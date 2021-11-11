Memes And Tweets In 'Celebration' Of Singles Day
Happy Singles Day to all our happily and unhappily uncoupled friends! While the "holiday" is actually...cheezburger.com
Happy Singles Day to all our happily and unhappily uncoupled friends! While the "holiday" is actually...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0