The last last week or so I have had a few eureka moments. Or, honestly, maybe they were more of the, hey dummy why didn’t you notice this earlier, type of moments. I shared with you how to add a Chase authorized user online last week, no need to deal with another human for that one anymore. It is pretty slick and something I wish I had known sooner, oh the phone calls saved! Today I bring you the Amex version of this. It recently dawned on me there is an easy way to quickly search Amex offers. It is a tool I use for a ton of other applications so I am not sure why it never dawned on me to use it for Amex offers before now.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO