These Stadium Blankets Keep You Warm and Protected, Letting You to Focus on the Action

By Andrew Allan
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTq2C_0NIajcYR00

How can you enjoy the big game if you’re freezing in your seat? You can’t. But what you can do is invest in one of the best stadium blankets to keep you warm and cozy, allowing you to stay focused on what’s going on on the field.

The best stadium blankets are versatile additions for a car or a home that can be used regularly or kept for a time when they’re needed. In the case of game day, simply throw the blanket over your shoulder and take it straight into the stadium with you for a layer of extra warmth (be sure to check the stadium’s bag policy first ). In addition to keeping you warm at the game, stadium blankets can also be used for a number of other activities. These include:

  • Tailgating
  • Concerts
  • Camping
  • Beach Days
  • Picnics
  • Emergencies

How to Choose the Best Stadium Blanket

Choosing a stadium blanket might sound like a simple task, but the reality can be a little bit different. There is a wide range of stadium blanket sizes and styles to choose from, meaning the right one for one person isn’t always the right one for someone else. So when it comes to choosing the right one for you, here are a few things to consider:

  • Size – Most stadium blankets are designed for one person, sometimes with a little extra material to provide leg wrapping and greater body coverage. You can also find blankets made to cover two people if you like the idea of cuddling up next to your partner or best buddy.
  • Portability – The best stadium blanket is one that is easy to store and easy to carry. This is mainly thanks to any accompanying bag or strap it is supplied with. If your priority is portability, ensure you choose a blanket with a comfortable and secure bag.
  • Quality Materials – You’ll find that the best stadium blankets are made from a combination of different materials. The outside is most often tough, water and wind-proof fabric to protect you from the elements. Inside, it’s all about comfort, with some using cotton or fleece to maximize coziness.
  • Wind/Waterproofing – While having a stadium blanket that is resistant to water is a smart idea, it’s worth knowing that there are different levels of effectiveness. There is a difference between water-resistant and waterproof. So if you’re really going to be facing severe downpours, you may want to opt for the latter.
  • Washing – Over time, regular stadium visits and spills from drinks or snacks can leave marks on your blanket. Choosing a machine-washable and dryer-friendly blanket makes the cleaning and maintenance process faster and more convenient.

On the whole, the best stadium blanket is designed to be waterproof, windproof and keep you warm. In most cases, you’ll be protected from any elements the big game can throw at you. They are the ideal addition to your game-day stadium survival kit .

So whether you’re heading to football, baseball, soccer or any other outdoor or indoor sport, snag a blanket to ensure your enjoyment isn’t disrupted by uncomfortable precipitation or temperatures. Below you’ll find our top picks for the best stadium blankets available online.

1. L.L.Bean Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

BEST OVERALL

With a design made for outdoor activities and family picnics, the L.L.Bean Outdoor Waterproof Blanket will never fail to keep you cozy in even the roughest game conditions. It’s made from a high-quality polyester fleece on top with a nylon underbelly that’s waterproof and easy to clean if the weather isn’t on your side. The whole blanket is machine washable and comes with a handy stuff sack for easy handheld or over-the-shoulder carrying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NisSL_0NIajcYR00


Buy: L.L.Bean Outdoor Waterproof Blanket $59.00

2. Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

RUNNER UP

We’ve been a fan of Rumpl for a while now due to their extremely packable outdoor blankets that have nothing but rave reviews. A Rumpl blanket should be a staple to anyone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors because of just how portable this baby is and how snuggly it feels on your body. Made from 100% recycled materials, it’s extremely durable and made with care. This one’s ideal for low temps, too, because it’s designed exactly the way premium sleeping bags are. So, you’ll never be chilly outside again. But hurry, as this is one of the few styles still available to buy now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQhMp_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket $99.00

3. Brand Gildan DryBlend Fleece Stadium Blanket

BEST BUDGET

The Brand Gildan DryBlend Fleece Stadium Blanket is a great option for users looking for a cheap and easy answer to staying warm on those cold days watching the game. It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend to provide comfort during the game and also sports a double-needle hem for added durability. This blanket is available in a range of colors, including red, blue and green, ensuring there’s a color to match your favorite team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8N2K_0NIajcYR00

Buy: Brand Gildan DryBlend Fleece Stadium Blanket $23.63

4. Arcturus Survival Blanket

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

Let’s hope a day out at the game never gets quite so extreme, but, just in case, here’s the ultimate thermal barrier block to keep you warm. The Arcturus Survival Blanket can protect in all weather environments and weighs less than a pound. Overall, it measures 60 by 82 inches and has handy corner loops, in case you want to tie it to the ground or use it as a shelter above. Plus, it’s available in five attractive colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1booPA_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Arcturus Survival Blanket $22.99

5. Pratico All-Purpose Outdoor Blanket

ALL-PURPOSE BUDGET PICK

At under $25, this Pratico Outdoor Blanket is a versatile, budget-friendly answer to a range of blanket-related needs. Not only is this all-purpose blanket ideal for keeping wind, rain and the cold at bay during stadium visits, but it can also be used to stay warm when you’re camping or sitting on the sofa at home. Plus, its water-resistant, machine-washable construction makes it a great picnic blanket. The extra soft polar fleece side provides a huggable level of comfort and the included buckle-closure case makes carrying the blanket convenient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Obzq_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Pratico All-Purpose Outdoor Blanket $23.99

6. Lightspeed Stadium Blanket

BEST FOR SOCCER PARENTS

This Lightspeed Stadium Blanket is another budget-friendly option that ticks all of the right boxes. Whether you’re watching the pros or your family play, this wind and waterproof polyester shell keep you protected and cozy inside. The machine-washable blanket can also act as a floor covering and comes with a drawstring stuff sack to make storing and carrying the blanket simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWoCE_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Lightspeed Stadium Blanket $34.99

7. Kelty Bestie Blanket

BEST COLORS

If you want to look as good as you feel inside your stadium blanket, definitely consider one of these Kelty Bestie Blankets. Available in cranberry, yellow or mint colors, each color features an accompanying eye-catching pattern to complete its look. Comfort-wise, the blanket is made from sleeping bag-like materials, providing comfort and warmth for anyone underneath. For practicality, the opposite side is made to resist the elements and give you a barrier against any rain, wind or uncomfortable ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGwbD_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Kelty Bestie Blanket $44.99

8. Panlen Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR KIDS

Some of the best days out wouldn’t be the same without the whole family there. This large, waterproof, outdoor blanket from Panlen will ensure that the little ones will stay wrapped and warm in their dinosaur-decorated wrap for hours. The inside layer is made from a comfortable polyester, and the outside uses 300D oxford nylon, making it super waterproof. It also comes with a handy travel bag, so that your young explorer can help with the carrying, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JThZ1_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Panlen Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $31.99

9. Tirrinia Waterproof Stadium Blanket

WARMEST

Get years of warmth and comfort from the Tirrinia Waterproof Stadium Blanket. The quality construction will last through many sporting events and road trips. It boasts 100% sherpa fleece and a waterproof outer shell. Plus, the one-piece design with velcro closures and a carrying handle makes it easy to manage from your car to your seats. And, as an added bonus, the whole thing is machine washable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e71Kv_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Tirrinia Waterproof Stadium Blanket $34.99

10. Tirrinia Store Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

BEST LINING

By including an inner lining made from sherpa fleece, this Tirrinia Store Waterproof Outdoor Blanket offers an appealing level of comfort. This comfort, alongside its wind and waterproof outside, makes it ideal for game days, concerts, camping, travel and even emergency use. In addition, when you’re done with the blanket, it rolls up or folds up and fits snugly inside the supplied strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arrQY_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Tirrinia Store Waterproof Outdoor Blanket $37.99

11. Scuddles Outdoor Blanket

BEST FOR FAMILY

This blue, cream and brown outdoor blanket from Scuddles is ideal for a family day out. It folds into an easy-to-carry flap with a handle that makes it a doddle to transport, even for children. The blanket is designed to be easy to clean, so take it to the beach or use it on wet grass without worry. In addition, it folds out to 59 by 76 inches, ensuring there’s space for all to sit and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16df5r_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Scuddles Outdoor Blanket $26.99 (orig. $39.99) 33% OFF

12. Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium Blanket

SOFTEST MATERIAL

From summer picnics in the park during the day to stargazing on the beach once the sun goes down, Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium Blanket is a soft-as-hell outdoor blanket that’s designed with a cozy fleece top and a water-resistant, quick-to-dry bottom. No matter where the day takes you, you’ll stay comfortable. With built-in handles and a harness, this blanket offers multiple ways of carrying with ease.

$20 OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzaio_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium Blanket $39.99

13. DOWN UNDER OUTDOORS Quilted Stadium Blanket

MOST COMFORTABLE

With its ultrasonically quilted two-layer design, the DOWN UNDER OUTDOORS Quilted Fleece Stadium Blanket will keep you comfortable, snug and dry at the game, whether you’re watching football, soccer or any other sport. Should you accidentally spill anything, there’s no need to worry as the blanket is machine washable. In addition, the design sports a handy, built-in waterproof pocket, which is ideal for storing your essentials while you’re at the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqwn6_0NIajcYR00

Buy: DOWN UNDER OUTDOORS Quilted Fleece Stadium Blanket $41.99

14. FANCYWING Hooded Stadium Blanket

BEST HOODED

One downside to a traditional blanket is that it leaves your head exposed. The FANCYWING Hooded Stadium Blanket solves this issue by including a built-in hood. The blanket measures 79 by 56 inches with the hood located halfway along. This makes it easy to place the hood over your head and use the rest of the blanket to completely cover your upper half. In addition, the blanket sports a waterproof and windproof outer and comes with a waterproof, drawstring bag for easy storage and transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp94Z_0NIajcYR00


Buy: FANCYWING Hooded Stadium Blanket $42.98

15. Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

BEST EXTRA-LARGE OPTION

At 79 by 58 inches, the Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Blanket is large enough to cover you and a friend and even someone else, too. It‘s 100% waterproof, sand proof and windproof, making this blanket great for the stadium as well as other adventures, like camping and music festivals. The blanket is available in either blue and comes with a storage bag, which includes a handle for portability and a belt for minimizing the in-bag size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dviqu_0NIajcYR00

Buy: Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Blanket $41.99


Buy: Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Blanket $49.99

16. Los Angeles Rams Raschel Plush Throw Blanket

OFFICIAL PICK

If you can’t stand the idea of covering yourself without keeping it obvious which team you’re following, you need one of these Raschel Plush Throw Blankets. They’re available for every team in the NFL and measure an impressive 60 by 80 inches. This large size makes them great at keeping you toasty warm and showing your team support at the same time, thanks to the sublimated graphics and team colors. In addition, these blankets are both machine washable and dryable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSjVd_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Los Angeles Rams Raschel Plush Throw Blanket $49.99

17. Orion Outpost Trading Company Stadium Blanket

BEST CARRY BAG

Every Orion Outpost Trading Company Stadium Blanket comes complete with a handy carrying bag. The bag features both a drawstring and a carrying handle for an easy journey from A to B with your preferred hold. Furthermore, the blanket is available in black and grey or black and maroon and measures 56 by 80 inches, which is plenty big enough for one person and, perhaps, even two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2H44_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Orion Outpost Trading Company Stadium Blanket $59.95

18. Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket

PUFFY PICK

Weighing in at only 1.1 lbs total, this puffy camping blanket is packable and puffy enough for all your sitting needs. Bring it to a stadium, picnic, music festival or camping trip for the coziest time of your life. It has a 20D ripstop nylon shell that blocks out any wind and cold to ensure you stay warm when using it. It can even snap and convert into a poncho so you can wear it if you want. When it’s time to pack this lightweight puffer, simply shove it into the provided bag for easy storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dqYT_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket $69.99 (orig. $89.99) 22% OFF

19. Pendleton Camp Throw

BEST WOOLEN

The Pendleton Camp Throw is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a ‘classically’ styled blanket. It may cost a little bit more, but for the price, you’re getting a 100% pure virgin wool blanket made right here in the United States of America. It’s available in a range of attractive plaid designs, including Charcoal Stewart, Kent and Brandon. The blanket also has the company’s signature decorative color strips that run vertically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjsZi_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Pendleton Camp Throw $129.00

20. Gravel Blue Layover Travel Blanket

BEST POCKETED

Sure, easy-to-pack stadium blankets are a lifesaver, right? They keep you warm when you need warmth most, they effortlessly fit into backpacks and they’re comfortable. But, what if you were able to have all that with one added function? Yup, that’s right. We’re talking about pockets. Gravel’s travel blanket has all the bells and whistles you can imagine with added pockets that hold multiple purposes. In the middle of the blanket, you’ll see a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and an envelope pocket for safe-keeping. At the very bottom, expect an insulated foot pocket to keep your tootsies warm at all times. You’ll never go back to the average stadium blanket again.

$20 OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToWaN_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Gravel Blue Layover Travel Blanket $109.00

21. Therm-a-Rest Honcho Poncho

BEST PONCHO

Try this Therm-a-Rest Honcho Poncho for coverage that is a little more tailored to your actual body shape. The poncho includes a hood for your head, cut arms to naturally fall over your shoulders and a drawstring to keep it tight at the bottom and further prevent heat loss. The poncho is also made from a water-resistant synthetic fill which makes it lighter without having to sacrifice warmth. Additionally, the poncho comes in either black or blue and compresses down into a built-in pocket for easy storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kz3YD_0NIajcYR00


Buy: Therm-a-Rest Honcho Poncho $129.95

22. YETI Lowlands Blanket

BEST FOR CONCERTS

Though the YETI Lowlands Blanket might (will) break the bank, anyone that’s ever owned something from YETI will already know, the price is well worth it. From the makers of our favorite cooler comes this outdoor staple that is large enough to set up basecamp at the next tailgate, outdoor concert, drive-in movie or backyard barbecue. Though it’s designed to be both soft and waterproof, that isn’t even the best part, pet-lovers will fawn over this blanket because your pup can roll around on it all day and the material will repel dirt and pet hair with no problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBta3_0NIajcYR00


Buy: YETI Lowlands Blanket $199.99

23. The Cozee Heated Outdoor Blanket

BEST SPLURGE

This outdoor blanket from The Cozee might be a step too far for some people, but if you’re the person under it, then you’ll probably be thinking otherwise. It’s made from durable materials that are ready to tackle bad weather while also keeping you warm with its battery-powered heat source. The blanket does take 30 to 45 minutes to fully heat up, so some preparation might be necessary. But, once you’re up and running, you’ll be happy as a bug in a rug eating popcorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcyVl_0NIajcYR00


Buy: The Cozee Heated Outdoor Blanket $349.99

Community Policy