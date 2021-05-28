Cancel
Best power meters: Consistent power data for both indoor and real-world cycling

By Aaron Borrill
Cyclingnews
 19 days ago
The best power meters will take the guesswork out of your training and allow you to accurately prepare for races. A power meter that doesn't perform consistently and accurately can throw off a session, causing inadequate training stimulus and subsequently, sub-optimal training. Worse, an under-reading power meter can cause poor pacing strategy in races or FTP testing and longer-term, could lead to overtraining.

