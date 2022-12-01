Forget the Spa, Enjoy Full-Body Treatments at Home With a Massage Chair

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The daily grind generates all kinds of stress, both physical and mental . Sometimes that physical stress comes from a particularly busy commute, spending too many hours in front of a screen, or walking around a shop floor for the entire day. How it happens doesn’t matter so much as how you deal with it. Meditation and yoga are both practical strategies, sure. However, we suggest turning to one of the best massage chair recliners for even more physical relief from stress .

Remember those bulky old massage chairs you used to see at the mall back in the ’90s? We aren’t talking about those. These days, the best massage chair recliners come in various sizes and models with complex features and advanced technology to give your smartphone a run for its money. Various pre-set modes and other user-friendly options allow you to enjoy programs that meet your specific needs. Plus, you can chill, throw on a show or movie, and reap all the benefits of massage from the comfort of your living room.

The Benefits of Massage

Massage is a powerful tool to manage both physical and mental stress. However, regular massage therapy can also provide several other general body benefits , too. These benefits may potentially include:

Increasing energy levels

Alleviating stress

Reducing muscle soreness

Improving circulation

Massage Chair vs. Handheld Massagers

Before asking yourself what is the best massage chair to buy or what massage chairs best relieve stress, it’s worth thinking about whether your needs will be met by one of these chairs or if you should invest in one of the best handheld massage guns instead. Maybe it’s both. A handheld massager can pinpoint aches and pains and offer unmatched portability, whereas a massage chair gives you a stationary point from which to enjoy body-wide massage treatments. Smaller, more compact devices usually allow for more targeted massage treatments so you can specifically focus on problematic areas, such as your back, legs or neck.

So what are the best massage chairs? From budget picks that latch onto your current recliner to lavish gifts to consider this holiday season, these massage chairs can instantly upgrade your home spa setup. And best of all? You can pick them up right at your front door.

1. Real Relax Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Recliner

BEST OVERALL

The ideal place to rest your keister after a long day of work, this Real Relax Massage Chair is the real deal. Featuring four preset massage modes (mild, relaxing, strong and sleep), eight built-in massage rollers, 50 targeting airbags and a zero-gravity option (hit the recline button to feel like you’re walking on clouds), the chair is everything you could want in an at-home massage therapy treatment. And while this bad boy might look imposing at first, it’s surprisingly easy to assemble. Most reviewers report being able to get it up and running in a short amount of time.

Buy: Real Relax Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Recliner $999.99

2. Insignia – 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

BEST BODY SCANNER

If you genuinely want to sink into relaxation, this is one of the best massage chairs under $1,000. The chair has five different massage styles and features zero-gravity reclining, so you feel enveloped in a wonderful massage cloud each time you use it. You can customize your massage with infrared heat technology and six preset programs or create your own customized massage if you prefer. This chair also features tech that automatically scans your unique measurements for a personalized experience, making it one of our favorite massage chairs on this list.

Insignia – 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

$999.99

3. Winston Porter Desiray Faux Leather Massage Chair

BEST BUDGET

If you’re put off by a higher price tag but still want to enjoy the comforts of a massage recliner in your home, this chair could fit the bill. t under $200, it won’t burn a hole in your wallet, but it’s still one of the best massage chairs for the money. The reclining chair is covered in high-quality PU leather and features a thick back cushion and footrest for added comfort. In addition, the light vibratory massage function gives you a way to kick things up a level on those stressful days when you could do with a little bit of something extra.

Winston Porter Desiray Faux Leather Massage Chair

$186.85

4. Osaki OS- Massage Chair

BEST SPLURGE

If you don’t mind investing a little more into a massage chair that you know you’ll love, the Osaki is one of the best massage chairs you can set up in your home. It has all the top-notch features you want (zero gravity, full body airbags, even a foot roller massage), lumbar heating, and an extendable leg to suit family members of all heights. The downside is this chair has a max weight limit of 260 pounds, but if you want to indulge right away, you can add the stress-free expert assembly for an extra hundred bucks.

Buy: Osaki OS- Massage Chair $2,199.00

5. Human Touch WholeBody

SLEEK DESIGN

If you have a small space but still want all of the big relief that comes with a stress-busting massage chair, the Human Touch chair is a sleek model that won’t take up your entire living room. The chair comes in four different finishes and offers full-body massage via five auto-massage programs, giving you design and relaxed muscles. It’s all powered by something called “cirqlation technology,” which is designed to improve blood flow and overall circulation even while you’re snuggling in for a binge-watching session of your favorite show.

Buy: Human Touch WholeBody $1,652.24 (orig. $1,999.00) 17% OFF

6. Alec Power-Lift Recliner with Heat and Massage

MOST STYLISH PICK

If you don’t want to compromise on design while searching for the ultimate comfort, this stylish massage recliner is a swanky solution. The streamlined design has a nifty massage feature that improves any movie marathon. But it also comes with a heat setting and a USB charging station, offering a new generation of recliners for stressed-out and tech-savvy people.

Alec Power-Lift Recliner with Heat and Massage

$1,214.95

7. Snailax Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat

BEST GIFT IDEA

Why invest in an entire chair when you can grab a chair installation with built-in massage modes instead? After all, that portability means you can enjoy this baby at home or work. Designed to primarily target your neck and upper back, this massager consists of three different heat zones to pinpoint problematic areas and zero in on pain. Unlike other massage chairs, which are either too expensive or fall on the cheaper side, this one strikes the ideal balance of affordability and function, making it a great gift for partners, friends or family.

Buy: Snailax Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat $119.11 (orig. $179.99) 34% OFF

8. HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion

BEST HEAT

If you’re looking for a less expensive pick that still offers all that personal shiatsu goodness, this massage cushion is a great addition to any armchair. It has three massage styles that can relax or target sore muscles. It’s easy to adjust and features a strap system, so the cushion stays firmly in place as you settle in. The soothing heat is an added bonus (and a much-appreciated one), offering an even greater soothing sensation at the end of a long day.

Buy: HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion $192.73 (orig. $208.99) 8% OFF

9. Three Posts Faux Leather Heated Massage Chair

FAUX-LEATHER PICK

This massage chair recliner is covered in high-quality faux leather and comes in black, brown or gray. It features five operational nodes and lets users choose from two optional strengths, a localized heating function and a zero-gravity experience. The design also includes an integrated power lift mechanism that can help you get up without putting as much stress on your body. In addition, this popular chair choice includes two cup holders, a remote control, a wider-than-average headrest and padded armrests.

Three Posts Faux Leather Heated Massage Chair

$419.98

10. ComHoma Recliner Chair

BEST ROCKER

With its padded headrest, dual cup holders, side pockets and foot support, this massage recliner is built with user comfort and convenience in mind. Whether you want to read, watch TV or nap, the built-in remote control makes it easy to switch between the chair’s four massage parts, five nodes, heat functioning, vibration strength and zero gravity regulation. The result? A truly individually tailored treatment. In addition, this popular chair is available in four different colors, allowing users to swivel 360 degrees and rock back and forth at their leisure.

ComHoma Recliner Chair

$339.97

11. Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair

BEST ASSISTED

Thanks to its powerlifting function, this massage chair is a solid choice for anyone with limited mobility. It uses a counter-balance lift mechanism with a TUV-certified motor to push users up into a near-standing position to put less pressure on the body. Massage-wise, the chair includes eight vibrating nodes and lumbar heat, all of which can be controlled via the built-in remote control. For added convenience, you’ll also find two cup holders, two side pockets and two USB charging ports, as well as overstuffed armrests for hard-to-beat comfort. Furthermore, this reclining chair comes in your choice of navy blue, burgundy, coffee or gray.

Buy: Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair $619.90

12. Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair

BEST SPEAKERS

Achieving optimal levels of relaxation isn’t just about what you feel; it’s about what you hear and see, too. The Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair takes care of the hearing side of things by including built-in speakers which connect to your smartphone or TV through Bluetooth connectivity. Massage-wise, you can choose from multiple preset auto modes and a number of intensity levels to tailor your in-chair massage to exactly what you like. Furthermore, this fully reclining chair includes a “zero-gravity” button to put your feet higher than your heart.

Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair

$1007.48

13. SMAGREHO 2022 Massage Chair Recliner

BEST UPGRADE

This well-reviewed chair delivers top-to-toe massages using eight fixed-point massage rollers and air pads. Choose from targeted back, neck, waist, calf, foot, arms and shoulder treatments. In addition, this furniture piece comes in either blue or black and includes built-in Bluetooth speakers for accompanying audible enjoyment.

Buy: SMAGREHO 2022 Massage Chair Recliner $849.99 (orig. $939.99) 10% OFF

14. BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner

MOST FEATURES

Sure, it might look like it was taken directly from Captain Picard’s Star Trek Enterprise, but this high-tech-looking BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner hits all the right notes. Multi-function options include shiatsu, kneading and tapping. You’ll also find a unique heat therapy system that sends warm vibrations to your feet and lower back. Best of all, the more you recline, the better it feels. Plus, the flippable remote control armrest is a welcome feature and makes it easier to adjust your settings without moving a muscle.

Buy: BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner $979.99 (orig. $1,499.00) 35% OFF

15. UGears Full Body Massage Chair

BEST ZERO-GRAVITY

If the feeling of lying on a bed of clouds receiving a head-to-toe massage sounds like something you’d enjoy, the UGears Full Body Massage Chair is worth your consideration. This multifunctional chair includes air pads, stationary massage points and heat therapy to work on a wide range of different body parts simultaneously. It lets you choose between two zero gravity modes and has built-in wheels for improved portability. There’s also an adjustable footrest to accommodate users of different heights. Furthermore, this splurge-worthy home addition comes in either black or brown and features a five-color LED light on the side.

UGears Full Body Massage Chair

$1,399.00