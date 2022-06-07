Todd and Julie Chrisley Have Custody of Granddaughter Chloe: Learn About Her Amid the Pair’s Conviction

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best have watched Todd Chrisley 's adorable granddaughter, Chloe, grow up right before their eyes on the show and on social media, but if you haven't been keeping up with the Chrisleys, you might not be familiar with the precious little girl. Luckily, we're going to get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the smiley kid.

The Georgia native has a sweet relationship with the little one and documents their time together on social media, from beach trips to holiday baking.

The reality star, who is also the father of Lindsie, Kyle, Savannah, Chase and Grayson, thanks "God each day" for Chloe. "[She] brings joy to us all," he wrote of his granddaughter via Instagram in April 2020. "Time is flying by."

Take a look at his special bond with Chloe and the circumstances leading to her adoption.

Whose Daughter Is Chloe Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best ?

In short, Chloe is the daughter of Todd's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley . Todd revealed that “Kyle is bipolar and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he’s been young,” he told E! News in 2014. “I want what’s best for him.” Kyle has been to rehab for his drug addiction in the past.

Did Todd Adopt Chloe?

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley , have full custody of Chloe as a result of Kyle's struggles with mental illness and run-ins with the law. In May 2019, Kylie was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Oklahoma. However, the charges again him were dropped.

While Kyle and Todd were in the throes of a legal battle, Chloe did not appear on the show for seasons 4 and 5. In 2014, Kyle had accused his father of using Chloe to boost ratings.

"My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed-race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic," he told Daily Mail . "He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her."

Todd clapped back, saying, “That is not true. That is probably the most hurtful thing in the article. I’m not going to focus on Kyle’s stories because that’s my son and I love him.” After her brief exit from the show, Chloe returned.

Who Is Chloe Chrisley's Mother?

Kyle fathered the little girl with a woman named Angela Johnson in 2012. Angela had her share of legal slip-ups as well. In 2016, she was caught claiming Chloe as a dependent to defraud Medicaid and food stamps, despite the fact that Todd has full legal custody of the little girl, according to an arrest warrant previously obtained by Life & Style . Robert Kittle , a spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, said Johnson's case was “resolved.” As of December 2017, Johnson was eligible to request the charges to be expunged from her record, Kittle added. A recent search for Johnson’s charges showed no results.

Angela has remained under the radar and last updated her Twitter page in 2016, which featured many adorable pictures of her and Chloe. Her Twitter bio reads, “I have a beautiful baby girl who I will do anything for and love dearly!!!!”

How Will Todd and Julie Chrisley's Fraud Conviction Affect Chloe?

After being indicted on 12 counts of fraud in February 2022, their case went to trial in May 2022. Todd and Julie, who maintained their innocence, were found guilty on all charges on June 7, Life & Style confirmed. The pair, who said they were "disappointed" with the verdict, currently face up to 30 years in prison.

While Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. It is unclear ahead of their sentencing if the court will have them serve their sentences separately and staggered, but if not, Chloe could potentially be raised by close family members.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).