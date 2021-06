In a talk-story format, Paula, a Hawaii musician with a global fanbase, will share her journey of resiliency through difficult childhood to becoming empowered by hope. Under the thoughtful guidance of Child & Family Service President & CEO, Karen Tan, who is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Paula shares her inspiring story of surviving the adverse experiences of her childhood to having the courage to dream and do the work to make her dream possible. Paula’s story affirms that circumstances can and do get better with help, guidance, and hope, as she also shines the light on the work of Child & Family Service.