17% off Google Pixel 7 , which brings it down to $500

, which brings it down to $500 Save 14% off Google Pixel Watch , which brings it down to $300

How We Found the Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals On Amazon

For us to uncover the best deals, we first need to look back at what was offered just this past summer during Amazon’s usual Prime Day event and subsequent Prime Early Access Sale earlier this fall. The deals then gave us the blueprint of what we could expect to see with this year’s early Black Friday tech deals on Amazon.

Not surprisingly, Amazon’s various products garnered plenty of generous discounts, so plan on seeing deep discounts on Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays . There were also incredible deals on Roomba robot vacuums , which received discounts of up to 72% off.

To know what to expect for Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, check out some of the highlights from Prime Day 2022 and Prime Early Access Sale event:

Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV for 35% off

for 35% off Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for $99.99 (Original price $179.99)

for $99.99 (Original price $179.99) Amazon Echo Dot speakers at up to 72% off

at up to 72% off Ring Video Doorbell bundles at up to 60% off

bundles at up to 60% off Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (Original price $149.99)

for $79.99 (Original price $149.99) Blink security cameras at up to 54% off

at up to 54% off Jackery portable power stations at up to 40% off

at up to 40% off Roomba robot vacuums for 38% off

for 38% off LG Gram laptops for 38% off

for 38% off Apple iPad Air for $519.99 (Original price $599.99)

for $519.99 (Original price $599.99) Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speaker for $129.99 (Original price $199.99)

Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Walmart’s one of the biggest retailers around, with enough of a formidable presence in the tech gadgets space to command incredible deals to compete against its rivals. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get deep discounts because these early Walmart Black Friday deals can be accessed right now. If you need more than tech gadgets to complete your holiday gift list, don’t worry because we’ve rounded up kitchen tools, blankets, toys, home furnishing items, and many more in our best Walmart early Black Friday roundup .

Onn 40-inch 1080P Roku Smart TV

We bet you didn’t think there would be a decently sized TV for under $100 this year? Guess what? There is one with the 4-inch Onn 1080p Roku Smart TV. It’s perfect for the bedroom, office room, or even den.

Apple Watch Series 3

The third generation Apple Watch still packs all the core features you’d want in a smartwatch, like the ability to measure your heart rate, connect to your iPhone, and track your workouts. It’s the lowest priced on an Apple Watch we’ve seen so far.

Google Nest Mini

The best stocking stuffers are the ones that cost under $20. Walmart’s deal on the Google Nest Mini fits the bill. We love it not only for its instant access to Google Assistant, but also for the fact that it’s wonderful for controlling all your other smart home devices.

Apple Watch Series 8

It was a little over a month ago that it was announced, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is already holiday ready with a discount from Walmart. It’s packing more screen than before, while offering improved crash detection and the ability to measure your temperature.

Hisense 75-inch 4K Smart TV R6 Series

Hisense has become a top contender in the TV space the last several years. Right now, we’re drooling over how much screen you’re getting with this deal on the Hisense R6 Series. You’ll be working with 75-inches of pure screen for those family movie nights!

WiZ LED Smart Bulbs (4-Pack)

Gone are the days when smart LED light bulbs would cost over $50 for just a single one. This 4-pack WiZ Smart Bulbs will cost you under $20, so there’s no reason to not swap your old bulbs for these color changing ones.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum

We love the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum because it really is less reliant on you than ever before. Thanks because it features a self-empty dock that dumps the contents of its dustbin after each clean. Speaking of that, it’s good at tackling carpets with its strong suction power and underside brush.

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

Another robot vacuum to consider is this one from Eufy. Thanks to its low-profile design, it’s one of the few we can say that can get under low clearing furniture in your home — whereas other models are simply too big to get under and clean those areas.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

We’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for a good while now. Not only is it a top performing smartwatch , but we love how the classic look it’s sporting. Of course, it’ll track your exercises and keep you up-to-date with your phone’s notifications.

PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Update: This is still in stock, but now costs $559 costs $776. Sony PlayStation 5 consoles were in short supply last year, but they’re more readily available now. You’ll definitely make someone happy with this PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle.

Target Black Friday Deals

Target shoppers have something to be happy about because there early bird Black Friday promotions happening right now on some of the most popular tech gadgets. From the best video game consoles like the Xbox Series S, to home security devices to watch over your home, you’ll find a generous lineup accompanied by equally generous discounts.

Xbox Series S Holiday Console

Discounts come in many forms. Target’s giving its shoppers a $50 gift card when they buy the Xbox Series S Holiday Console. That’s good enough to get yourself a video game or accessory when it’s opened for the first time.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

There’s a reason why the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is great for privacy. Unlike other smart displays that come with built-in cameras, it doesn’t have, so you can sleep knowing Big Brother isn’t watching you. Speaking of sleep, it utilities Google’s Soli radar technology to track your sleep. It beats wearing a sleep tracker around your face or wrist.

Acer 15.6-inch Aspire 3 Laptop

Whenever we see laptops under $250, we often envision Intel Celeron powered ones. Luckily, the Acer Aspire 3 has a heartier 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that’s powerful enough to surf the web, edit photos, and tackle other productivity tasks.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones

Beats has been in the business of making outstanding headphones for a long time. If paying over $300+ for a solid pair doesn’t suit you, then check out this amazing deal on the noise-cancelling Beats Studio 3 headphones. You’ll tune out the noise, while listening to the thumping music.

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Spend little on this ginormous 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV from Westinghouse thanks to Target. You’re getting a ton of screen for the price, even better when it’s packing the Roku experience to access all of your favorite streaming services .

Wayfair Tech Deals

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

$99.95

$185.00





PowerXL 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$127.78

$179.99





Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

$129.99

$159.99





Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

$558.28

$999.95





Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

$349.99

$499.99





Home Depot Tech Deals

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00

$649.00





Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00

$649.00





Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit

$249.00

$599.00





Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

$548.00

$648.00





Quick Survival Tips for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Black Friday is pretty much a holiday in itself, and you can be sure everyone wants in on the bargains. If you aren’t prepared for some of the shopping madness that ensues on Black Friday, you could easily miss out on huge savings. Here are a handful of helpful tips to help you not only survive, but thrive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday .

1. Like Car Shopping, Don’t Buy New Products During Sales Events: If you are looking for deals on the newest products available, you probably won’t find many. Black Friday helps stores clear out inventory, so the best deals are usually on last year’s products.

2. Be Quick: Some deals don’t last long because there is limited inventory, while some lightning deals and flash sales only last 2-4 hours at a time. If you see something you want at a discount that deems worthy, jump on it! Some of the deals on this page are already on a countdown.

3. Broaden Your Search: Amazon might be your go-to, but don’t let it be the only place you look. Depending on what you are looking for, places like Best Buy or Walmart might have a better deal running on the same product. Costco and Kohl’s are not often thought of during Black Friday, but tend to have some pretty epic discounts during the shopping bonanza.

4. Know Which Brands to Bookmark: Large tech companies like Apple, Bose and Sonos don’t tend to have many sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is a great time to finally find that equipment on a discount. Keep in mind you may have to buy an older product to score a deal but buying last year’s iPad instead of the latest version is worth it in order to score the savings if you ask us!

5. Shop Early! Below we’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far that are active right now. Some of these deals may expire, so act quickly when you find the product you’ve been searching for. Avoid Black Friday madness altogether armed with this list of deals, which we’ll continue updating.