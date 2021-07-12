Cancel
Newest Wells Fargo Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

GOBankingRates
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZ0VU_0NHYrbWN00

Founded in 1862, Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States. It has over $1.9 trillion in assets and 7,200 locations, which means that there’s probably a location not far from you.

All banks want your business, and they’re willing to pay you money for opening an account. And Wells Fargo is no exception. In some cases, you can earn hundreds of dollars in account bonuses to start or boost your savings.

Currently, the best Wells Fargo promotions are for its credit cards. Take a look and see if any of these offers appeal to you.

Best Wells Fargo Credit Card Offers

    Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card: Two Reward Nights ($250 Value)

    With travel returning, you may find you’re staying in hotels more this year. Wells Fargo’s Hotels.com card offers two reward nights when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months.

    • Cash value: $250
    • Minimum spend to qualify: $1,000
    • Expiration date: None
    • How to get it: Open a new Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card and spend $1,000 in qualifying purchases within three months of opening. You must have an active Hotels.com Rewards membership to receive the reward nights. If you choose an accommodation that’s more than the $125 per night value, you’ll pay the difference.
    • When you’ll get it: The reward nights will show as redeemable on your Hotels.com account within one to two billing periods after you meet the requirements.
    • Terms and conditions: You must not have already opened a Hotels.com Rewards Visa credit card and received an introductory offer within the past 15 months.
    • Annual fee: None
    • Promotion page: Wells Fargo Hotels.com Rewards Visa offer

    Best Wells Fargo Business Credit Card Offers

    Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card: $500 Cash-Back Bonus

    Businesses with annual sales greater than $1 million per year can earn valuable rewards with the Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature credit card. The card features no foreign transaction fees and comes with up to 200 employee cards at no additional cost. New cardholders can earn a cash-back bonus or bonus points when they use the card and meet spending requirements. Here’s more:

    • Cash value: $500
    • Minimum spend to qualify: $15,000
    • Expiration date: Dec. 31
    • How to get it: Open a new Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature credit card and spend $15,000 in the first three months of account opening.
    • When you’ll get it: The bonus posts to the account within two statement cycles after requirements are met.
    • Terms and conditions: This offer is not available to businesses that have had a Wells Fargo credit card in the past 12 months.
    • Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $125
    • Promotion page: Wells Fargo Business Elite Signature Card bonus offer

    Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card: $300 Cash-Back Bonus

    The Wells Fargo Business Platinum credit card may be a better choice for smaller businesses with annual sales of less than $2 million. This card has no annual fee and comes with up to 99 employee cards at no additional cost. New cardholders enjoy a 0% interest rate for the first nine months and have the option of earning cash back or a points bonus.

    • Cash value: $300
    • Minimum spend to qualify: $3,000
    • Expiration date: Dec. 31
    • How to get it: To earn the bonus, you need to open a new Wells Fargo Business Platinum credit card account and enroll in the Wells Fargo Business Card Rewards Program. Then use the card to spend $3,000 within three months of account opening.
    • When you’ll get it: No later than two statement cycles after meeting the requirements
    • Terms and conditions: This offer is not available to businesses that already have a Wells Fargo credit card or that have had a Wells Fargo credit card in the past 12 months.
    • Annual fee: None
    • Promotion page: Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card bonus offer

    How To Open a Wells Fargo Account

    To take advantage of the Wells Fargo offers and bonuses, you need a Wells Fargo savings or checking account. Fortunately, the bank makes opening a new credit card or deposit account easy and convenient. Here are three ways to open a Wells Fargo account :

    • Apply online for a credit card, checking account, savings account, loan or line of credit.
    • Call Wells Fargo’s customer service line at 866-245-3452.
    • Visit any Wells Fargo branch . You can use the online branch locator to find the one nearest to you.

    Should You Give Wells Fargo a Second Look?

    With the potential to earn up to $500 in cash back if you open a credit card and meet qualifying requirements, you might give the bank a second look . Wells Fargo is an ideal bank for customers who want nationwide access to brick-and-mortar branches in addition to online and mobile banking options. Plus, it offers a full suite of banking products and services. All in all, Wells Fargo qualifies as a one-stop shop for banking needs.

    Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Information on promotions is accurate as of June 24, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

    This content is not provided by Wells Fargo. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Wells Fargo.

    This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Wells Fargo Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

