Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS. Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into the band’s return to new music with Butter Miracle Suite Volume One. The frontman discusses the idea to write what is essentially a small rock opera and his being burnt out on the music business prior to this newfound inspiration, as well as channeling The Who, the importance of music in his life, and how dissociative disorder directs his writing.