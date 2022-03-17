ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Are 2 Peas in a Pod! See 5 Fun Facts About the Chef’s Longtime Wife

 2 days ago
He may be known for his hilariously outspoken demeanor on reality TV cooking shows but, to his wife, Gordon Ramsay couldn’t be any sweeter. For the last few decades, the iconic celebrity chef has been living a blessed life alongside his gorgeous wife, Tana Ramsay.

Although the brunette beauty is known as the longtime lover of one of the most famous restaurateurs, there’s actually a lot to adore about Gordon’s beloved bride than you might know. Besides the fact that she’s stunning, accomplished and one heck of a mother, she’s also got a hilariously wicked humor that puts Gordon’s to the test.

In fact, the doting husband revealed the comical — but totally silly — reason that his wife didn’t even let her hubby watch her give birth to any of their children! “She said, ‘I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out,'” the Hell’s Kitchen star said while stopping by ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show.

However, Gordon explained that Tana changed her mind when it came to the birth of their youngest kid in 2019. “Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births,” he explained, noting that his first experience with childbirth was so emotional it actually caused him to pass out. “This time around, I was there and I absolutely crapped my pants. I fainted.”

The Kitchen Nightmares star then detailed his little one’s arrival. “I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he’s screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me,” he continued, while jokingly blaming British singer Ed Sheeran for being the reason he lost consciousness.

“Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody,” he said, adding that his attempt to calm the situation actually backfired. “I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.” LOL!

Although Gordon’s first experience with childbirth didn’t go as well as he planned, the proud dad told the Daily Mail that he and Tana couldn’t be happier. “I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000 mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” Gordon gushed. “I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sunroof and you s–t yourself.”

Gordon couldn’t love his family more even if he tried!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn five fun facts about Gordon’s wife, Tana!

