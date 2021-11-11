Memes And Tweets In 'Celebration' Of Singles Day

Have you ever wondered why rabbits and bunnies have such round and fluffy tails, almost like little cotton balls? Well wonder no more, because clearly there's an explanation, the tails can be pulled out like a slink! That's right, and it's pretty hoppin' cool to see a video of, that's why we created a compilation of sweet bunnies tails growing from tiny little fluff balls to longer chonkier fluff balls. We just love learning more about rabbits! After all, these smol and sleepy balls of fur are the most awwdorable companions ever, and always full of surprises.

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO