Georgia State

Savannah Chrisley Says She Has ‘Custody’ of Chloe Chrisley Following Todd and Julie’s Guilty Verdict

 5 days ago

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best have watched Todd Chrisley 's adorable granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, grow up right before their eyes on the show and on social media.

The Georgia native and his wife, Julie Chrisley , have a close relationship with Chloe. The reality star, who is also the father of Lindsie , Kyle , Savannah , Chase and Grayson , thanks "God each day" for Chloe. "[She] brings joy to us all," he wrote of his granddaughter via Instagram in April 2020. "Time is flying by."

Learn more about Chloe, the circumstances leading to her adoption and her custody arrangement following Todd and Julie's guilty verdict below.

Whose Daughter Is Chloe Chrisley on Chrisley Knows Best ?

In short, Chloe is the daughter of Todd's eldest son, Kylie, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry . Todd revealed that “Kyle is bipolar and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he’s been young,” he told E! News in 2014. “I want what’s best for him.” Kyle has been to rehab for his drug addiction in the past.

Did Todd Chrisley Adopt Chloe?

Todd and Julie have full custody of Chloe as a result of Kyle's struggles with mental illness and run-ins with the law. In May 2019, Kyle was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Oklahoma. However, the charges against him were dropped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5sXp_0NJ6n13R00

While Kyle and Todd were in the throes of a legal battle, Chloe did not appear on the show for seasons 4 and 5. In 2014, Kyle had accused his father of using Chloe to boost ratings.

"My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed-race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic," he told Daily Mail . "He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her."

Todd clapped back, saying, “That is not true. That is probably the most hurtful thing in the article. I’m not going to focus on Kyle’s stories because that’s my son and I love him.” After her brief exit from the show, Chloe returned.

Who Is Chloe Chrisley's Mother?

Kyle fathered the little girl with a woman named Angela Johnson in 2012. Angela had her share of legal issues as well. In 2016, she was caught claiming Chloe as a dependent to defraud Medicaid and food stamps, despite the fact that Todd has full legal custody of the little girl, according to an arrest warrant previously obtained by Life & Style .

Robert Kittle , a spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, said Johnson's case was “resolved.” As of December 2017, Johnson was eligible to request the charges to be expunged from her record, Kittle added. A recent search for Johnson’s charges showed no results.

Angela has remained under the radar and last updated her Twitter page in 2016, which featured many adorable pictures of her and Chloe. Her Twitter bio reads, “I have a beautiful baby girl who I will do anything for and love dearly!!!!”

How Will Todd and Julie Chrisley's Fraud Conviction Affect Chloe?

After being indicted on 12 counts of fraud in February 2022, their case went to trial in May 2022. Todd and Julie, who maintained their innocence, were found guilty on all charges on June 7, Life & Style confirmed. Todd and Julie, who said they were "disappointed" with the verdict, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively that November.

While Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Who Has Custody of Chloe While Todd and Julie Are in Prison?

Savannah revealed in a November 21 episode of her podcast that she would have "custody" of Chloe and younger brother Grayson while her parents are behind bars. "That’s the hardest part is me trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and how to get them to understand the circumstances," she said. "That’s a really, really difficult thing."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Michelle Youngblood
06-08

I've watched this show, and I would have to say Todd and Julie have done a fantastic job of raising their granddaughter. Chloe is such a very beautiful little girl. Children today have no respect for their parents or their elders. I was taught to respect my parents and my elders. If we misbehaved we got our butts spanked. If I would of talked to my parents like these kids do today I wouldn't have any teeth in my mouth, or I'd be pushing up daisies. Back in the 70's it was called discipline today it's called child abuse. I turned out just fine.

Juliana Ingram
2019-11-10

Self medicating is NOT something bipolar people "normally do"! I've got bipolar and I take my medication everyday as prescribed. I have no need to self medicate. In fact, I've known many people with bipolar who don't. That's a stereotype. There are some people who do but it's not fair to make a blanket statement like that.

Penny Higbee
2019-11-10

I watched the show for a few years. Although Chloe is a child she is beginning to show signs of naughtiness. I hope Todd and Julie can tame her some it’s not enjoyable to watch someone so young with an attitude. The same with Shavanna, has the attitude that she’s all that, not impressed. Stay humble and kind, you will be well liked. Not a show off!

