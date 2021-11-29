ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 57 Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

By Ashley Davis
 4 days ago
For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. But Cyber Monday, held annually the Monday after Black Friday, is just as noteworthy — with some companies offering even bigger discounts for the online-only event. Brands and retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season on everything from clothing deals to discounts on beauty products .

Cyber Monday is on today, offering tons of shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of.

Is it worth shopping Cyber Monday shoe and sneaker sales?

In a word, yes. With Cyber Monday so widespread among retailers, almost all shoe and sneaker companies offer their best deals of the year, with certain retailers offering up to 80% off.

It’s the perfect time to replace any of your worn-out, go-to styles, like your best Nike shoes and best Adidas sneakers , as well as to outfit your entire family for the holidays.

Does Mom need some of the most comfortable sneakers for women or would she love some of the best walking shoes for women ? Would Dad appreciate a pair of the most comfortable men’s shoes or the best workout shoes for any gym session ?

This holiday shopping extravaganza is your chance to get all your holiday shopping done at a fraction of the regular retail price, thanks to the best Cyber Monday shoes and sneaker deals.

You’ll find the top men’s walking shoes up to 50% off at Nike , Puma and Footlocker, as well as some of the best tennis women’s tennis shoes and cross-training shoes anywhere from 25% to 80% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods , Amazon and Nordstrom .

Deals aren’t limited to sneakers, though there’s no better time to get a jump on those January resolutions. Black Friday is also the perfect opportunity to shop the best loafers for women , slip-resistant men’s work shoes or the best rain boots for women.

Top Shoe and Sneaker Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MICpF_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas


Buy:
Adidas Ultraboost 21
$180
$126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pv4pU_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Short Boots
$89
$67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVfYP_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies


Buy:
Birdies The Swan Crystal Bracelet
$165
$123 with code

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQNXC_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry


Buy:
Vans Classic Slip-On Shoe
$54
$27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dkuY_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Backcountry


Buy:
ColumbiaFacet 15 Hiking Shoe
$110
$44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckF8I_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa


Buy:
Aeyde Katti Leather Sandals
$320
$224

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HhKb_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom


Buy:
Crocs Lined Slipper
$59
$52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mexRF_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike


Buy:
Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Shoes
$180
$153.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHGs9_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker


Buy:
Puma RS-X Men’s Sneaker
$110
$99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03T8lv_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Lucky Brand Marana Flat
$59
$29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqEGu_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Reebok Women's HIIT Tr 2.0 Cross Trainer
$90
$46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaUZ2_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Clarks Layton Band Sneaker
$95
$71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fUO5_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms


Buy:
Toms Marina Boot
$139
$91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wClLc_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos


Buy:
Sorel Out 'N About Plus Conquest
$130
$84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wgtfo_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance


Buy:
New Balance Fresh Foam Roav v2
$79
$63

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYHlP_0NK06P2p00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom


Buy:
Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker
$130
$79

Adidas

  • Up to 50% off select sneakers and apparel for the whole family on adidas.com . Ends Nov. 27.

Aerosoles

  • Up to 60% off and an extra 25% off on Aerosoles.com and with code PASSWORD123 at checkout.

Amazon

  • Score a range of shoes and apparel for less on Amazon.com , including styles from top brands like Levi’s, Reebok, Calvin Klein and more starting at $13.

Australian Luxe Co.

Backcountry

  • Up to 60% off running shoes, hiking shoes and more rugged styles for men and women.

Birdies

Bloomingdale’s

  • Take 15% off when you spend $100 to $199, 20% off when you spend $200 to $399 and 25% off when you spend $400 or more at Bloomingdale’s . Ends Nov. 30.

Chinese Laundry

  • 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY (some exclusions apply).

Coach Outlet

  • Up to 70% off and an extra 25% off everything, including shoes on coachoutlet.com .

Cole Haan

  • 50% off almost everything. Members get an extra 10% off with code CYBER. Ends Nov. 30.

Converse

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, including popular styles from like Brooks and Nike.

Dolce Vita

Ecco

Everlane

  • Up to 40% off on over 60 styles, including sleek sneakers on Everlane.com .

Farfetch

Finish Line

Flor de Maria

  • Take $50 off one pair with code BF50 , $100 off two paired with code BF100 and $200 off three pairs with code BF200 .

Foot Locker

Franco Sarto

Free People

Greats

J. Crew

Kat Maconie

Kate Spade

  • Up to 75% off almost everything, including various shoe styles on katespade.com .

Kohl’s

  • Shop shoes and clothing starting at just $5, including Vans and Nike sneakers up to 33% off. Also, get an extra 15% off in-store and online at Kohl’s with code ENJOY15 .

Koio

Macy’s

  • Up to 70% off thousands of shoe styles on Macys.com , including cozy INC slippers for women and Columbia Hiking boots for men.

M. Gemi

Madewell

MyTheresa

Neiman Marcus

  • Up to 75% off over 600 shoes. Plus, earn a $50 to $750 gift card with code GC4YOU .

New Balance

Nike

  • Extra 20% off certain items , for discounts up to 50% off.

Nordstrom

  • Up to 50% off thousands of styles, including shoes, bags and apparel from popular brands like Tory Burch, Vince Camuto and Marc Fisher. Ends Nov. 30.

Old Navy

Puma

Reebok

Revolve

SheIn

  • Up to 90% off on Shein.com and use USCYBER21 at checkout to score 15% off orders of $39 or more, 20% off orders of $69 or more and 30% off orders of $169 or more.

Sorel

Sperry

Steve Madden

Stuart Weitzman

  • 25% off certain full-price and sale styles with code SHOESCM .

Superga

Target

Saks Fifth Avenue

  • Get $50 off with every $200 you spend using code CYBER21SF . Today only.

Sam Edelman

Snibbs

  • Get 20$ off one pair, $50 off two pairs and $100 off three pairs at snibbs.com .

Toms

Under Armour

Urban Outfitters

Walmart

  • Up to 60% off shoes for the whole family, including Ugg slippers and Reebok shoes.

Zappos

  • Up to 50% Sorel boots, Hoka sneakers, Crocs clogs and more on Zappos.com .

& Other Stories

Vince Camuto

  • 30% off your purchase with code CYBER , plus 50% off select boot styles with code STYLESTEAL today only at vincecamuto.com .

Vivaia

  • 15% off two pairs of shoes, 30% off three pairs and 40% off four pairs. Ends Nov. 30.

