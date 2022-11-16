ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals Have Arrived — Save Big on TVs, Laptops & Headphones

By William Goodman, Jonathan Knoder and Nina Bradley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAmnt_0NKZU79100

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Now that the holidays nearing, many are looking to start their early holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is always a great time to buy the coolest tech gadgets , as products across a wide variety of categories are often sharply discounted. But if you spent the whole weekend napping off the turkey and Pinot Noir and you’re worried that you missed out on the best tech deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week, meaning you can still pick up excellent technology deals. There are already several outstanding early Black Friday tech deals on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and much more.

Retailers are constantly updating their deals right now, so keep checking back for new updates and discounts. We’ll update these prices and deals as often as we can, but prices are subject to change. Below is everything you need to know about this year’s best early Black Friday tech deals. And for the last remaining best overall sales, be sure to check out our overall guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals before everything is gone.

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Some of Amazon’s best Black Friday tech deals are happening at this very moment, and we want to make sure you have visibility on the top deals. During this pre-Black Friday sales event, products from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and Apple are available with steep discounts, and you can find everything from wireless earbuds and robot vacuums to smart TVs and laptops on sale.

We should note that in order to get the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

Now, keep reading to see the best Black Friday tech deals on Amazon.

Start Your Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9Oh7_0NKZU79100

Amazon Fire HD 8

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has everything you need in a tablet. It has all the Android apps you need, as well as tight integration with Amazon’s core services. Best of all, we’re seeing the best deals on them so far this year.

We all thought $45 would’ve been an all-time low for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet, but Amazon has lowered it for Black Friday. In fact, its new $40 cost is the all-time lowest we’ve seen. Here are a bunch of others to consider.

See All Fire Tablet Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayBsm_0NKZU79100

WON'T LAST LONG

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Upgrade your TV with this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series . You’ll be able to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on its sizable 50-inch screen at stunning 4K resolution. Best of all, it’s a smart TV complete with the Alexa experience.

Need something a little bit larger or smaller? Then check out these other Amazon Fire TV 4-Series happening right now ahead of Black Friday.

See All Fire TV 4-Series Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jE99D_0NKZU79100

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

You’re bound to get an influx of package deliveries with your Black Friday holiday shopping, so be prepared when they’re delivered to your home with the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release). With it watching out your front door, it’s a good way to deter those pesky porch pirates.

Amazon has even more deals on various Ring Video Doorbells. There are even bundles that package in Echo Show smart displays and the Ring Chime. Wondering which doorbell to get? We break down all the popular ones in our Ring Video Doorbell guide .

See All Ring Video Doorbell Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGDjc_0NKZU79100

STOCKING STUFFER

SAMSUNG USB 3.1 Flash Drive

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Yes, we all have been accustomed to the instant accessibility of cloud storage, but sometimes you need an old fashion piece of physical media to transfer data or files. That’s where this micro-sized Samsung USB 3.1 flash drive comes to save the day. It’s sleek, offers a generous 256GB of storage, and has a fast transfer rate

Flash drives are great for holding a decent amount of stuff, but if you’re looking to store larger pieces of data, you may want something more substantial. Amazon’s dishing up even juicer discounts on other Samsung external hard drives , microSD cards , and SSDs.

See All Samsung Hard Drive Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6iRG_0NKZU79100

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

There are plenty of Echo Show smart display deals going on right now, but the best one is on the 2nd generation Amazon Echo Show 5 at 59% off. You could buy two for less than the price of buying one at normal price!

Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays come in many other sizes. Whether you need something compact for a night stand, or something you want to wall mount, there’s one for you at an excellent price.

See All Echo Show Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166HGC_0NKZU79100

Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Smart TV

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

OLED TVs are the hottest thing in the world of TVs, but they often tend to be pricey. Well, you’ll have a bit of savings with the 42% off deal on Amazon for Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV. From its iridescent glow to its 4K resolution, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Luckily, Amazon’s having deals on many different Samsung OLED and QLED TVs. No matter what’s your budget or size preference, there’s one to snag right now with these early Black Friday deals.

See All Samsung TV Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F93dy_0NKZU79100

Fire TV Stick 4K Bundle

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

There’s no easier way to making your TV smart with other than Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks. This bundle deal saves you a whopping 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a 2-year protection plan. You’ll be streaming in style and confidence in no time at all.

There are still many other bundle deals going on with the Fire TV Stick. The best thing we love about them is that Alexa’s within reach with the included remotes, so you can do things like turn off the lights or ask to see who’s at the front door.

See All Fire TV Stick Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taU0o_0NKZU79100

Fitbit Versa 4

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The new year is the time for many to get back into shape. Stay on track with your exercises and keep tabs on your overall help with the 35% off savings on the Fitbit Versa 4. This smartwatch has everything you need to keep connected and stay fit.

Need more Fitbit options? You’re in luck because you’ll find other fitness trackers , smart weight scales , and other smartwatches on sale during Amazon’s early Black Friday sales event.

See All Fitbit Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Z9Mb_0NKZU79100

BEST SECURITY CAMERA

Google Nest Cam (Battery)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

From its free 3-hour video history, to its ability to continue working through power and internet outages, the Google Nest Cam (Battery) has earned our respect for being the best home security camera we’ve tested this year. It’s also one of the most versatile you’ll find around.

Google’s Nest smart home devices often come at a premium, but the reasons are valid due to their excellent performances. Right now, however, we’re seeing some great discounts on them.

See All Nest Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zz92T_0NKZU79100

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

You’ll appreciate the sound of silence with the noise-cancelling function of the Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones. This plush pair feels extra comfy around the head, while still producing crisp sounding audio when you need to unwind.

In addition to this pair of noise-cancelling headphones , you can find other deals on noise-cancelling gaming headsets from Sony. They really do match the look and style of the PlayStation 5.

See All Sony Headphones Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyQRA_0NKZU79100

Depstech Dual Lens Endoscope

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

You never know when an endoscope can come in handy? Homeowners in particular can use it in so many ways, like being able to see down a kitchen sink to see if there’s a clog in the pipe. Or perhaps, trying to see what’s underneath the floorboards through a small crack or opening.

Endoscopes come in all shapes and sizes. There are models with dedicated screens to help you see what the endoscope is seeing, while others rely on your smartphone for visibility. Amazon is currently offering discounts between 20% to 47% off.

See All Endoscope Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY2T9_0NKZU79100

Amazon Echo Auto (1st Gen)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

You never know when Amazon’s Alexa could come in handy. That’s because you can take the popular voice assistant on the road with the Amazon Echo Auto, which brings all of your favorite Alexa voice commands to your car. And yes, it’s 70% off right now.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The best part about the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) is that you get incredible noise cancellation in a pair of sleek earbuds for under $100. This particular feature tends to come at a cost, but not with this deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mdRy_0NKZU79100

Sony SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth Speaker

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Sony’s SRS-RA3000 Wireless Speaker is one of the most versatile around because it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, with support for voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Really, it makes for a great speaker inside or outside the home with its 360-degree sound.

There are even more portable Bluetooth speakers and headphones on sale right now, so check out the full listing of deals below.

See All Sony Speaker Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWWE9_0NKZU79100

Beshon Power Strip Surge Protector

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

You’ll be buying all of these fancy tech gadgets, but the last thing you need to worry about is how to power them. This power strip surge protector with 6-outlets and three USB-ports will be ready to meet your needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOmEN_0NKZU79100

Blink Outdoor 3-Cam Kit + Echo Show 5

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Blink home security cameras are extremely popular and now you can cover your entire home with them. There’s a 3-pack of the Blink Outdoor paired with the Echo Show 5 that’s on sale right now. We love these cameras for their extra long battery life.

Get even more coverage with other Blink cameras, including the just released Blink Mini Pan-Tilt. Additionally, there are more bundles that consist of multiple cameras, video doorbells, solar charging kits, and more.

See All Blink Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgOAz_0NKZU79100

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

We absolutely love that the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Doorbell offers one of the widest field of views in any video doorbell at a whopping 180-degrees. Paired with HDR video and intelligent detection, it’ll keep a proper eye out on your front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4M4V_0NKZU79100

Eufy RoboVac 30 Robot Vacuum

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Save yourself from taking time away from your day with the Eufy RoboVac 30 robot vacuum. Not only will to sweep hard floors and give carpets a good clean, but its sleek design allows it to get under low clearance furniture better than some other bots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsZgT_0NKZU79100

Google Pixel 6a

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

The best smartphones don’t need to cost you thousands. Take for instance the Google Pixel 6a , which is one of the most underrated smartphones of the year. This modest phone takes excellent photos, while still sporting a premium design that makes you wonder how it’s priced this low.

All Pixel devices are being given discounts on Amazon right now, including the just released Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch.

See All Google Pixel Deals

How We Found the Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals On Amazon

For us to uncover the best deals, we first need to look back at what was offered just this past summer during Amazon’s usual Prime Day event and subsequent Prime Early Access Sale earlier this fall. The deals then gave us the blueprint of what we could expect to see with this year’s early Black Friday tech deals on Amazon.

Not surprisingly, Amazon’s various products garnered plenty of generous discounts, so plan on seeing deep discounts on Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays . There were also incredible deals on Roomba robot vacuums , which received discounts of up to 72% off.

To know what to expect for Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, check out some of the highlights from Prime Day 2022 and Prime Early Access Sale event:

  • Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV for 35% off
  • Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for $99.99 (Original price $179.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot speakers at up to 72% off
  • Ring Video Doorbell bundles at up to 60% off
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (Original price $149.99)
  • Blink security cameras at up to 54% off
  • Jackery portable power stations at up to 40% off
  • Roomba robot vacuums for 38% off
  • LG Gram laptops for 38% off
  • Apple iPad Air for $519.99 (Original price $599.99)
  • Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speaker for $129.99 (Original price $199.99)

Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals

Walmart’s one of the biggest retailers around, with enough of a formidable presence in the tech gadgets space to command incredible deals to compete against its rivals. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get deep discounts because these early Walmart Black Friday deals can be accessed right now. If you need more than tech gadgets to complete your holiday gift list, don’t worry because we’ve rounded up kitchen tools, blankets, toys, home furnishing items, and many more in our best Walmart early Black Friday roundup .

See All Early Black Friday Walmart Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYK61_0NKZU79100

Onn 40-inch 1080P Roku Smart TV

Buy Now $98

Buy Now

We bet you didn’t think there would be a decently sized TV for under $100 this year? Guess what? There is one with the 4-inch Onn 1080p Roku Smart TV. It’s perfect for the bedroom, office room, or even den.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHAvI_0NKZU79100

Apple Watch Series 3

Buy Now

Buy Now

The third generation Apple Watch still packs all the core features you’d want in a smartwatch, like the ability to measure your heart rate, connect to your iPhone, and track your workouts. It’s the lowest priced on an Apple Watch we’ve seen so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Tfh_0NKZU79100

STOCKING STUFFER

Google Nest Mini

Buy Now

Buy Now

The best stocking stuffers are the ones that cost under $20. Walmart’s deal on the Google Nest Mini fits the bill. We love it not only for its instant access to Google Assistant, but also for the fact that it’s wonderful for controlling all your other smart home devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiFSm_0NKZU79100

NEW RELEASE

Apple Watch Series 8

Buy Now

Buy Now

It was a little over a month ago that it was announced, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is already holiday ready with a discount from Walmart. It’s packing more screen than before, while offering improved crash detection and the ability to measure your temperature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOUeR_0NKZU79100

ALMOST SOLD OUT

Hisense 75-inch 4K Smart TV R6 Series

Buy Now $448

Buy Now

Hisense has become a top contender in the TV space the last several years. Right now, we’re drooling over how much screen you’re getting with this deal on the Hisense R6 Series. You’ll be working with 75-inches of pure screen for those family movie nights!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnF1Q_0NKZU79100

WiZ LED Smart Bulbs (4-Pack)

Buy Now

Buy Now

Gone are the days when smart LED light bulbs would cost over $50 for just a single one. This 4-pack WiZ Smart Bulbs will cost you under $20, so there’s no reason to not swap your old bulbs for these color changing ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD4wk_0NKZU79100

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum

Buy Now

Buy Now

We love the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum because it really is less reliant on you than ever before. Thanks because it features a self-empty dock that dumps the contents of its dustbin after each clean. Speaking of that, it’s good at tackling carpets with its strong suction power and underside brush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZmI1_0NKZU79100

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

Buy Now

Buy Now

Another robot vacuum to consider is this one from Eufy. Thanks to its low-profile design, it’s one of the few we can say that can get under low clearing furniture in your home — whereas other models are simply too big to get under and clean those areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff7me_0NKZU79100

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Buy Now

Buy Now

We’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for a good while now. Not only is it a top performing smartwatch , but we love how the classic look it’s sporting. Of course, it’ll track your exercises and keep you up-to-date with your phone’s notifications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAKY0_0NKZU79100

BACK IN STOCK

PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Buy Now

Buy Now

Update: This is still in stock, but now costs $559 costs $776. Sony PlayStation 5 consoles were in short supply last year, but they’re more readily available now. You’ll definitely make someone happy with this PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle.

Target Black Friday Deals

Target shoppers have something to be happy about because there early bird Black Friday promotions happening right now on some of the most popular tech gadgets. From the best video game consoles like the Xbox Series S, to home security devices to watch over your home, you’ll find a generous lineup accompanied by equally generous discounts.

See All Early Black Friday Target Deals https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPtgD_0NKZU79100

FREE $50 GIFT CARD

Xbox Series S Holiday Console

Buy Now

Buy Now

Discounts come in many forms. Target’s giving its shoppers a $50 gift card when they buy the Xbox Series S Holiday Console. That’s good enough to get yourself a video game or accessory when it’s opened for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7Jhx_0NKZU79100

GREAT FOR PRIVACY

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Buy Now

Buy Now

There’s a reason why the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is great for privacy. Unlike other smart displays that come with built-in cameras, it doesn’t have, so you can sleep knowing Big Brother isn’t watching you. Speaking of sleep, it utilities Google’s Soli radar technology to track your sleep. It beats wearing a sleep tracker around your face or wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tec7_0NKZU79100

Acer 15.6-inch Aspire 3 Laptop

Buy Now

Buy Now

Whenever we see laptops under $250, we often envision Intel Celeron powered ones. Luckily, the Acer Aspire 3 has a heartier 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that’s powerful enough to surf the web, edit photos, and tackle other productivity tasks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VGi6_0NKZU79100

Beats Studio 3 Headphones

Buy Now

Buy Now

Beats has been in the business of making outstanding headphones for a long time. If paying over $300+ for a solid pair doesn’t suit you, then check out this amazing deal on the noise-cancelling Beats Studio 3 headphones. You’ll tune out the noise, while listening to the thumping music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJh2Q_0NKZU79100

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Buy Now

Buy Now

Spend little on this ginormous 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV from Westinghouse thanks to Target. You’re getting a ton of screen for the price, even better when it’s packing the Roku experience to access all of your favorite streaming services .

Wayfair Tech Deals

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

SAVE $85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrFuX_0NKZU79100

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

$99.95
$185.00

Buy Now

PowerXL 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZNFE_0NKZU79100

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$127.78
$179.99

Buy Now

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNNHV_0NKZU79100

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

$129.99
$159.99

Buy Now

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

OVER $400 OFF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHRH9_0NKZU79100

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

$558.28
$999.95

Buy Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAh2l_0NKZU79100

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

$349.99
$499.99

Buy Now

Home Depot Tech Deals

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger

SAVE $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhTqG_0NKZU79100

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00
$649.00

Buy Now

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

SAVE $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pulyn_0NKZU79100

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00
$649.00

Buy Now

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag

$350 OFF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyWAk_0NKZU79100

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit

$249.00
$599.00

Buy Now

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIdTi_0NKZU79100

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

$548.00
$648.00

Buy Now

Quick Survival Tips for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Black Friday is pretty much a holiday in itself, and you can be sure everyone wants in on the bargains. If you aren’t prepared for some of the shopping madness that ensues on Black Friday, you could easily miss out on huge savings. Here are a handful of helpful tips to help you not only survive, but thrive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday .

1. Like Car Shopping, Don’t Buy New Products During Sales Events: If you are looking for deals on the newest products available, you probably won’t find many. Black Friday helps stores clear out inventory, so the best deals are usually on last year’s products.

2. Be Quick: Some deals don’t last long because there is limited inventory, while some lightning deals and flash sales only last 2-4 hours at a time. If you see something you want at a discount that deems worthy, jump on it! Some of the deals on this page are already on a countdown.

3. Broaden Your Search: Amazon might be your go-to, but don’t let it be the only place you look. Depending on what you are looking for, places like Best Buy or Walmart might have a better deal running on the same product. Costco and Kohl’s are not often thought of during Black Friday, but tend to have some pretty epic discounts during the shopping bonanza.

4. Know Which Brands to Bookmark: Large tech companies like Apple, Bose and Sonos don’t tend to have many sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is a great time to finally find that equipment on a discount. Keep in mind you may have to buy an older product to score a deal but buying last year’s iPad instead of the latest version is worth it in order to score the savings if you ask us!

5. Shop Early! Below we’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far that are active right now. Some of these deals may expire, so act quickly when you find the product you’ve been searching for. Avoid Black Friday madness altogether armed with this list of deals, which we’ll continue updating.

Related
SPY

Forget Black Friday, This 75-Inch Hisense Smart TV Is Under $450 Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the past, we’ve gotten excited when our favorite 65-inch TVs dip under the $500 price point. While you can find quite a few high-quality TVs for under $500 these days, most of them are in the 55-inch and under category. So when we found a new 75-inch TV for under $500, we knew the Black Friday season had officially started. We’ve been obsessively covering the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 all year long, and it’s extremely rare to find a deal like...
SPY

Review: This Cute Electric Hand Warmer Is Just $20 and One of Amazon’s Undiscovered Gems

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Winter may have been a bit late this year, but the cold weather has finally arrived, and the winter season can be a total beast. The snow has already started to fall in places like Chicago, and freezing cold temperatures are settling in all over the country. When we’re spending time outdoors, our hands tend to go numb quicker than our other body parts. Therefore, we recommend carrying a portable hand warmer to keep your hands warm and toasty. The best hand warmers...
SPY

Doing Your Holiday Shopping? Protect Your Deliveries With Amazon’s Up to 62% off Ring Video Doorbell Deals

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re nearly a week away from Thanksgiving and the impending holiday sales events that follow it, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’ll most likely be doing a ton of online shopping to beat the lines at stores, so there will be a steady stream of package deliveries to your home. Porch pirates may be scouting from afar when the time comes, but you can be one step ahead with a Ring video doorbell watching out after them. Amazon’s having some amazing deals...
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...
purewow.com

The All-New Echo Dot is Half Off Right Now for Black Friday 2022

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In case you're not already hip to them, Black Friday 2022 sales have already begun. Though the actual day is...
SPY

Pre-Black Friday Sales Are the Perfect Time To Buy Christmas Trees — Save Up To 48% Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re feeling torn between buying a live Christmas tree or an artificial fir, we can’t make that decision for you. However, we can tell you that an artificial Christmas tree involves quite a bit less work. You probably already have enough on your plate as the holidays approach and time runs out to find the best gifts for family and friends. For anyone that does need a new artificial Christmas tree for the holidays, pre-Black Friday sales are actually the perfect...
SPY

Forget Amazon, Walmart Is Going All Out To Win Black Friday Holiday Shoppers in 2022

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s officially the season for holiday shopping, and some of our favorite retailers are already rolling out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. While Amazon has been an online go-to for years due to its huge selection, 2-day shipping and generous free return policies, Walmart has recently made a push to make both in-store and online shopping more convenient than ever. In fact, Walmart has stepped up its game so much that even loyal Prime members should consider making Walmart their...
SPY

These Are the Best Christmas Lights for Decorating Trees, Houses and Everything in Between

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about this year’s Christmas decorations. And given that more than 86 percent of Americans will be decorating their homes this December, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in the Grinch-filled minority, would you? So to help get you started on the right path, we’ve put together a selection of the best Christmas lights to give your tree, your home and your general surroundings that festive sparkle which never fails to make you feel warm inside. As you’re...
SPY

We Did It: We Found the Best T-Shirts in the World After an Exhaustive Search

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best T-Shirts for Men at a Glance How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? The Best T-Shirts for Men at a Glance How We Chose the Best T-Shirts for Men Why Trust Spy When Shopping for the Best T-Shirts? View More We’d be willing to bet good money that the majority of folks reading this article are wearing a t-shirt right now. But here’s something you might not be wearing: the best men’s t-shirts in the...
SPY

The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree.  The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
