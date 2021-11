As the natural landscape colors begin to brighten and then fade, it is the perfect time to get your family out into nature to enjoy all of the beautiful transformations that accompany the change of seasons. There is no better classroom, playground, or toy chest than nature itself. The Mosquito Hill Nature Center in New London offers exceptional opportunities outdoors and indoors to explore and learn about our local ecosystem. From stargazing to snowshoeing to an accessibly-paved hiking trail through the prairie, Mosquito Hill Nature Center is an idyllic nearby destination to step into the adventure of the natural world this season.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO