ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Forget the Spa, Enjoy Full-Body Treatments at Home With a Massage Chair

By Amber Dowling and Brad Smith
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

The daily grind generates all kinds of stress, both physical and mental . Sometimes that physical stress comes from a particularly busy commute, spending too many hours in front of a screen, or walking around a shop floor for the entire day. How it happens doesn’t matter so much as how you deal with it. Meditation and yoga are both practical strategies, sure. However, we suggest turning to one of the best massage chair recliners for even more physical relief from stress .

Remember those bulky old massage chairs you used to see at the mall back in the ’90s? We aren’t talking about those. These days, the best massage chair recliners come in various sizes and models with complex features and advanced technology to give your smartphone a run for its money. Various pre-set modes and other user-friendly options allow you to enjoy programs that meet your specific needs. Plus, you can chill, throw on a show or movie, and reap all the benefits of massage from the comfort of your living room.

The Benefits of Massage

Massage is a powerful tool to manage both physical and mental stress. However, regular massage therapy can also provide several other general body benefits , too. These benefits may potentially include:

  • Increasing energy levels
  • Alleviating stress
  • Reducing muscle soreness
  • Improving circulation

Massage Chair vs. Handheld Massagers

Before asking yourself what is the best massage chair to buy or what massage chairs best relieve stress, it’s worth thinking about whether your needs will be met by one of these chairs or if you should invest in one of the best handheld massage guns instead. Maybe it’s both. A handheld massager can pinpoint aches and pains and offer unmatched portability, whereas a massage chair gives you a stationary point from which to enjoy body-wide massage treatments. Smaller, more compact devices usually allow for more targeted massage treatments so you can specifically focus on problematic areas, such as your back, legs or neck.

So what are the best massage chairs? From budget picks that latch onto your current recliner to lavish gifts to consider this holiday season, these massage chairs can instantly upgrade your home spa setup. And best of all? You can pick them up right at your front door.

1. Real Relax Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Recliner

BEST OVERALL

The ideal place to rest your keister after a long day of work, this Real Relax Massage Chair is the real deal. Featuring four preset massage modes (mild, relaxing, strong and sleep), eight built-in massage rollers, 50 targeting airbags and a zero-gravity option (hit the recline button to feel like you’re walking on clouds), the chair is everything you could want in an at-home massage therapy treatment. And while this bad boy might look imposing at first, it’s surprisingly easy to assemble. Most reviewers report being able to get it up and running in a short amount of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAAWD_0NI9bqyD00

Buy: Real Relax Full Body Zero Gravity Shiatsu Recliner $999.99

2. Insignia – 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

BEST BODY SCANNER

If you genuinely want to sink into relaxation, this is one of the best massage chairs under $1,000. The chair has five different massage styles and features zero-gravity reclining, so you feel enveloped in a wonderful massage cloud each time you use it. You can customize your massage with infrared heat technology and six preset programs or create your own customized massage if you prefer. This chair also features tech that automatically scans your unique measurements for a personalized experience, making it one of our favorite massage chairs on this list.

Insignia – 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

$999.99
Buy Now

3. Winston Porter Desiray Faux Leather Massage Chair

BEST BUDGET

If you’re put off by a higher price tag but still want to enjoy the comforts of a massage recliner in your home, this chair could fit the bill. t under $200, it won’t burn a hole in your wallet, but it’s still one of the best massage chairs for the money. The reclining chair is covered in high-quality PU leather and features a thick back cushion and footrest for added comfort. In addition, the light vibratory massage function gives you a way to kick things up a level on those stressful days when you could do with a little bit of something extra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YftsL_0NI9bqyD00

Winston Porter Desiray Faux Leather Massage Chair

$186.85
Buy Now

4. Osaki OS- Massage Chair

BEST SPLURGE

If you don’t mind investing a little more into a massage chair that you know you’ll love, the Osaki is one of the best massage chairs you can set up in your home. It has all the top-notch features you want (zero gravity, full body airbags, even a foot roller massage), lumbar heating, and an extendable leg to suit family members of all heights. The downside is this chair has a max weight limit of 260 pounds, but if you want to indulge right away, you can add the stress-free expert assembly for an extra hundred bucks.

Buy: Osaki OS- Massage Chair $2,199.00

5. Human Touch WholeBody

SLEEK DESIGN

If you have a small space but still want all of the big relief that comes with a stress-busting massage chair, the Human Touch chair is a sleek model that won’t take up your entire living room. The chair comes in four different finishes and offers full-body massage via five auto-massage programs, giving you design and relaxed muscles. It’s all powered by something called “cirqlation technology,” which is designed to improve blood flow and overall circulation even while you’re snuggling in for a binge-watching session of your favorite show.

Buy: Human Touch WholeBody $1,652.24 (orig. $1,999.00) 17% OFF

6. Alec Power-Lift Recliner with Heat and Massage

MOST STYLISH PICK

If you don’t want to compromise on design while searching for the ultimate comfort, this stylish massage recliner is a swanky solution. The streamlined design has a nifty massage feature that improves any movie marathon. But it also comes with a heat setting and a USB charging station, offering a new generation of recliners for stressed-out and tech-savvy people.

Alec Power-Lift Recliner with Heat and Massage

$1,214.95
Buy Now

7. Snailax Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat

BEST GIFT IDEA

Why invest in an entire chair when you can grab a chair installation with built-in massage modes instead? After all, that portability means you can enjoy this baby at home or work. Designed to primarily target your neck and upper back, this massager consists of three different heat zones to pinpoint problematic areas and zero in on pain. Unlike other massage chairs, which are either too expensive or fall on the cheaper side, this one strikes the ideal balance of affordability and function, making it a great gift for partners, friends or family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XycVr_0NI9bqyD00

Buy: Snailax Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager with Heat $119.11 (orig. $179.99) 34% OFF

8. HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion

BEST HEAT

If you’re looking for a less expensive pick that still offers all that personal shiatsu goodness, this massage cushion is a great addition to any armchair. It has three massage styles that can relax or target sore muscles. It’s easy to adjust and features a strap system, so the cushion stays firmly in place as you settle in. The soothing heat is an added bonus (and a much-appreciated one), offering an even greater soothing sensation at the end of a long day.

Buy: HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion $192.73 (orig. $208.99) 8% OFF

9. Three Posts Faux Leather Heated Massage Chair

FAUX-LEATHER PICK

This massage chair recliner is covered in high-quality faux leather and comes in black, brown or gray. It features five operational nodes and lets users choose from two optional strengths, a localized heating function and a zero-gravity experience. The design also includes an integrated power lift mechanism that can help you get up without putting as much stress on your body. In addition, this popular chair choice includes two cup holders, a remote control, a wider-than-average headrest and padded armrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOHAI_0NI9bqyD00

Three Posts Faux Leather Heated Massage Chair

$419.98
Buy Now

10. ComHoma Recliner Chair

BEST ROCKER

With its padded headrest, dual cup holders, side pockets and foot support, this massage recliner is built with user comfort and convenience in mind. Whether you want to read, watch TV or nap, the built-in remote control makes it easy to switch between the chair’s four massage parts, five nodes, heat functioning, vibration strength and zero gravity regulation. The result? A truly individually tailored treatment. In addition, this popular chair is available in four different colors, allowing users to swivel 360 degrees and rock back and forth at their leisure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuF9Z_0NI9bqyD00

ComHoma Recliner Chair

$339.97
Buy Now

11. Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair

BEST ASSISTED

Thanks to its powerlifting function, this massage chair is a solid choice for anyone with limited mobility. It uses a counter-balance lift mechanism with a TUV-certified motor to push users up into a near-standing position to put less pressure on the body. Massage-wise, the chair includes eight vibrating nodes and lumbar heat, all of which can be controlled via the built-in remote control. For added convenience, you’ll also find two cup holders, two side pockets and two USB charging ports, as well as overstuffed armrests for hard-to-beat comfort. Furthermore, this reclining chair comes in your choice of navy blue, burgundy, coffee or gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9srX_0NI9bqyD00

Buy: Mcombo Electric Power Lift Recliner Chair $619.90

12. Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair

BEST SPEAKERS

Achieving optimal levels of relaxation isn’t just about what you feel; it’s about what you hear and see, too. The Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair takes care of the hearing side of things by including built-in speakers which connect to your smartphone or TV through Bluetooth connectivity. Massage-wise, you can choose from multiple preset auto modes and a number of intensity levels to tailor your in-chair massage to exactly what you like. Furthermore, this fully reclining chair includes a “zero-gravity” button to put your feet higher than your heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BlEM_0NI9bqyD00

Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair

$1007.48
Buy Now

13. SMAGREHO 2022 Massage Chair Recliner

BEST UPGRADE

This well-reviewed chair delivers top-to-toe massages using eight fixed-point massage rollers and air pads. Choose from targeted back, neck, waist, calf, foot, arms and shoulder treatments. In addition, this furniture piece comes in either blue or black and includes built-in Bluetooth speakers for accompanying audible enjoyment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlLMQ_0NI9bqyD00

Buy: SMAGREHO 2022 Massage Chair Recliner $849.99 (orig. $939.99) 10% OFF

14. BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner

MOST FEATURES

Sure, it might look like it was taken directly from Captain Picard’s Star Trek Enterprise, but this high-tech-looking BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner hits all the right notes. Multi-function options include shiatsu, kneading and tapping. You’ll also find a unique heat therapy system that sends warm vibrations to your feet and lower back. Best of all, the more you recline, the better it feels. Plus, the flippable remote control armrest is a welcome feature and makes it easier to adjust your settings without moving a muscle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gtnP_0NI9bqyD00

Buy: BestMassage Electric Shiatsu Massage Recliner $979.99 (orig. $1,499.00) 35% OFF

15. UGears Full Body Massage Chair

BEST ZERO-GRAVITY

If the feeling of lying on a bed of clouds receiving a head-to-toe massage sounds like something you’d enjoy, the UGears Full Body Massage Chair is worth your consideration. This multifunctional chair includes air pads, stationary massage points and heat therapy to work on a wide range of different body parts simultaneously. It lets you choose between two zero gravity modes and has built-in wheels for improved portability. There’s also an adjustable footrest to accommodate users of different heights. Furthermore, this splurge-worthy home addition comes in either black or brown and features a five-color LED light on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zjYm_0NI9bqyD00

UGears Full Body Massage Chair

$1,399.00
Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 15 Best Appetite Suppressants To Curb Cravings and Stop Weight Gain (Including Dark Chocolate!)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is nearing, which means countless days of eating, drinking, and being merry are ahead. From Thanksgiving meals to Christmas desserts and treats, it can be hard to say no to your favorite foods when gathering with family and friends, in the end, causing unwanted weight gain for many. This is where finding the best appetite suppressants can help. However, with so many on the market, it can be hard to determine which one to purchase. Before buying appetite suppressant supplements,...
SPY

The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
SPY

Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
SPY

All the $25 & Under Home and Kitchen Essentials To Buy During Black Friday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We all know the best Black Friday deals come in all shapes, sizes and price points. Some of the best discounts during the kickoff to the holiday shopping season are hundreds or even thousands of dollars off the most in-demand tech gadgets, fashion brands and fitness gear. However, sometimes it’s the low-hanging fruit in the form of budget buys where you can really score. In addition to those special, high ticket items like TV’s, tablets and laptops, all the affordable, bulk-buy items...
SPY

Review: The 8 Best Acne Body Washes to Treat Bacne and Breakout-Prone Skin

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents What Goes Into the Best Acne Body Wash? How We Chose the Best Acne Body Washes Why Trust SPY When Choosing an Acne Body Wash What Goes Into the Best Acne Body Wash? How We Chose the Best Acne Body Washes Why Trust SPY When Choosing an Acne Body Wash View More An unfortunate side effect of being a chronic back-sweater is the development of cystic acne, or “bacne,” as we have so affectionately dubbed it. The condition is caused when the aforementioned sweat, bacteria, oil, and/or...
SPY

The 22 Best Loofahs & Body Scrubbers for Exfoliating Your Skin

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A relaxing bath or refreshing shower at the end of a long day is something we all look forward to. No matter whether you’re a warm water bather or a cold shower purist, there are few parts of our daily routine that give us as much time to unwind and reflect. And while a bath or shower can be the ideal sanctuary to decompress for the day, the ultimate purpose is bathing. We suggest having one of the best loofahs or shower...
SPY

Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Hard Drives & Flash Drives for Cyber Monday — Save 57% Instantly

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to tech deals on Cyber Monday, there’s no better place to search for the best discounts on your favorite electronics than on SPY.com. We’ve got you covered with regular updates on the deals you’ve been coveting, whether that’s a new laptop or a new vacuum-powered robot. One deal that shouldn’t go unnoticed is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on microSD cards, portable SSD hard drives and flash drives. Whether you need an everyday flash drive for work or school, a gaming...
SPY

The Magic Bullet Is Under $30 and It’s Tiny Powerhouse Your Kitchen Needs

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After stuffing our faces throughout the holidays, healthy eating can seem kind of daunting. With the help of the Magic Bullet, getting your fruits and veggies in has never been easier. Whether you love whipping up a tropical smoothie or green juice or know a friend that does, this is the best time to get your hands on the Magic Bullet since it’s currently 25% off its Amazon list price, dropping this top-rated blender to a lower-than-ever price of $29.99.  Why We Love...
SPY

Read Up! Don’t Miss the Most Anticipated Novels of 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There is no worse feeling than going to a bookstore and having absolutely no idea what book you are in the mood for. You find yourself idly wandering the aisles, reading staff pick cards, flipping over paperbacks to read the synopses, you’re in the mood for something, you just don’t know what. Sound familiar? Well, we’re here with a recommended list of the most hyped books coming out in 2023 to get you through the next year without ever having to fear...
SPY

What Shoppers Need To Know About the Laundress Product Recall That Took Clean Freaks Like Us By Surprise

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. On November 17, 2022, The Laundress, a fan-favorite luxury laundry detergent and stain remover brand, issued a safety statement urging customers to cease using many of its detergent, fabric conditioner and cleaning products until further notice. The initial warning to customers was somewhat lacking in details, but now we know more about the sweeping recall, which covers an estimated 8 million products sold over a two-year period. The Laundress gained a lot of fans in 2022 for its luxe (and highly effective) cleaning...
SPY

Great Jones is Offering Half Off on Their Stylish Cookware for Cyber Monday Only

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cyber Monday is an extension of the great sales that took place on Black Friday and Great Jones is giving you one last chance to experience their hottest 50% off deals on cookware and bakeware items before the day ends. We’ve said it already, and we’re telling you again before it’s too late. Now is the perfect opportunity to seize all the Cyber Monday sales and grab what you need for every room in your home as the holiday shopping season peaks. Great...
SPY

Change Up Your Dining Experience With Matte Black Silverware

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether you love to cook or prefer to order in, the kitchen is a room in your home that likely gets a lot of use. Real estate in kitchens is limited, which is why we often think twice before splurging on a new smart kitchen appliance or knife block. One thing that gets used daily and doesn’t take up much room? Silverware. That’s why we are very excited about the new trend of matte black silverware. Who knew spoons could be so...
SPY

This Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera Deal Gives You 2 for the Price Of 1

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wyze is among the top names in the home security market, and their Wyze Cam V3 ranks among the best in terms of features and capability.  Right now, Home Depot is offering a 50% discount on the Wyze Cam V3 two-pack, a great deal considering the price is even less than that of a single Wyze Cam V3. There are plenty of reasons to buy a security camera, with the most common being the desire to keep a watchful eye over your home. Luckily,...
SPY

Avoid Your In-Laws With the Best Places to Stream Christmas Movies This Year

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You’ve finished off your shopping, you’ve snagged the best last-minute gifts, and now it’s time to settle in for some serious wrapping (or bagging) sessions before the big 2-5. Don’t you deserve some festive viewing (and maybe an equally festive beverage) in your life? Whether you want to throw on a classic movie while finishing off those prezzies with a bow, or you’re looking to snuggle in with a few lighthearted Christmas comedies while unwinding for the season, there’s pretty much a...
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
SPY

Puma’s Newest Collection Is Celebrating 70 Years of Tony the Tiger Through Stylish Sneakers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Puma’s newest sneakers aren’t just good, “They’re grrrrrreat!” Today, December 1, Puma teamed up with Frosted Flakes to celebrate 70 years of everyone’s favorite cereal box mascot. That’s right; it’s Tony the Tiger’s 70th birthday. Oh, how time flies. Puma x Frosted Flakes Sneakers $75.00 Buy Now We can picture it effortlessly: waking up at 7 AM for Saturday morning cartoons, rushing to the cereal cabinet and dumping as many Frosted Flakes as possible into the biggest bowl you can find. Not to mention, slurping that milk...
SPY

The 23 Best Colognes for Men Will Help You Make the Perfect First Impression This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Choose Cologne for Men Top Trends in the Cologne Market How to Choose Cologne for Men Top Trends in the Cologne Market View More Whether or not you smell good may be up to the people smelling you — but don’t let that deter you from choosing a signature scent based on what you like. The right fragrance can instantly change your mood, which is why we often reach for the best colognes for men before events, whether they’re at the boardroom, bar,...
SPY

Don’t Miss These Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals — Here Now, Gone Soon!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cyber Monday is almost over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still cash in on some great deals for the next few hours on Amazon, Walmart and other fan-favorite retailers. The holiday shopping kickoff that is Cyber Week will last the rest of the week, but many of the deals below are set to expire within the next few hours. If you’ve been hesitant to click “Buy,” now’s the time, before they’re gone forever. We’ve divided up the deals below into a...
SPY

Flash Sale: Save $5 on Hedbanz, the Most Family-Friendly Game That Can Also Be a Drinking Game

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In case you’ve been living under a rock, today is Cyber Monday: the very best day for online savings in the entire year. We’ve been finding the best Cyber Monday deals everywhere. From the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon to the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom and everywhere in between, we’ve got this holiday covered. We’ve spent most of Black Friday-Cyber Monday covering big-ticket items such as OLED TVs and laptops, but shopping events like this can also be a great...
SPY

Refresh Your Toolbox This Cyber Monday With A 4-Piece Black & Decker Drill Set — 50% Off Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Cyber Monday has officially kicked off, and we’re seeing great deals in every category imaginable. We most recently spotted a 4-tool Black and Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit at half off, and it’s just so good we had to share. From tech products like Apple AirPods and smart TVs to home improvement items and toys, prices have been dropping to all-time lows since early this morning. And if you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on home improvement products or just need...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy