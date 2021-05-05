Columnfortably Numb: Psych Rock For November Reviewed By JR Moores

JR Moores nestles down into hibernation with a kegful of mulled wine and a whole lotta psych 33s. Stargazer Lilies portrait by Aimee Herring. All you fleece-loving contrarians who are currently sporting a pumpkin-shaped boner because the nights are drawing in and the temperature is growing colder and all the leaves are falling down and dying just like your Great Auntie Mabel, please spare a thought for those of us who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder and don't like that kind of thing being rubbed in our faces by you anti-summer plonkers.