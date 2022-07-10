AEW Fight Forever roster guide for the new rival to WWE 2K22

The AEW Fight Forever roster is taking shape ahead of the game's upcoming arrival. We still don't know the AEW Fight Forever release date, but its publisher is confirmed as THQ Nordic, and ex-WWE wrestlers certain sure to feature include CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, AKA Daniel Bryan. However, there'll be no Cody Rhodes after his shock new-year departure. Below we take a look at a half-century of wrestlers certain to feature, in your AEW Fight Forever roster guide.

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly

After four years in WWE third brand NXT, Cole's contract status was the talk of wrestling forums throughout the 2021 summer. He ended such rumours by showing up after Kenny Omega's defeat of Christian Cage at All Out, to reunite with former Bullet Club stablemates Omega and The Young Bucks. He was soon joined by long-time buddies Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

Adam Page

Massive fan favourite Hangman holds the honour of winning the first ever match at the first ever AEW event: a 21-man Casino Battle Royale which opened the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019. His two-year rise to the summit of AEW peaked at Full Gear in 2021, when Page captured the company's world championship from Kenny Omega.

Andrade El Idolo

Beloved in Mexico for his masked excellence as La Sombra, Andrade removed the headgear upon debuting for WWE in 2016. Fans loved his act with Zelina Vega, and he captured both the NXT and US Championships, but it never felt as if his 'push' matched his obvious ability. Released in March 2021, he signed with AEW and will get ample opportunity to shine.

Athena

This one is 'maybe' rather than a 'definite'. The former Ember Moon burst into AEW at Double Or Nothing in May 2022, coming to the aid of Anna Jay and Kris Statlander, before going on to win her debut against Keira Hogan. She'd be a fantastic Fight Forever inclusion, but may have narrowly missed out on its roster cut-off date.

Billy Gunn

The former member of DX and New Age Outlaws initially returned to the ring to complete in Battle Royals, later teaming with son Austin as The Gunn Club. AEW needs ‘legends’ representation to maximise sales and roster depth, so expect both Gunn and fellow coach Jerry Lynn as playable characters.

Britt Baker DMD

The best wrestling gimmicks are a hybrid of fiction and reality, where you can’t really tell that the person behind it is acting - and this is very much the case with Baker. Her onscreen character is a dentist, because she is indeed a practising dentist in real life. And a fine wrestler too, who claimed her first AEW Women's World Championship by toppling Hikaru Shida at Money Or Nothing 2021.

Brodie Lee

In the saddest wrestling story of 2020, Jonathan Huber – known in AEW as Brodie Lee and WWE as Luke Harper – passed away on December 16 at the tragically young age of 41. The tributes which followed came from far and wide, and the red-strapped TNT championship belt was retired and awarded to Huber's son Brodie in his memory. There's a very strong chance he's further honoured with an appearance in the company's first videogame.

Bryan Danielson

Remember us mentioning an even bigger surprise than Adam Cole, following the All Out contest between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage? The former Daniel Bryan was that surprise, showing up in AEW under his real name after eleven years as one of WWE's most popular wrestlers. Massive.

Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood (FTR)

Wasted in WWE in their days as The Revival, Harwood and Wheeler have cemented themselves as one of the pretend sport's greatest tandems since debuting in AEW in May 2020. They've inevitably grabbed the company's tag-team championships, as well as scoring gold belonging to ROH, AAA and IWGP.

Chris Jericho

A bona fide legend who features high on our list of WWE 2K20 missing wrestlers , after signing for AEW and becoming the first AEW World Champion at All Out in August 2019. Among his other achievements are four World Championships in WWE, two in WCW, nine Intercontinental Championships, and seven studio albums as the frontman of Fozzy.

Christian Cage

After Edge's long-time tag partner made a shock WWE return at 2021's Royal Rumble, most expected Christian to sign a fresh deal with wrestling's biggest name. Instead, he was soon announced as another huge AEW coup, making his debut against Frankie Kazarian (more on him below) and going on to feud with Kenny Omega over the company's World Championship.

Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky

This trio, AKA SoCal Uncensored, dominated team-based proceedings in 2019, with Sky steering Kazarian and Daniels - a tandem known as The Addiction in their ROH days - to AEW tag title glory. A glorious run ended when they dropped the belts to Adam Page and Kenny Omega in January 2020, but their experience and class still makes them certainties for the videogame roster.

CM Punk

We're only one year into a new decade, but it'll be hard for any wrestling event in the next eight to top CM Punk's shock AEW debut in front of a raucous Chicago crowd. The five-time WWE world champ quit the company in acrimonious circumstances in 2014, and had been retired since – making his return in order to face Darby Allin at AEW All Out a true game-changer. On console, and in choreographed reality.

Darby Allin

One of the hottest prospects in all of global wrestling, Allin cut his teeth in streaming service World Wrestling Network before signing with AEW in April 2019. In the years since he's established himself as unerringly consistent yet brilliantly unpredictable, earning a 186-day stint as TNT Champion. Allin was hand-picked as CM Punk's opponent for the veteran's first match in seven years.

Dustin Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' big brother was still with WWE when AEW sprang to life, portraying his long-standing character of Goldust. Upon expiry of his contract he departed in April 2019, and immediately leapt into a blood feud with his sibling, which was settled in a brutal and brilliant brawl at Double Or Nothing. Even at 53, Goldy can still go.

Hikaru Shida

A veteran of the squared circle at just 34, Shida's signing with AEW spelt the end (for now) of a sparkling eleven-year career in her home country of Japan. Can't wait until the AEW game to play as her on PS4? Then jump to our best AEW CAWs for WWE 2K20 feature and unleash Shida in universe mode ASAP.

Jade Cargill

While Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker DMD held the AEW Women's World Championship for most of 2021, the star of the division was arguably Cargill – by mid-November she'd racked up a 16-match undefeated streak. The former fitness model was trained by ex-WWE star Mark Henry, and cites groundbreaking female grappler Chyna and X-Men character Storm as inspirations.

Jake Hager

Another veteran of WWE videogames, having appeared as Jack Swagger in Yuke’s’ series from WWE Smackdown vs Raw through to WWE 2K17. Hager switched to mixed martial arts upon departure from WWE, where he holds a record of two wins, no losses and one no-contest. He immediately aligned with Chris Jericho in his first AEW appearance.

Jeff & Matt Hardy (Hardy Boyz)

Wrestling fans loved seeing Matt Hardy's 'Broken' gimmick finally make its WWE debut in a 2017 feud with Bray Wyatt, but upon return from injury in 2019 the character was never mentioned again. Bah. Thankfully Hardy's jump to AEW in March 2020 saw it reintroduced for just a little while. Things got even better in early 2022, when brother Jeff joined AEW to reunite the Hardy Boyz.

Jim Ross

Is it madness to suggest AEW's legendary commentator as a playable character in its videogame? Perhaps, but as with Billy Gunn, it needs as many marketable mainstream names as possible. There is a precedent, too: Ross was playable as DLC back in WWE 12.

Jon Moxley

The former Dean Ambrose was AEW’s most shocking signing. He seemed well set in WWE as a former member of The Shield, and his wife, Renee Paquette, still worked there as recently as August 2020. Even so, after differences with the creative team he quit WWE when his contract expired in April 2019. Moxley dethroned Chris Jericho to become AEW world champion at Revolution in February 2020.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

Real name Jack Perry, Jungle Boy is the son of the late Hollywood actor Luke Perry, and close friend to former WCW champion (and movie star) David Arquette. His ring work is excellent, his theme tune (Tarzan Boy by Baltimora) impeccably chant-able, and he got his own reveal video for the upcoming video game, which you can watch by clicking the image above. Tag partner Luchasaurus is also guaranteed a spot.

Kenny Omega

Arguably the best wrestler of the last ten years not to have been wooed by WWE. Omega has racked up classic matches and feuds in numerous organisations based in both America and Japan, and contested memorable contests with Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley during AEW’s formative months. Thus far he's been the focal point and spokesperson of all official AEW videogame coverage.

Kris Statlander

After sneaking in one WWE appearance during the spring of 2019 (a losing effort to the Iiconics), Statlander signed with AEW at the year's close - and immediately became number one contender to the women's title by defeating Britt Baker. Ultimately her title bout with Riho ended in defeat, but a run with the gold in 2022 feels like a strong possibility.

Lance Archer

After breaking through in TNA at the turn of the millennium, Lance Hoyt became Vance Archer for a short spell in WWE. When that flopped, the 6' 8" big man reinvented himself in Japan – combining those two names to the one he still works under today. Paired with legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, he's established himself as one of AEW's key villains – and in July 2021 knocked out Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to capture the IWGP United States Championship.

Malakai Black

The former Tommy End was one of the most shocking WWE releases of 2021, curtailing a four-year spell as Aleister Black which included one NXT Championship reign. He was cast against Cody Rhodes in his first AEW feud, and the Dutchman has also spent time back on the independent circuit, teaming with Brody King to capture PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) tag gold in September 2021.

Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks)

If Omega is this decade’s MVP of independent one-on-one wrestling, the Young Bucks can claim the same honour from a tag perspective. Chikara, Ring Of Honor, Dragon Gate and NJPW have all hosted staggeringly great matches from the pair, and in 2019 they captured their first Mexican title, the AAA World Tag Team Championship, from the Lucha Brothers.

Miro

Happy Rusev Day! Forever undervalued during his WWE days, the former 'Bulgarian Brute' resurfaced in AEW on September 9, 2020, as the best man for Kip Sabian's onscreen wedding to Penelope Ford. He's since steamrollered his way up the card, most notably retaining the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston at All Out 2021.

MJF

Those initials stand for Maxwell Jacob Friedman – and while they might not carry the same gravitas as HHH or JBL at this point, MJF is at least more upwardly mobile than recently released WWE outcast EC3. Aged just 26 and already with feuds against

Chris Jericho and CM Punk on his CV, an AEW Championship win by the close of 2023 feels like an attainable goal.

Nyla Rose

Ever see Canadian TV series The Switch? Then you’ll recognise Rose as lead character Sü, an IT manager forced to rebuild her life after coming out as transgender. She’s the first trans person to sign with a major American wrestling company, and contested AEW’s first women’s championship bout in October 2019 - coming up just short against Riho.

Owen Hart

In a brilliant surprise, AEW has teamed up with the nonprofit Owen Hart Foundation to see the '90s favourite included in the videogame, and honoured in real life via an annual tournament. A two-time Intercontinental Champion and younger sibling of Bret 'Hit Man' Hart, Owen tragically fell to his death at a 1999 WWE show in Kansas City after a technical malfunction. He was just 34.

Pac

Known as Neville in his 205 Live days, this Geordie lad’s departure from WWE was infamously frosty. In October 2017, Pac walked out ahead of an episode of Raw in which he was due to lose to Enzo Amore – and despite rumours of positive discussions backstage, he’d never be seen in WWE again, eventually departing in August 2018.

Paul Wight

A WWE favourite for two decades as the Big Show, Wight's seven-foot frame has appeared in numerous Smackdown and 2K titles – but his switch to AEW means he'll have no place in WWE 2K22 . The behemoth started life in AEW as a commentator, finally getting physical in August 2021 to protect fellow mic man Tony Schiavone after a sneak attack from QT Marshall's The Factory stable.

Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix

Collectively known as the Lucha Brothers, these exceptional Mexican siblings have formed one half of AEW's most memorable long-standing tag feud. They exchanged the AAA tag titles with the Young Bucks back in 2019, but the foursome's greatest contest came inside a steel cage at All Out 2021, when Penta and Fenix dethroned the Bucks for their first AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Ricky Starks

In June 2020, then-TNT champion Cody Rhodes offered an open challenge for his title on an episode of AEW Dynamite – and it was answered by former NWA World Television Champion Starks. His effort fell short of downing Rhodes, but in storyline the performance was sufficient to trigger an immediate contract offer from AEW big boss Tony Khan.

Riho

Aged just 25, Riho is – incredibly – a 16-year veteran of the squared circle. No, you’ve not read that incorrectly: she began working for the Ice Ribbon promotion in her homeland of Japan at the age of nine. After seven years with Gotah Move Pro Wrestling she jumped to the US and joined AEW, becoming its first women’s champion in October 2019.

Ruby Soho

Known as Ruby Riott in her WWE days, Soho's unique look and in-ring tenacity made her an instant upgrade to the AEW roster upon singing in the summer of 2021. That impact saw her win her debut match, a 21-woman Battle Royale at All Out, to secure a future match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Shawn Spears

Spears may not have the name value of Goldust, Jericho or Moxley, but he’s another to have taken exit following the release of WWE 2K19 – where he was known as Tye Dillinger – to sign for its new rival. Shockingly, he turned his back on the fans and established himself as a heel by attacking Cody Rhodes with a chairshot to the head.

Sting

As of November 2021 the former WCW and WWE legend had only amassed four matches in AEW, but all were victories. His main role has been as mentor to Darby Allin, instantly providing the talented youngster with main event credibility. Sting's past ensures he'll be a major selling point of the AEW game.

Tay Conti

Wrestlers being under-utilised in WWE before switching to AEW is a common theme here, and Conti epitomises this trend. The Brazilian lingered in WWE third brand NXT without acclaim for three years before departing in April 2020; a year later she'd been widely praised as one of AEW's brightest starlets thanks to strong showings against Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and veteran Serena Deeb.

Taz

As discussed in the Billy Gunn and Jim Ross entries, AEW must lean on famous names from the past to maximise widespread interest in its games - and that means including former WWE, WCW and ECW faves. Taz ticks two of those boxes, and after signing a multi-year deal on the AEW broadcast team should now be considered in strong contention for a playable roster spot.

Thunder Rosa

Melissa Cervantes initially found fame on fantastic OTT TV show Lucha Underground playing the character of Kobra Moon, before spells in Ring of Honor and the NWA. She made her AEW debut in August 2020, and captured her first world title in March 2022 – overcoming Britt Baker in a bloody and brilliant cage match.

Wardlow

The big guy of AEW has earned comparisons to wrestler-turned-movie-star Batista, not least because his rise mirrored that of the latter's early WWE run. Just as Batista eventually turned on cowardly boss Triple H, so Wardlow finally escaped the shackles placed on him by MJF to become a super-over babyface.

Formats and release dates for the AEW videogame are still to be released. If you prefer your wrestling McMahon-flavoured, then be sure to head over to our profile of the WWE 2K22 roster .

